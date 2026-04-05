أكد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الشارقة، اليوم (الأحد) إصابة 4 اشخاص والسيطرة على حريق اندلع في ميناء خورفكان إثر سقوط شظايا ناجمة عن اعتراض ناجح لأنظمة الدفاع الجوي.


وقال المكتب في بيان «في إطار المتابعة المستمرة للحادث الذي تم الإبلاغ عنه سابقاً في ميناء خورفكان اليوم، الناجم عن سقوط شظايا بعد اعتراض ناجح من قبل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي؛ تؤكد الجهات المختصة اندلاع حريق في الموقع وقد باشرت فرق الاستجابة للطوارئ التعامل معه بسرعة وكفاءة عالية، وتمت السيطرة عليه وتجري أعمال التبريد».


وأوضح أن الحادث أسفر عن إصابة شخص من الجنسية النيبالية بجروح بليغة، جرى نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقّي العلاج، إضافة إلى إصابة ثلاثة أشخاص من الجنسية الباكستانية بإصابات راوحت بين البسيطة والمتوسطة.


وكان المكتب قد أفاد في وقت سابق اليوم، بأن الجهات المختصة في الإمارة تتعامل مع حادث استهدف ميناء خورفكان، مطالباً الجمهور بعدم تداول الشائعات واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت الكويت، اليوم، إخماد حريقي مجمعي الوزارات والقطاع النفطي دون إصابات بشرية إثر استهدافهما بطائرات مسيّرة من العدوان الإيراني، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا).


وأكد المتحدث باسم قوة الإطفاء العام، محمد الغريب، التعامل مع 98 بلاغاً غير اعتيادي في مختلف أنحاء الكويت منذ بداية العدوان الإيراني، فيما أوضح المتحدث باسم مؤسسة البترول الكويتية، هشام الرفاعي أن «هناك خسائر مادية جسيمة في مبنى مجمع القطاع النفطي وعددٍ من المرافق التشغيلية إثر الاعتداء الإيراني».


وأكد الرفاعي، خلال الإيجاز الإعلامي، أن فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء تعاملت مع عددٍ من الحرائق، ولم تسجل أي إصابات بشرية جراء الاعتداء، لافتاً إلى أن المؤسسة تتابع تقييم الأضرار بالتنسيق مع السلطات المعنية واتخذت كافة التدابير اللازمة لضمان سلامة العاملين.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية، اليوم، تعرض البلاد لهجوم بعدد من الطائرات المسيّرة وصاروخَي كروز من إيران، مشيرةً إلى نجاح القوات المسلحة في التصدي لجميع الهجمات.