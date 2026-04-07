اضطرت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا لإلغاء أحدث حفلاتها التي كان مقرراً إقامتها أمس، بأمرٍ من طبيبها، نتيجة لأزمة صحية طارئة تمرّ بها.

عدوى تنفسية

وفقاً لما شاركته ليدي غاغا، عبر ستوري حسابها الخاص على إنستغرام، فقد أعلنت اضطرارها لإلغاء حفلها الثالث والأخير، في مركز بيل في مونتريال، كيبيك، بجولتها العالمية «مايهيم بول»؛ بسبب إصابتها بعدوى تنفسية.

وقالت في بيانها: «يؤسفني جداً أن أعلن أنني غير قادرة على الغناء الليلة، وأنني مضطرة لإلغاء الحفل. لقد كنت أعاني من عدوى تنفسية خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، وبذلت قصارى جهدي للراحة والتعافي، لكن حالتي ازدادت سوءاً. لقد نصحني طبيبي بشدة بعدم الغناء اليوم، وبصراحة، لا أعتقد أنني سأتمكن من تقديم الأداء الذي تستحقونه اليوم».

وتابعت: «أعلم مدى خيبة الأمل التي تشعرون بها، ولا يسعني إلا أن أشعر بحزن شديد لخذلانكم. أعتذر بشدة لكل من خطط لحضور حفلاتي ودعمي. لقد كان وجودي في مونتريال، وتقديم عروضي لكم يومي الخميس والجمعة تجربة ساحرة وذات معنى عميق. لكل من كان سيحضر الليلة، قلبي مفطور وأنا آسفة للغاية».

آخر الحفلات

وأحييت ليدي غاغا آخر حفلاتها قبل إعلان الإصابة بالعدوى التنفسية، في مونتريال يومي الخميس 2 أبريل والجمعة 3 أبريل.

وبعد انتهاء جولتها في كندا، يتبقى لها 3 حفلات ضمن جولتها العالمية، اثنتان في سانت بول، مينيسوتا، وواحدة في ماديسون سكوير غاردن بمدينة نيويورك في 13 أبريل.