أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، الفريق الركن محمود سالم الصبيحي، أن تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار يمثل أولوية قصوى، باعتباره الركيزة الأساسية لأي عملية تنموية أو خدمية، مشيراً إلى أن استقرار العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ينعكس بشكل مباشر على مجمل الأوضاع في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة.
تكامل أمني
وشدد الفريق الركن الصبيحي خلال لقائه، (الإثنين)، في قصر معاشيق بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن، مدير أمن عدن اللواء مطهر الشعيبي، على أهمية مضاعفة الجهود وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين مختلف الوحدات والأجهزة الأمنية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية، وتسريع وتيرة الاستجابة للبلاغات والحوادث، وتطوير آليات العمل الميداني وفق أساليب حديثة تعتمد على الكفاءة والانضباط.
مكافحة الجريمة
واستمع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، إلى إحاطة مفصلة من مدير أمن عدن حول الحالة الأمنية العامة، تضمنت عرضاً لمؤشرات الأداء الأمني، والجهود المبذولة في مكافحة الجريمة المنظمة والحد من الظواهر السلبية، إلى جانب الخطط الميدانية الهادفة إلى تعزيز السكينة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات.
وأشاد الصبيحي بالدور الذي تضطلع به قيادة أمن عدن ومنتسبوها في أداء مهماتهم الوطنية رغم التحديات، مثمناً الجهود المبذولة في سبيل تثبيت دعائم الأمن، ومواجهة مختلف التهديدات، والحفاظ على النظام العام.
بناء القدرات
وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، ضرورة الاستمرار في تحديث الأداء الأمني، وتبني خطط إستراتيجية تتواكب مع طبيعة التحديات المتغيرة، مع التركيز على بناء القدرات، وتأهيل الكوادر الأمنية، وتعزيز استخدام التقنيات الحديثة في العمل الأمني، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن المستدام وتعزيز حضور مؤسسات الدولة.
من جانبه، أكد مدير أمن عدن، الالتزام برفع مستوى الأداء الأمني وتنفيذ الخطط الميدانية المعتمدة، مشيراً إلى استمرار الجهود للحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، بالتنسيق مع مختلف الأجهزة المختصة.
A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Mahmoud Salem Al-Sobaihi, affirmed that enhancing security and stability is a top priority, as it is the fundamental pillar for any developmental or service-oriented process, pointing out that the stability of the temporary capital, Aden, directly reflects on the overall situation in the liberated Yemeni governorates.
Security Integration
Major General Al-Sobaihi emphasized during his meeting on (Monday) at the Maasheq Palace in the temporary capital, Aden, with the Director of Aden Security, Major General Muthar Al-Shaibi, the importance of doubling efforts and enhancing coordination and integration among various security units and agencies, which contributes to raising the level of readiness, accelerating the response to reports and incidents, and developing fieldwork mechanisms based on modern methods that rely on efficiency and discipline.
Combating Crime
The member of the Presidential Leadership Council listened to a detailed briefing from the Director of Aden Security regarding the general security situation, which included a presentation of security performance indicators, efforts made in combating organized crime, and reducing negative phenomena, in addition to field plans aimed at enhancing public tranquility and protecting lives and property.
Al-Sobaihi praised the role played by the Aden Security leadership and its personnel in carrying out their national duties despite the challenges, appreciating the efforts made to establish security foundations, confront various threats, and maintain public order.
Capacity Building
The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council emphasized the necessity of continuing to update security performance and adopting strategic plans that align with the changing nature of challenges, focusing on capacity building, training security personnel, and enhancing the use of modern technologies in security work, which contributes to establishing sustainable security and strengthening the presence of state institutions.
For his part, the Director of Aden Security confirmed the commitment to raising the level of security performance and implementing the approved field plans, noting the ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability in coordination with various specialized agencies.