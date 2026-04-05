While Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani refuses to leave Lebanon, despite the decision to consider him a persona non grata, and that he was supposed to leave Beirut last Sunday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed in his first comment on the current crisis that Shibani is not an ambassador.



During a speech he delivered today, Sunday, from Bkerke, Aoun stated that the Iranian ambassador has not officially submitted his credentials yet, and thus he is present at the embassy without a job, according to him.

He added that his relationship with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (an ally of Hezbollah who criticized the decision to expel the ambassador) is excellent.

Aoun criticized opponents of negotiations and diplomatic means to stop the war, saying: "To those who say what will we gain from negotiations, I say what will we gain from your war?" accusing some of wanting to drag Lebanon into wars that it has no connection to, and "we will continue our communications to save what remains of our people and our homes."

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, confirmed in late March 2026 that the Iranian ambassador would continue his work in Beirut despite the Lebanese government's request for him to leave.

Informed sources revealed that the Iranian ambassador rebelled against the Foreign Ministry's decision for him to leave Lebanon as a "persona non grata." They pointed out that dealing with the Iranian diplomatic representation in Lebanon will be at the level of the Iranian chargé d'affaires, as long as Shibani has not been given a date to submit his credentials to the President of the Republic, and then a copy to the Foreign Minister as required by diplomatic protocols.

The sources noted that the Iranian ambassador has become a refugee in his embassy and cannot leave it because he is a persona non grata. They clarified that "his stay within Lebanese territory strips him of diplomatic status and immunity, even if he remains within the embassy as an Iranian citizen violating Lebanese law, and if he leaves, the security forces will have to arrest and deport him immediately."

It is worth mentioning that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced last month that the Iranian ambassador is a persona non grata, especially after reports about granting Iranian Revolutionary Guard members diplomatic passports.

Lebanon is entering its second month of war that erupted after Hezbollah launched missiles towards Israel, "in retaliation" for the assassination of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, prompting Israel to respond with intense airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as other areas in the capital, in addition to the east and south of the country.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has vowed to destroy dozens of villages and raze them, and to establish a buffer zone that may extend to the banks of the Litani River.