اضطرت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا لإلغاء أحدث حفلاتها التي كان مقرراً إقامتها أمس، بأمرٍ من طبيبها، نتيجة لأزمة صحية طارئة تمرّ بها.
عدوى تنفسية
وفقاً لما شاركته ليدي غاغا، عبر ستوري حسابها الخاص على إنستغرام، فقد أعلنت اضطرارها لإلغاء حفلها الثالث والأخير، في مركز بيل في مونتريال، كيبيك، بجولتها العالمية «مايهيم بول»؛ بسبب إصابتها بعدوى تنفسية.
وقالت في بيانها: «يؤسفني جداً أن أعلن أنني غير قادرة على الغناء الليلة، وأنني مضطرة لإلغاء الحفل. لقد كنت أعاني من عدوى تنفسية خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، وبذلت قصارى جهدي للراحة والتعافي، لكن حالتي ازدادت سوءاً. لقد نصحني طبيبي بشدة بعدم الغناء اليوم، وبصراحة، لا أعتقد أنني سأتمكن من تقديم الأداء الذي تستحقونه اليوم».
وتابعت: «أعلم مدى خيبة الأمل التي تشعرون بها، ولا يسعني إلا أن أشعر بحزن شديد لخذلانكم. أعتذر بشدة لكل من خطط لحضور حفلاتي ودعمي. لقد كان وجودي في مونتريال، وتقديم عروضي لكم يومي الخميس والجمعة تجربة ساحرة وذات معنى عميق. لكل من كان سيحضر الليلة، قلبي مفطور وأنا آسفة للغاية».
آخر الحفلات
وأحييت ليدي غاغا آخر حفلاتها قبل إعلان الإصابة بالعدوى التنفسية، في مونتريال يومي الخميس 2 أبريل والجمعة 3 أبريل.
وبعد انتهاء جولتها في كندا، يتبقى لها 3 حفلات ضمن جولتها العالمية، اثنتان في سانت بول، مينيسوتا، وواحدة في ماديسون سكوير غاردن بمدينة نيويورك في 13 أبريل.
Global star Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her latest concert, which was scheduled to take place yesterday, on the orders of her doctor, due to a health emergency she is experiencing.
Respiratory Infection
According to what Lady Gaga shared through a story on her personal Instagram account, she announced her necessity to cancel her third and final concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, as part of her global tour "Mayhem Ball," due to a respiratory infection.
She stated in her announcement: "I am very sorry to announce that I am unable to sing tonight and that I have to cancel the show. I have been suffering from a respiratory infection over the past few days and have done my best to rest and recover, but my condition has worsened. My doctor has strongly advised me not to sing today, and honestly, I don't think I will be able to deliver the performance you deserve tonight."
She continued: "I know how disappointed you must feel, and I can only feel deep sadness for letting you down. I sincerely apologize to everyone who planned to attend my shows and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was a magical and deeply meaningful experience. To everyone who was going to attend tonight, my heart is broken, and I am so sorry."
Last Concerts
Lady Gaga held her last concerts before announcing her respiratory infection in Montreal on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3.
After finishing her tour in Canada, she has 3 concerts remaining in her global tour, two in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.