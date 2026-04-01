علقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية على واقعة اختطاف الصحفية الأمريكية شيلي كيتلسون في وسط العاصمة العراقية بغداد، مؤكدة أن «إدارة الرئيس ترمب ليست لديها أولوية أعلى من سلامة وأمن الأمريكيين».

وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان رسمي: «نحن نتابع عن كثب هذه التقارير. وبسبب اعتبارات الخصوصية وغيرها، ليس لدينا ما نشاركه في الوقت الحالي»، وأنه سبق أن حُذرت كيتلسون من التهديدات التي تتعرض لها، وستستمر في التنسيق مع مكتب التحقيقات الاتحادي لضمان إطلاق سراحها في أسرع وقت ممكن.

«حذّرناها».. أول تعليق لواشنطن على اختطاف صحفية أمريكية في العراق

وتعرضت الصحفية الأمريكية المستقلة شيلي كيتلسون المقيمة في روما، وتكتب لعدة وسائل إعلامية منها «المونيتور» و«فورين بوليسي» لعملية اختطاف مساء (الثلاثاء) أمام فندق فلسطين أو قربه في شارع السعدون وسط بغداد.

وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية العراقية أن قوات الأمن تمكنت من اعتقال أحد الخاطفين بعد مطاردة، ولا تزال الجهود جارية لتحرير الصحفية واعتقال باقي المتورطين.

«حذّرناها».. أول تعليق لواشنطن على اختطاف صحفية أمريكية في العراق

وتأتي الواقعة في ظل تحذيرات متكررة من السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد لمواطنيها من مخاطر الاختطاف، خصوصاً من قبل جماعات مسلحة موالية لإيران، وسبق أن نصحت الولايات المتحدة رعاياها بمغادرة العراق أو توخي أقصى درجات الحذر بسبب التوترات الأمنية في المنطقة.