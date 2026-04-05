فيما يرفض السفير الإيراني محمد رضا شيباني مغادرة لبنان، رغم قرار اعتباره شخصاً غير مرغوب فيه، وأنه كان يتعين عليه مغادرة بيروت الأحد الماضي، أكد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، في أول تعليق له على الأزمة الراهنة، أن شيباني ليس سفيراً.


وقال عون خلال كلمة ألقاها، اليوم الأحد، من بكركي، إن السفير الإيراني لم يقدم أوراق اعتماده رسمياً بعد، وبالتالي فهو يتواجد في السفارة من دون عمل، وفق قوله.
وأضاف أن علاقته مع رئيس البرلمان نبيه بري (حليف حزب الله الذي انتقد قرار طرد السفير)، ممتازة.
وانتقد عون معارضي التفاوض والسبل الدبلوماسية لوقف الحرب، قائلاً: «لمن يقول ماذا سيأتينا من التفاوض أقول ماذا سيأتينا من حربك؟»، متهماً البعض بأنه يحب أن يجر لبنان في حروب لا علاقة له فيها، و«اتصالاتنا سنتابعها لننقذ ما تبقى من أهلنا وبيوتنا».
وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أكد أواخر شهر مارس 2026 أن السفير الإيراني سيواصل عمله في بيروت على الرغم من طلب الحكومة اللبنانية مغادرته.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن السفير الإيراني تمرد على قرار وزارة الخارجية بأن يغادر لبنان كشخص «غير مرغوب به». ولفتت إلى أن التعاطي مع التمثيل الدبلوماسي الإيراني في لبنان سيكون على مستوى القائم بالأعمال الإيراني، طالما أن شيباني لم يُحدد أصلاً له موعد لتقديم أوراق اعتماده لرئيس الجمهورية، ثم نسخة لوزير الخارجية كما تقتضي الأصول الدبلوماسية.
ولفتت المصادر إلى أن السفير الإيراني أصبح لاجئاً بسفارته لا يمكنه مغادرتها لأنه شخص غير مرغوب به. وأوضحت أن «بقاءه داخل الأراضي اللبنانية ينزع عنه الصفة والحصانة الدبلوماسية ولو بقي ضمن السفارة مواطناً إيرانيا مخالفاً للقانون اللبناني، وفي حال المغادرة سيكون على الأجهزة الأمنية توقيفه وترحيله فوراً».
يذكر أن الخارجية اللبنانية أعلنت الشهر الماضي، أن السفير الإيراني شخص غير مرغوب فيه، خصوصاً بعد أنباء عن منح عناصر في الحرس الثوري الإيراني جوازات دبلوماسية.
ويدخل لبنان شهره الثاني من الحرب التي تفجرت بعدما أطلق حزب الله صواريخ نحو إسرائيل، «انتقاماً» لاغتيال المرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي، لترد إسرائيل بغارات عنيفة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، فضلاً عن مناطق أخرى في العاصمة، إضافة إلى شرق وجنوب البلاد.
وتوغلت قواتها في مناطق إضافية جنوباً، مدمرة العديد من البلدات الحدودية، بينما توعد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس بتدمير عشرات القرى وجرفها، وإقامة منطقة عازلة قد تصل إلى حدود نهر الليطاني.