تنطلق الدورة الـ13 من مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب في جدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تحت شعار «حينها تحيا القصص».

عالم السينما

وشارك حساب جامعة عفت على «إنستغرام» بوستراً كشف عن الحدث، وكتب: «اكتشفوا عالم السينما في جلسة حوارية استثنائية وضيوف شرف استثنائيين، ضمن مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب الـ13».

كما شارك حساب فنون عفت السينمائية منشوراً كتب فيه: «خطوة إلى عالم حيث تأتي القصص حية، تدعوكم جامعة عفت لحضور مهرجان شوريل الـ13 - عفت الدولي لأفلام الطلاب تحت عنوان: عندما تعيش القصص!، التاريخ: 07-09 أبريل 2026، الموقع: جامعة عفت.. التسجيل: الرابط في السيرة الذاتية، فرصتك للإبداع والتعلم وأن تكون جزءاً من القصص التي لا تُروى فقط.. إنهم يعيشون!».

ونشر حساب MBC Academy منشوراً كتب فيه: «نلقاكم في مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب 13، 7 - 8 - 9 أبريل جامعة عفت - جدة زورونا واستفيدوا من ورشات عمل أكاديمية MBC».

تفاصيل المهرجان

ويستعرض مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي للأفلام نحو 2783 فيلماً من أكثر من 95 دولة، وبمشاركة 72 فيلماً سعودياً.

وتختتم الفعاليات في 9 أبريل بحفل في قاعة عفت، تحت رعاية وحضور الأميرة لولوة الفيصل والأميرة نورة بنت تركي الفيصل، وسيشهد الحفل تكريم نخبة من رموز السينما والفن، يتقدمهم الفنان عبدالمحسن النمر والدكتور عصام بخاري، والنجم أحمد حلمي من مصر، إضافة إلى أسماء دولية بارزة مثل البولندية أنيتا أوزريك، والمنتج فريد وانج من هونج كونج، والمخرج العراقي محمد الدراجي، تزامناً مع إعلان الفائزين في مختلف المسابقات السينمائية.