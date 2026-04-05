كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون اليوم (الأحد)، رفض إيران تقديم تنازلات بشأن مطالبهم لفتح مضيق هرمز مقابل وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم إن مسؤولين إيرانيين رفضوا تقديم تنازلات بشأن مطالبهم ورفضوا مقترحاً لفتح مضيق هرمز مقابل وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت.


وتكثف تركيا ومصر وباكستان جهودها من أجل إعادة إيران إلى طاولة المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة في محاولة لوقف الحرب أو التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية، اليوم أن سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني أسقط عدة طائرات إيرانية مسيّرة خلال الليل، موضحة أن طائرات تايفون وإف-35 المقاتلة البريطانية تواصل مهماتها الدفاعية فوق شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​، والأردن، والبحرين، والإمارات بدعم من طائرات التزود بالوقود جوّاً من طراز فوياجر التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني، ومروحيات ميرلين ووايلدكات التابعة للبحرية الملكية.


وأشارت إلى أن «إجراءات حماية القوات في المنطقة لا تزال على أعلى المستويات، وأنها تواصل العمل عن كثب مع حلفائها».


ونفت الوزارة الدفاع تقارير تحدثت عن تعرض سفينة حربية بريطانية لأضرار جراء قصف من لبنان في شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي لا أساس له من الصحة.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء البريطانية «بي أ» عن مصدر في الوزارة قوله: لا صحة للمزاعم التي أشارت إلى تعرض المدمرة «إتش إم إس دراغون» لهجوم، أو إطلاق مسلحي «حزب الله» النار عليها عن طريق الخطأ ظناً أنها سفينة إسرائيلية.


وكانت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية، إلى جانب مصادر أخرى، قد نقلت هذه الادعاءات، استناداً إلى تقديرات إسرائيلية تحدثت عن صاروخ أصاب السفينة وألحق بها أضراراً، إلا أن لندن سارعت إلى نفي هذه الروايات بشكل قاطع.


وأوضح المصدر أن السفينة تأتي ضمن مجموعة من الأصول العسكرية البريطانية المنتشرة في المنطقة، وتتولى مهمات الدفاع عن القواعد البريطانية والدول الحليفة، خصوصاً في مواجهة الطائرات المسيّرة المصنّعة في إيران وغيرها من التهديدات.


وتُعد «إتش إم إس دراغون» مدمرة من طراز 45 تابعة للبحرية الملكية، وتم نشرها في شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى حماية القواعد الجوية البريطانية في قبرص.