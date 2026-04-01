«حذّرناها».. أول تعليق لواشنطن على اختطاف صحفية أمريكية في العراق

The U.S. State Department commented on the kidnapping of American journalist Shelley Kittleson in downtown Baghdad, confirming that "the Trump administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans."

The State Department stated in an official statement: "We are closely monitoring these reports. Due to privacy considerations and other factors, we do not have anything to share at this time," adding that Kittleson had previously been warned about the threats she faced, and they will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure her release as soon as possible.

Independent American journalist Shelley Kittleson, who resides in Rome and writes for several media outlets including "The Monitor" and "Foreign Policy," was kidnapped on Tuesday evening in front of or near the Palestine Hotel on Al-Saadoun Street in central Baghdad.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that security forces managed to arrest one of the kidnappers after a chase, and efforts are ongoing to free the journalist and apprehend the remaining perpetrators.

This incident comes amid repeated warnings from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to its citizens about the risks of kidnapping, particularly by armed groups loyal to Iran. The United States had previously advised its citizens to leave Iraq or exercise extreme caution due to security tensions in the region.