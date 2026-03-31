The Arab League Council will hold an extraordinary meeting (at the level of permanent representatives) the day after tomorrow, Thursday, at the request of the State of Palestine and with the support of member states to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli Knesset's approval of the law to execute Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, stated that the meeting, which has received unanimous support from Arab brothers, will discuss ways to confront Israeli crimes and violations in the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, in addition to the Israeli Knesset's approval of a racist and void law concerning the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian representative emphasized that ending the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine, with its capital Jerusalem, removing its effects, pursuing those responsible for its crimes, and stopping the Israeli threat to Arab national security is the only way to end the Arab-Israeli conflict and achieve peace, security, and stability in the region.

He added that the request for this meeting comes in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the systematic Israeli violations in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, and the infringement on its Islamic and Christian sanctities, undermining the freedom of worship there, and the continued closure by the Israeli occupation authorities of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque for more than 30 days, in addition to undermining the freedom to access the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and conduct religious rituals there.

The Palestinian representative also warned of the serious repercussions of the Knesset's approval of a racist and void law regarding the execution of Palestinian prisoners, considering this legislation a complete war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all relevant international treaties protecting prisoners and human rights, calling for immediate action to stop this law, prevent its implementation, and hold Israel accountable for its ongoing violations and impose sanctions on it due to its clear breach of international law.

The Israeli Knesset approved yesterday evening (Monday), definitively, a bill imposing the death penalty (by hanging) as a hypothetical punishment for Palestinians convicted in military courts in the West Bank of committing acts that led to the deaths of Israelis, which the Israeli side classifies as "terrorism."

The voting session was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally, alongside the extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has long led the push for the law, and the vote concluded with a supportive majority (62 votes in favor to 48 against), amid applause and celebration in the hall, as "Ben Gvir" raised a bottle in celebration of the decision.

The law stipulates that the death penalty will be the default punishment in military courts for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in cases of conviction for "premeditated murder within a terrorist act," with the possibility of imposing it even if the prosecution does not request it.

Within Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, civil courts are allowed to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment, and the law is exempt from retroactive application, applying only to future cases, with the execution to be carried out within a limited time frame (about 30-90 days after confirmation).

This law's approval follows a series of legislative steps that began with a first reading in November 2025, then the National Security Committee of the Knesset approved an amended version on March 24 after introducing modifications to alleviate some aspects in response to pressure from Netanyahu's office.

The far-right "Otzma Yehudit" party, led by "Ben Gvir," was the main initiator of the project, which is considered one of the prominent electoral promises of the Israeli right.

Israel currently applies the death penalty very rarely, having not carried out a judicial execution for decades, except for Adolf Eichmann in 1962, but the new law clearly distinguishes between Palestinians tried in military courts and Israelis tried in civil courts, making it primarily applicable to Palestinians.

This comes in the context of escalating security tensions since October 2023, with the occupation holding about 9,100 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children.

International human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have criticized the law, considering it "discriminatory" and "a violation of the right to life," deepening the apartheid system in the occupied territories, especially as it is applied unevenly to Palestinians subject to military law.

European countries, including Britain, France, and others, have also warned that it threatens "Israeli democracy" and may provoke internal and international legal challenges.