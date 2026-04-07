A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Mahmoud Salem Al-Sobaihi, affirmed that enhancing security and stability is a top priority, as it is the fundamental pillar for any developmental or service-oriented process, pointing out that the stability of the temporary capital, Aden, directly reflects on the overall situation in the liberated Yemeni governorates.



​Security Integration



​Major General Al-Sobaihi emphasized during his meeting on (Monday) at the Maasheq Palace in the temporary capital, Aden, with the Director of Aden Security, Major General Muthar Al-Shaibi, the importance of doubling efforts and enhancing coordination and integration among various security units and agencies, which contributes to raising the level of readiness, accelerating the response to reports and incidents, and developing fieldwork mechanisms based on modern methods that rely on efficiency and discipline.



​Combating Crime



​The member of the Presidential Leadership Council listened to a detailed briefing from the Director of Aden Security regarding the general security situation, which included a presentation of security performance indicators, efforts made in combating organized crime, and reducing negative phenomena, in addition to field plans aimed at enhancing public tranquility and protecting lives and property.



​Al-Sobaihi praised the role played by the Aden Security leadership and its personnel in carrying out their national duties despite the challenges, appreciating the efforts made to establish security foundations, confront various threats, and maintain public order.



​Capacity Building



​The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council emphasized the necessity of continuing to update security performance and adopting strategic plans that align with the changing nature of challenges, focusing on capacity building, training security personnel, and enhancing the use of modern technologies in security work, which contributes to establishing sustainable security and strengthening the presence of state institutions.



​For his part, the Director of Aden Security confirmed the commitment to raising the level of security performance and implementing the approved field plans, noting the ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability in coordination with various specialized agencies.