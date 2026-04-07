أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، الفريق الركن محمود سالم الصبيحي، أن تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار يمثل أولوية قصوى، باعتباره الركيزة الأساسية لأي عملية تنموية أو خدمية، مشيراً إلى أن استقرار العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ينعكس بشكل مباشر على مجمل الأوضاع في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة.


​تكامل أمني


​وشدد الفريق الركن الصبيحي خلال لقائه، (الإثنين)، في قصر معاشيق بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن، مدير أمن عدن اللواء مطهر الشعيبي، على أهمية مضاعفة الجهود وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين مختلف الوحدات والأجهزة الأمنية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية، وتسريع وتيرة الاستجابة للبلاغات والحوادث، وتطوير آليات العمل الميداني وفق أساليب حديثة تعتمد على الكفاءة والانضباط.


​مكافحة الجريمة


​واستمع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، إلى إحاطة مفصلة من مدير أمن عدن حول الحالة الأمنية العامة، تضمنت عرضاً لمؤشرات الأداء الأمني، والجهود المبذولة في مكافحة الجريمة المنظمة والحد من الظواهر السلبية، إلى جانب الخطط الميدانية الهادفة إلى تعزيز السكينة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات.


​وأشاد الصبيحي بالدور الذي تضطلع به قيادة أمن عدن ومنتسبوها في أداء مهماتهم الوطنية رغم التحديات، مثمناً الجهود المبذولة في سبيل تثبيت دعائم الأمن، ومواجهة مختلف التهديدات، والحفاظ على النظام العام.


​بناء القدرات


​وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، ضرورة الاستمرار في تحديث الأداء الأمني، وتبني خطط إستراتيجية تتواكب مع طبيعة التحديات المتغيرة، مع التركيز على بناء القدرات، وتأهيل الكوادر الأمنية، وتعزيز استخدام التقنيات الحديثة في العمل الأمني، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن المستدام وتعزيز حضور مؤسسات الدولة.


​من جانبه، أكد مدير أمن عدن، الالتزام برفع مستوى الأداء الأمني وتنفيذ الخطط الميدانية المعتمدة، مشيراً إلى استمرار الجهود للحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، بالتنسيق مع مختلف الأجهزة المختصة.