Egypt has strongly condemned the heinous attacks that targeted a military camp and a power generation and water desalination station in the State of Kuwait, which resulted in injuries among the Kuwaiti armed forces. It also expressed its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt affirmed that these rejected and unjustified attacks represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a clear breach of the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and security in this delicate situation.

Egypt emphasized its full solidarity and support for the State of Kuwait and other sister Gulf countries in facing Iranian attacks, affirming its support for all measures and actions taken by the sister State of Kuwait to protect its national security, preserve its sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its territory and the welfare of its people.

In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted electricity and water desalination stations in the State of Kuwait, affirming the rejection of any military aggression against Arab countries, regardless of its form or scale.

Aboul Gheit stressed that these attacks represent a blatant violation of national sovereignty, asserting that they are rejected and condemned at all levels, given the direct threat they pose to the security and stability of Arab countries.

He clarified that targeting vital civilian facilities, including water networks, energy and electricity facilities, transportation centers, and residential areas, constitutes a clear violation of international law and amounts to a complete war crime under international humanitarian law.

Aboul Gheit confirmed that Iran bears full responsibility for the consequences of these attacks, including the damages resulting from them, emphasizing the necessity of holding those responsible accountable.

The Kuwaiti army announced yesterday (Sunday) that it had detected 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones in the country's airspace, explaining that some of them targeted one of the military camps.

The Kuwaiti army confirmed that 10 members of the armed forces were injured and are receiving necessary treatment, in addition to material damages at the site due to the targeting, indicating that the hostile attacks targeted warehouses of a private logistics company, resulting in material damages without any recorded human injuries.

The Kuwaiti army reported that the hostile threats detected by air defenses against the country amounted to (307) ballistic missiles, (2) cruise missiles, and (616) drones, noting that its personnel are fulfilling their duties committed to carrying out their tasks in protecting the homeland and maintaining its security and stability.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity confirmed the stability of the electricity and water systems, indicating that about 22 overhead power transmission lines were damaged due to shrapnel from the hostile attacks, and approximately 20 of them have been repaired, while work is still ongoing to repair the remaining two lines.

It pointed out that it is working on repairing the fuel tank at the Subiya power station, which will require more time to complete the rehabilitation.

In the same context, European Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in facing Iranian attacks on Gulf states, affirming the necessity to stop these attacks immediately.