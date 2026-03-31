أعادت عملية أمنية مشتركة بين الاستخبارات التركية ونظيرتها السورية ملف المقدم حسين الهرموش (أول ضابط منشق عن نظام الأسد) إلى الواجهة، بعد القبض على الجاسوس المتهم بتسليمه إلى نظام بشار الأسد.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية وسورية أن العملية نُفذت بتنسيق استخباراتي دقيق، وأسفرت عن توقيف المدعو أوندر سيغيرجيك أثناء محاولته عبور الحدود السورية، بعد سنوات من التخفي امتدت لأكثر من عقد.

المقدم حسين الهرموش

المقدم حسين الهرموش

المتهم في قبضة القضاء

وبحسب المعلومات، جرى تسليم المتهم إلى السلطات القضائية التركية بالتنسيق مع مكتب المدعي العام في أنقرة ومديرية مكافحة الإرهاب، تمهيداً لاستكمال التحقيقات في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل منذ بدايات الأزمة السورية.

ويُتهم سيغيرجيك بالضلوع في تسليم الهرموش إلى أجهزة النظام السابق، في واقعة ظلت محل اتهامات متبادلة لسنوات.

الهرموش.. اسم يتصدر الترند مجدداً

ومع إعلان توقيف المتهم، تصدر اسم حسين الهرموش مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، في عودة لواحد من أبرز رموز الانشقاق المبكر عن النظام السوري.

واستعاد ناشطون تفاصيل اختفائه الغامض عام 2011، وسط تفاعل واسع أعاد تسليط الضوء على قضيته بعد سنوات من الغموض.

المقدم المنشق عن نظام الأسد حسين الهرموش.

المقدم المنشق عن نظام الأسد حسين الهرموش.

من هو حسين الهرموش؟

يُعد المقدم حسين الهرموش من أوائل الضباط الذين أعلنوا انشقاقهم عن الجيش السوري في يونيو 2011 بمحافظة إدلب، تزامناً مع تصاعد الاحتجاجات آنذاك.

وأسس عقب انشقاقه «حركة الضباط الأحرار»، التي تحولت لاحقاً إلى «لواء الضباط الأحرار»، وأسهم في تنظيم عمليات للمنشقين ودعم العسكريين الراغبين في الانشقاق.

اختفاء غامض ونهاية مأساوية

انتقل الهرموش لاحقاً إلى الأراضي التركية، قبل أن يختفي في أغسطس 2011 في ظروف غامضة، ليظهر بعدها بأسابيع في تسجيل مصور بثته وسائل إعلام النظام، بدت عليه فيه آثار التعذيب.

وبقي مصيره مجهولاً لسنوات، قبل أن تؤكد عائلته لاحقاً أنه أُعدم داخل سجن صيدنايا، في واحدة من أبرز القضايا المرتبطة ببدايات الصراع السوري.

ملف يعود للواجهة

إعادة فتح هذا الملف عبر توقيف المتهم تعيد طرح تساؤلات قديمة حول ملابسات اختفاء الهرموش، ودور الأطراف المختلفة في قضيته، وسط ترقب لما ستكشفه التحقيقات الجارية في أنقرة خلال المرحلة المقبلة.