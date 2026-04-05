U.S. officials revealed today (Sunday) that Iran has refused to make concessions regarding their demands to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.



The Wall Street Journal reported that informed officials stated Iranian officials rejected concessions regarding their demands and turned down a proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.



Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan are intensifying their efforts to bring Iran back to the negotiating table with the United States in an attempt to stop the war or reach a temporary ceasefire.



For its part, the British Ministry of Defense announced today that the Royal Air Force shot down several Iranian drones overnight, explaining that British Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets continue their defensive missions over the eastern Mediterranean, Jordan, Bahrain, and the UAE, supported by Royal Air Force Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft, and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters from the Royal Navy.



It noted that "the protective measures for forces in the region remain at the highest levels, and they continue to work closely with their allies."



The Ministry of Defense denied reports that a British warship was damaged due to shelling from Lebanon in the eastern Mediterranean, confirming that what has been circulated through media and social media platforms is unfounded.



The British news agency PA quoted a source in the ministry saying: There is no truth to the claims that the destroyer HMS Dragon was attacked or that Hezbollah militants mistakenly fired at it thinking it was an Israeli ship.



Israeli Channel 14, along with other sources, had reported these allegations based on Israeli assessments that a missile hit the ship and caused damage, but London quickly denied these accounts categorically.



The source clarified that the ship is part of a group of British military assets deployed in the region, tasked with defending British bases and allied countries, especially against drones manufactured in Iran and other threats.



The HMS Dragon is a Type 45 destroyer of the Royal Navy and has been deployed in the eastern Mediterranean as part of a mission aimed at protecting British air bases in Cyprus.