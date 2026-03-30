أدانت مصر بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الآثمة التي استهدفت معسكراً للقوات المسلحة ومحطة لتوليد الكهرباء وتحلية المياه بدولة الكويت، ما أسفر عن وقوع مصابين من القوات المسلحة الكويتية، كما أعربت عن خالص تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، أكدت مصر أن هذه الاعتداءات المرفوضة وغير المبررة تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة الكويت، وخرقاً واضحاً لمبادئ وقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وتصعيداً خطيراً يهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين في هذا الظرف الدقيق.
وشددت مصر على تضامنها الكامل ووقوفها مع دولة الكويت وسائر الدول الخليجية الشقيقة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، مؤكدة دعمها لكافة الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها دولة الكويت الشقيقة لحماية أمنها القومي، وصون سيادتها، وسلامة أراضيها، ومقدرات شعبها.
وفي سياق متصل، أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت محطات الكهرباء وتحلية المياه في دولة الكويت، مؤكداً رفض أي اعتداء عسكري على الدول العربية مهما كان شكله أو حجمه.
وشدد أبو الغيط على أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للسيادة الوطنية، مؤكداً أنها مرفوضة ومستنكرة على طول الخط، في ظل ما تشكله من تهديد مباشر لأمن واستقرار الدول العربية.
وأوضح أن استهداف المنشآت الحيوية المدنية، بما في ذلك شبكات المياه ومرافق الطاقة والكهرباء ومراكز النقل والمناطق السكنية، يعد خرقاً واضحاً للقانون الدولي، ويرقى إلى جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان وفقاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني.
وأكد أبو الغيط أن إيران تتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تبعات هذه الاعتداءات، بما في ذلك الأضرار الناتجة عنها، مشدداً على ضرورة محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.
وكان الجيش الكويتي أعلن أمس (الأحد) رصد 14 صاروخاً باليستياً معادياً، و12 طائرة مسيّرة في المجال الجوي للبلاد، موضحاً أن عدداً منها استهدفت أحد المعسكرات التابعة للقوات المسلحة.
وأكد الجيش الكويتي إصابة 10 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة، وهم يتلقون العلاج اللازم، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية في الموقع جراء الاستهداف، مبيناً أن الهجمات المعادية استهدفت مستودعات إحدى الشركات اللوجيستية الخاصة، ونتجت عن ذلك أضرار مادية دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.
وأفاد الجيش الكويتي بأن التهديدات المعادية التي رصدتها الدفاعات الجوية ضد البلاد بلغت (307) صواريخ باليستية، و(2) من الصواريخ الجوالة، و(616) طائرة مسيّرة، مبيناً أن منسوبيه يؤدون واجباتهم ملتزمين بتنفيذ مهامهم في حماية الوطن والحفاظ على أمنه واستقراره.
وكانت وزارة الكهرباء الكويتية أكدت استقرار منظومتي الكهرباء والماء، مبينة أن نحو 22 خطاً هوائياً لنقل الطاقة تضررت جراء شظايا الهجمات المعادية وجرى إصلاح نحو 20 منها، في حين لا يزال العمل جارياً على إصلاح الخطين المتبقيين.
وأشارت إلى أنها تعمل على إصلاح خزان الوقود في محطة الصبية للقوى الكهربائية، وهو الأمر الذي سيتطلب وقتاً أطول لاستكمال التأهيل.
وفي ذات السياق أعلن رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا تضامن الاتحاد الأوروبي مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في مواجهة الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، مؤكداً ضرورة وقف هذه الهجمات على الفور.
Egypt has strongly condemned the heinous attacks that targeted a military camp and a power generation and water desalination station in the State of Kuwait, which resulted in injuries among the Kuwaiti armed forces. It also expressed its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt affirmed that these rejected and unjustified attacks represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a clear breach of the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and security in this delicate situation.
Egypt emphasized its full solidarity and support for the State of Kuwait and other sister Gulf countries in facing Iranian attacks, affirming its support for all measures and actions taken by the sister State of Kuwait to protect its national security, preserve its sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its territory and the welfare of its people.
In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted electricity and water desalination stations in the State of Kuwait, affirming the rejection of any military aggression against Arab countries, regardless of its form or scale.
Aboul Gheit stressed that these attacks represent a blatant violation of national sovereignty, asserting that they are rejected and condemned at all levels, given the direct threat they pose to the security and stability of Arab countries.
He clarified that targeting vital civilian facilities, including water networks, energy and electricity facilities, transportation centers, and residential areas, constitutes a clear violation of international law and amounts to a complete war crime under international humanitarian law.
Aboul Gheit confirmed that Iran bears full responsibility for the consequences of these attacks, including the damages resulting from them, emphasizing the necessity of holding those responsible accountable.
The Kuwaiti army announced yesterday (Sunday) that it had detected 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones in the country's airspace, explaining that some of them targeted one of the military camps.
The Kuwaiti army confirmed that 10 members of the armed forces were injured and are receiving necessary treatment, in addition to material damages at the site due to the targeting, indicating that the hostile attacks targeted warehouses of a private logistics company, resulting in material damages without any recorded human injuries.
The Kuwaiti army reported that the hostile threats detected by air defenses against the country amounted to (307) ballistic missiles, (2) cruise missiles, and (616) drones, noting that its personnel are fulfilling their duties committed to carrying out their tasks in protecting the homeland and maintaining its security and stability.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity confirmed the stability of the electricity and water systems, indicating that about 22 overhead power transmission lines were damaged due to shrapnel from the hostile attacks, and approximately 20 of them have been repaired, while work is still ongoing to repair the remaining two lines.
It pointed out that it is working on repairing the fuel tank at the Subiya power station, which will require more time to complete the rehabilitation.
In the same context, European Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in facing Iranian attacks on Gulf states, affirming the necessity to stop these attacks immediately.