تنطلق الدورة الـ13 من مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب في جدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تحت شعار «حينها تحيا القصص».
عالم السينما
وشارك حساب جامعة عفت على «إنستغرام» بوستراً كشف عن الحدث، وكتب: «اكتشفوا عالم السينما في جلسة حوارية استثنائية وضيوف شرف استثنائيين، ضمن مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب الـ13».
كما شارك حساب فنون عفت السينمائية منشوراً كتب فيه: «خطوة إلى عالم حيث تأتي القصص حية، تدعوكم جامعة عفت لحضور مهرجان شوريل الـ13 - عفت الدولي لأفلام الطلاب تحت عنوان: عندما تعيش القصص!، التاريخ: 07-09 أبريل 2026، الموقع: جامعة عفت.. التسجيل: الرابط في السيرة الذاتية، فرصتك للإبداع والتعلم وأن تكون جزءاً من القصص التي لا تُروى فقط.. إنهم يعيشون!».
ونشر حساب MBC Academy منشوراً كتب فيه: «نلقاكم في مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب 13، 7 - 8 - 9 أبريل جامعة عفت - جدة زورونا واستفيدوا من ورشات عمل أكاديمية MBC».
تفاصيل المهرجان
ويستعرض مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي للأفلام نحو 2783 فيلماً من أكثر من 95 دولة، وبمشاركة 72 فيلماً سعودياً.
وتختتم الفعاليات في 9 أبريل بحفل في قاعة عفت، تحت رعاية وحضور الأميرة لولوة الفيصل والأميرة نورة بنت تركي الفيصل، وسيشهد الحفل تكريم نخبة من رموز السينما والفن، يتقدمهم الفنان عبدالمحسن النمر والدكتور عصام بخاري، والنجم أحمد حلمي من مصر، إضافة إلى أسماء دولية بارزة مثل البولندية أنيتا أوزريك، والمنتج فريد وانج من هونج كونج، والمخرج العراقي محمد الدراجي، تزامناً مع إعلان الفائزين في مختلف المسابقات السينمائية.
The 13th edition of the Effat International Student Film Festival kicks off today (Tuesday) in Jeddah, under the slogan "When Stories Come to Life".
The World of Cinema
The Effat University account on Instagram shared a poster revealing the event, stating: "Discover the world of cinema in an exceptional panel discussion with extraordinary guest stars, as part of the 13th Effat International Student Film Festival."
The Effat Cinematic Arts account also posted: "Step into a world where stories come alive, inviting you to attend the 13th Shorail Festival - Effat International Student Film Festival under the title: When Stories Live! Date: April 7-9, 2026, Location: Effat University.. Registration: link in bio, your chance to create, learn, and be part of stories that are not just told.. they live!"
The MBC Academy account published a post saying: "We look forward to seeing you at the 13th Effat International Student Film Festival, April 7 - 8 - 9 at Effat University - Jeddah. Visit us and benefit from MBC Academy workshops."
Festival Details
The Effat International Film Festival showcases approximately 2,783 films from over 95 countries, featuring 72 Saudi films.
The events will conclude on April 9 with a ceremony in the Effat Hall, under the patronage and attendance of Princess Lulwa Al-Faisal and Princess Nora bint Turki Al-Faisal. The ceremony will honor a selection of cinema and art icons, led by artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimer, Dr. Issam Bukhari, and Egyptian star Ahmed Helmy, in addition to prominent international names such as Polish Aneta Ozarek, producer Fred Wang from Hong Kong, and Iraqi director Mohamed Al-Daraji, coinciding with the announcement of the winners in various film competitions.