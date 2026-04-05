​«البرنامج السعودي».. شراكات إستراتيجية عابرة للحدود تُرسي مداميك التنمية المستدامة في اليمن

As part of Saudi Arabia's steadfast and ongoing approach that prioritizes the Yemeni people and their development, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen is confidently moving towards shaping a different developmental reality. This is achieved through strengthening partnerships with Yemeni government institutions, international and UN organizations, in addition to civil society organizations, to implement qualitative projects that reshape life across all vital sectors, contributing to empowering the community, stimulating opportunities, and building a more sustainable and developed future for the population in Yemen.



Strategic Alliances for Sustainable Impact



These initiatives led by the Saudi program aim to enhance integrated work with active partners, based on a profound vision that believes extended partnerships are the true guarantee for building sustainable developmental impact. The program aligns its efforts with priority needs within Yemen to ensure the flow of developmental projects in the sectors of education, health, energy, transport, and water. This directly contributes to restoring recovery and achieving the desired living stability, transforming developmental support into tangible success stories felt by the Yemeni citizen in their daily life.



Developmental Imprints in Yemeni Governorates



The efforts of the Saudi program have not been limited to traditional support; rather, they have extended to include a package of major strategic projects that have made a significant difference. This includes rehabilitating and equipping hospitals and medical centers with the latest devices to enhance healthcare efficiency, as well as building and developing schools and universities and providing curricula and educational tools. Additionally, projects for electrical connectivity, drilling wells, developing desalination plants, and upgrading vital ports and airports that represent the main artery for trade movement and transportation between different Yemeni governorates have been implemented.



Empowering People and Building Capacities



The program aims, through its package of qualitative initiatives, to move beyond temporary solutions towards building a sustainable future based on empowering the Yemeni community by creating a stimulating environment for production, stimulating the local economy through infrastructure development, and building national capacities by qualifying Yemeni institutions and personnel to lead the development process. At the same time, it emphasizes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership as the largest supporter and contributor to the paths of development and prosperity in Yemen, embodying a message of solidarity and sincere support reflected in the numbers and projects of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen on the ground in various circumstances and stages.