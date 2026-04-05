في إطار النهج السعودي الثابت والمستمر الذي يضع الإنسان اليمني ونماءه في طليعة الأولويات، يمضي البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بخطى واثقة نحو صياغة واقع تنموي مغاير، عبر ترسيخ روابط الشراكة مع مؤسسات الحكومة اليمنية والمنظمات الدولية والأممية، إضافة إلى منظمات المجتمع المدني، لتنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تعيد صياغة الحياة في القطاعات الحيوية كافة، بما يسهم في تمكين المجتمع وتحفيز الفرص وبناء مستقبل أكثر استدامة وتطوراً للسكان في اليمن.

​«البرنامج السعودي».. شراكات إستراتيجية عابرة للحدود تُرسي مداميك التنمية المستدامة في اليمن


تحالفات إستراتيجية لأثر مستدام


وتأتي هذه التحركات التي يقودها البرنامج السعودي لتعزيز العمل التكاملي مع الشركاء الفاعلين، استناداً إلى رؤية عميقة تؤمن بأن الشراكات الممتدة هي الضامن الحقيقي لبناء أثر تنموي مستدام، ويعمل البرنامج على مواءمة جهوده مع الاحتياجات ذات الأولوية في الداخل اليمني، لضمان تدفق المشاريع التنموية في قطاعات التعليم والصحة والطاقة والنقل والمياه، وهو ما يسهم بشكل مباشر في استعادة التعافي وتحقيق الاستقرار المعيشي المنشود، وتحويل الدعم التنموي إلى قصص نجاح ملموسة يشعر بها المواطن اليمني في حياته اليومية.

​«البرنامج السعودي».. شراكات إستراتيجية عابرة للحدود تُرسي مداميك التنمية المستدامة في اليمن


بصمات تنموية في المحافظات اليمنية


ولم تقف جهود البرنامج السعودي عند حدود الدعم التقليدي، بل امتدت لتشمل حزمة من المشاريع الإستراتيجية الكبرى التي أحدثت فارقاً جوهرياً، بدءاً من تأهيل وتجهيز المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية بأحدث الأجهزة لرفع كفاءة الرعاية الصحية، وصولاً إلى بناء وتطوير المدارس والجامعات وتوفير المناهج والوسائل التعليمية، فضلاً عن تنفيذ مشاريع الربط الكهربائي وحفر الآبار وتطوير محطات التحلية، وتطوير الموانئ والمطارات الحيوية التي تمثل الشريان الرئيسي للحركة التجارية والتنقل بين المحافظات اليمنية المختلفة.

​«البرنامج السعودي».. شراكات إستراتيجية عابرة للحدود تُرسي مداميك التنمية المستدامة في اليمن


تمكين الإنسان وبناء القدرات


ويسعى البرنامج من خلال حزمة مبادراته النوعية إلى تجاوز الحلول المؤقتة نحو بناء مستقبل مستدام يرتكز على تمكين المجتمع اليمني عبر خلق بيئة محفزة للإنتاج، وتحفيز الاقتصاد المحلي عبر تطوير البنى التحتية، وبناء القدرات الوطنية بتأهيل المؤسسات والكوادر اليمنية لقيادة دفة التنمية، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته ريادة المملكة العربية السعودية كأكبر داعم ومساهم في مسارات التنمية والازدهار في اليمن، ومجسداً رسالة تآخٍ ودعم صادق تترجمها أرقام ومشاريع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على أرض الواقع في مختلف الظروف والمراحل.