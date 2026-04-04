فيما أكدت هيئة البث الإسرائيلي أن أمريكا أبلغت إسرائيل رسمياً بأن المفاوضات مع إيران وصلت إلى طريق مسدود، أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) أن جهود الوساطة مستمرة لكنها لم تتوصل إلى أي نتيجة تذكر.


وذكر موقع «إكسيوس» الأمريكي أن الجهود الدبلوماسية التي تقودها باكستان وتركيا ومصر للتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مقابل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز مستمرة.


ونقل الموقع عن مصدرين مشاركين في المحادثات، أن المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران جرت خلال الأيام العشرة الماضية عبر باكستان ومصر وتركيا، لكنها لم تحقق تقدماً يُذكر حتى الآن، فيما قال أحد المصدرين إن إيران رفضت حتى الآن أي مقترح لوقف إطلاق نار مؤقت، وطالبت بإنهاء دائم للحرب مع ضمانات واضحة بعدم شن الولايات المتحدة هجمات جديدة.


وأوضح الموقع أن المفاوضات يقودها نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس، ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، بوساطة قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، كما يشارك فيها مبعوث البيت الأبيض ستيف ويتكوف، ووزراء خارجية إيران وباكستان وتركيا ومصر، موضحاً أن الوسطاء يحاولون حالياً دفع الجانبين إلى عقد لقاء مباشر، لكن دون تحقيق اختراق يُذكر حتى الآن.


في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلي أن احتمال التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران ضئيل جداً، مبينة أن أمريكا أبلغت إسرائيل رسمياً بأن المفاوضات مع إيران وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


وأفادت الهيئة بأن أمريكا تتجه نحو التصعيد ما لم تحدث تطورات في اللحظات الأخيرة مع إيران، فيما قالت القناة 15 إن هناك توقعات إسرائيلية باستمرار الحرب لعدة أسابيع أخرى.


وأوضحت القناة الإسرائيلية أن إسرائيل تتوقع تلقي ضوء أخضر أمريكي لاستهداف منشآت الطاقة الإيرانية وأن الاستعدادات جارية لشن هجوم على تلك المنشآت.


وذكرت القناة أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو صادق أمس على أهداف إضافية في إيران.


وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي: «الهجوم على مصانع البتروكيماويات ضربة قوية للنظام الإيراني»، موضحاً أن قواته استهدفت المصانع البتروكميائية ومصانع الصلب في إيران.