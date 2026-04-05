The media office of the Sharjah government confirmed today (Sunday) that 4 people were injured and a fire that broke out at Khorfakkan Port was brought under control following debris falling as a result of a successful interception by air defense systems.



The office stated in a statement, "As part of the ongoing follow-up to the incident that was reported earlier today at Khorfakkan Port, caused by falling debris after a successful interception by air defense systems; the relevant authorities confirm that a fire broke out at the site, and emergency response teams have promptly and efficiently dealt with it, bringing it under control and conducting cooling operations."



It clarified that the incident resulted in one person of Nepalese nationality sustaining serious injuries, who was transported to the hospital for treatment, in addition to three individuals of Pakistani nationality suffering injuries ranging from minor to moderate.



Earlier today, the office reported that the relevant authorities in the emirate are dealing with an incident that targeted Khorfakkan Port, urging the public not to circulate rumors and to obtain information only from official sources.



At the same time, Kuwait announced today that the fires at the Ministries Complex and the oil sector were extinguished without any human injuries following their targeting by drones from the Iranian aggression, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).



The spokesperson for the General Fire Force, Mohammed Al-Ghareeb, confirmed that they dealt with 98 unusual reports across Kuwait since the beginning of the Iranian aggression, while the spokesperson for the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hisham Al-Rifai, indicated that "there are significant material losses in the oil sector complex building and several operational facilities due to the Iranian attack."



Al-Rifai confirmed during the media briefing that emergency and firefighting teams dealt with several fires, and no human injuries were recorded as a result of the attack, noting that the corporation is continuing to assess the damages in coordination with the relevant authorities and has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of workers.



For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Defense announced today that the country was subjected to an attack involving several drones and two cruise missiles from Iran, indicating that the armed forces successfully repelled all attacks.