The 13th edition of the Effat International Student Film Festival kicks off today (Tuesday) in Jeddah, under the slogan "When Stories Come to Life".

The World of Cinema

The Effat University account on Instagram shared a poster revealing the event, stating: "Discover the world of cinema in an exceptional panel discussion with extraordinary guest stars, as part of the 13th Effat International Student Film Festival."

The Effat Cinematic Arts account also posted: "Step into a world where stories come alive, inviting you to attend the 13th Shorail Festival - Effat International Student Film Festival under the title: When Stories Live! Date: April 7-9, 2026, Location: Effat University.. Registration: link in bio, your chance to create, learn, and be part of stories that are not just told.. they live!"

The MBC Academy account published a post saying: "We look forward to seeing you at the 13th Effat International Student Film Festival, April 7 - 8 - 9 at Effat University - Jeddah. Visit us and benefit from MBC Academy workshops."

Festival Details

The Effat International Film Festival showcases approximately 2,783 films from over 95 countries, featuring 72 Saudi films.

The events will conclude on April 9 with a ceremony in the Effat Hall, under the patronage and attendance of Princess Lulwa Al-Faisal and Princess Nora bint Turki Al-Faisal. The ceremony will honor a selection of cinema and art icons, led by artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimer, Dr. Issam Bukhari, and Egyptian star Ahmed Helmy, in addition to prominent international names such as Polish Aneta Ozarek, producer Fred Wang from Hong Kong, and Iraqi director Mohamed Al-Daraji, coinciding with the announcement of the winners in various film competitions.