A joint security operation between Turkish intelligence and its Syrian counterpart has brought the case of Colonel Hussein al-Harmoush (the first officer to defect from the Assad regime) back into the spotlight, following the arrest of the spy accused of handing him over to Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Turkish and Syrian media reported that the operation was carried out with precise intelligence coordination, resulting in the arrest of a man named Onder Cigirci while he was attempting to cross the Syrian border, after years of hiding that extended for more than a decade.

المقدم حسين الهرموش

The accused in the grip of justice

According to the information, the accused was handed over to the Turkish judicial authorities in coordination with the public prosecutor's office in Ankara and the anti-terrorism directorate, in preparation for further investigations into one of the most controversial cases since the beginning of the Syrian crisis.

Cigirci is accused of being involved in the delivery of al-Harmoush to the previous regime's security services, in an incident that has been the subject of mutual accusations for years.

Al-Harmoush... a name trending again

With the announcement of the suspect's arrest, the name Hussein al-Harmoush topped social media platforms, marking a return for one of the most prominent symbols of early defection from the Syrian regime.

Activists recalled the details of his mysterious disappearance in 2011, amid widespread interaction that shed light on his case after years of ambiguity.

المقدم المنشق عن نظام الأسد حسين الهرموش.

Who is Hussein al-Harmoush?

Colonel Hussein al-Harmoush is considered one of the first officers to announce their defection from the Syrian army in June 2011 in Idlib province, coinciding with the escalation of protests at that time.

After his defection, he founded the "Free Officers Movement," which later transformed into the "Free Officers Brigade," and contributed to organizing operations for defectors and supporting military personnel wishing to defect.

Mysterious disappearance and tragic end

Al-Harmoush later moved to Turkish territory before disappearing in August 2011 under mysterious circumstances, only to appear weeks later in a video broadcast by regime media, showing signs of torture on him.

His fate remained unknown for years, before his family later confirmed that he was executed inside Sednaya prison, in one of the most prominent cases linked to the early days of the Syrian conflict.

A case returns to the forefront

The reopening of this case through the arrest of the accused raises old questions about the circumstances of al-Harmoush's disappearance and the role of various parties in his case, amid anticipation of what the ongoing investigations in Ankara will reveal in the coming period.