Global star Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her latest concert, which was scheduled to take place yesterday, on the orders of her doctor, due to a health emergency she is experiencing.

Respiratory Infection

According to what Lady Gaga shared through a story on her personal Instagram account, she announced her necessity to cancel her third and final concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, as part of her global tour "Mayhem Ball," due to a respiratory infection.

She stated in her announcement: "I am very sorry to announce that I am unable to sing tonight and that I have to cancel the show. I have been suffering from a respiratory infection over the past few days and have done my best to rest and recover, but my condition has worsened. My doctor has strongly advised me not to sing today, and honestly, I don't think I will be able to deliver the performance you deserve tonight."

She continued: "I know how disappointed you must feel, and I can only feel deep sadness for letting you down. I sincerely apologize to everyone who planned to attend my shows and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was a magical and deeply meaningful experience. To everyone who was going to attend tonight, my heart is broken, and I am so sorry."

Last Concerts

Lady Gaga held her last concerts before announcing her respiratory infection in Montreal on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3.

After finishing her tour in Canada, she has 3 concerts remaining in her global tour, two in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.