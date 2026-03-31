يعقد مجلس الجامعة العربية اجتماعاً غير عادي على (مستوى المندوبين الدائمين)، بعد غد الخميس، بناء على طلب من دولة فلسطين وتأييد الدول الأعضاء لبحث تداعيات إقرار الكنيست الإسرائيلي لقانون إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين.

وقال مندوب فلسطين لدى الجامعة العربية السفير مهند العكلوك، إن الاجتماع الذي دعمه الأشقاء العرب بالإجماع سيبحث سبل التصدي للجرائم والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في مدينة القدس المحتلة ومقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، إضافة إلى إقرار الكنيست الإسرائيلي لقانون عنصري باطل حول إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين.

وشدّد مندوب فلسطين، على أن إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لأرض دولة فلسطين بعاصمتها القدس، وإزالة آثاره وملاحقة المسؤولين عن جرائمه، ووقف التهديد الإسرائيلي للأمن القومي العربي، هو السبيل الوحيد لإنهاء الصراع العربي الإسرائيلي، وإحلال السلام والأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأضاف أن طلب هذا الاجتماع يأتي في ظل العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر ضد الشعب الفلسطيني والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية الممنهجة في مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة دولة فلسطين والمساس بمقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، وتقويض حرية العبادة فيها، وإستمرار إغلاق سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، للمسجد الأقصى المبارك لما يزيد على 30 يوماً، إضافة إلى تقويض حرية الوصول إلى كنيسة القيامة وإقامة الشعائر الدينية فيها.

كما حذّر مندوب فلسطين من التداعيات الخطيرة لإقرار كنيست الاحتلال لقانون عنصري باطل حول إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين، معتبراً أن هذا التشريع يمثل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان وانتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وكافة المواثيق الدولية ذات الصلة بحماية الأسرى وحقوق الإنسان، داعيا إلى التحرك الفوري لوقف هذا القانون ومنع تنفيذه ومحاسبة إسرائيل على انتهاكاتها المتواصلة وفرض عقوبات عليها بسبب خرقها الواضح للقانون الدولي.

وكان الكنيست الإسرائيلي، أقر مساء أمس (الإثنين)، بشكل نهائي مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبة الإعدام (بالشنق) كعقوبة افتراضية على الفلسطينيين المدانين في المحاكم العسكرية بالضفة الغربية بارتكاب عمليات أدت إلى مقتل إسرائيليين، ويُصنفها الجانب الإسرائيلي بـ«الإرهاب».

وشهدت جلسة التصويت حضور رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو شخصياً، إلى جانب وزير الأمن القومي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير، الذي قاد حملة الدفع بالقانون منذ فترة طويلة، وانتهى التصويت بأغلبية مؤيدة (62 صوتاً مقابل 48)، وسط تصفيق واحتفال داخل القاعة، إذ رفع «بن غفير» زجاجة احتفالاً بالقرار.

وينص القانون على جعل الإعدام العقوبة الافتراضية في المحاكم العسكرية للفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في حال الإدانة بـ«القتل المتعمد ضمن عمل إرهابي»، مع إمكانية فرضه حتى لو لم تطلب النيابة ذلك.

أما داخل إسرائيل والقدس الشرقية المحتلة، فيُتيح للمحاكم المدنية فرض الإعدام أو السجن المؤبد، ويُستثنى القانون من التطبيق بأثر رجعي، ويُطبق فقط على الحالات المستقبلية، مع تنفيذ الحكم خلال فترة زمنية محدودة (نحو 30-90 يوماً بعد التثبيت).

يأتي إقرار هذا القانون بعد سلسلة من الخطوات التشريعية بدأت بقراءة أولى في نوفمبر 2025، ثم مصادقة لجنة الأمن القومي في الكنيست في 24 مارس على صيغة معدلة بعد إدخال تعديلات لتخفيف بعض الجوانب استجابة لضغوط من مكتب نتنياهو.

وكان حزب «عوتسما يهوديت» اليميني المتطرف، بقيادة «بن غفير»، المبادر الرئيسي للمشروع، الذي يُعد أحد الوعود الانتخابية البارزة لليمين الإسرائيلي.

وتُطبق إسرائيل حالياً عقوبة الإعدام نادراً جداً، إذ لم تنفذ إعداماً قضائياً منذ عقود، باستثناء أدولف أيخمان في 1962، لكن القانون الجديد يميز بشكل واضح بين الفلسطينيين الذين يُحاكمون أمام محاكم عسكرية والإسرائيليين الذين يحاكمون أمام محاكم مدنية، مما يجعله يطال الفلسطينيين بشكل أساسي.

ويأتي في سياق تصاعد التوترات الأمنية منذ أكتوبر 2023، إذ يحتجز الاحتلال نحو 9,100 أسير فلسطيني، بينهم نساء وأطفال.

وانتقدت منظمات حقوقية دولية مثل العفو الدولية والأمم المتحدة القانون، معتبرة إياه «تمييزاً» و«انتهاكاً لحق الحياة»، ويُعمق نظام الفصل العنصري في الأراضي المحتلة، خصوصاً أنه يُطبق بشكل غير متكافئ على الفلسطينيين الخاضعين للقانون العسكري.

كما حذّرت دول أوروبية، من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا وغيرهما، من أنه يهدد «الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية» وقد يثير تحديات قانونية داخلية ودولية.