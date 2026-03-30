أدانت مصر بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الآثمة التي استهدفت معسكراً للقوات المسلحة ومحطة لتوليد الكهرباء وتحلية المياه بدولة الكويت، ما أسفر عن وقوع مصابين من القوات المسلحة الكويتية، كما أعربت عن خالص تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، أكدت مصر أن هذه الاعتداءات المرفوضة وغير المبررة تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة الكويت، وخرقاً واضحاً لمبادئ وقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وتصعيداً خطيراً يهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين في هذا الظرف الدقيق.

وشددت مصر على تضامنها الكامل ووقوفها مع دولة الكويت وسائر الدول الخليجية الشقيقة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، مؤكدة دعمها لكافة الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها دولة الكويت الشقيقة لحماية أمنها القومي، وصون سيادتها، وسلامة أراضيها، ومقدرات شعبها.

وفي سياق متصل، أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت محطات الكهرباء وتحلية المياه في دولة الكويت، مؤكداً رفض أي اعتداء عسكري على الدول العربية مهما كان شكله أو حجمه.

وشدد أبو الغيط على أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للسيادة الوطنية، مؤكداً أنها مرفوضة ومستنكرة على طول الخط، في ظل ما تشكله من تهديد مباشر لأمن واستقرار الدول العربية.

وأوضح أن استهداف المنشآت الحيوية المدنية، بما في ذلك شبكات المياه ومرافق الطاقة والكهرباء ومراكز النقل والمناطق السكنية، يعد خرقاً واضحاً للقانون الدولي، ويرقى إلى جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان وفقاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني.

وأكد أبو الغيط أن إيران تتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تبعات هذه الاعتداءات، بما في ذلك الأضرار الناتجة عنها، مشدداً على ضرورة محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.

وكان الجيش الكويتي أعلن أمس (الأحد) رصد 14 صاروخاً باليستياً معادياً، و12 طائرة مسيّرة في المجال الجوي للبلاد، موضحاً أن عدداً منها استهدفت أحد المعسكرات التابعة للقوات المسلحة.

وأكد الجيش الكويتي إصابة 10 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة، وهم يتلقون العلاج اللازم، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية في الموقع جراء الاستهداف، مبيناً أن الهجمات المعادية استهدفت مستودعات إحدى الشركات اللوجيستية الخاصة، ونتجت عن ذلك أضرار مادية دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.

وأفاد الجيش الكويتي بأن التهديدات المعادية التي رصدتها الدفاعات الجوية ضد البلاد بلغت (307) صواريخ باليستية، و(2) من الصواريخ الجوالة، و(616) طائرة مسيّرة، مبيناً أن منسوبيه يؤدون واجباتهم ملتزمين بتنفيذ مهامهم في حماية الوطن والحفاظ على أمنه واستقراره.

وكانت وزارة الكهرباء الكويتية أكدت استقرار منظومتي الكهرباء والماء، مبينة أن نحو 22 خطاً هوائياً لنقل الطاقة تضررت جراء شظايا الهجمات المعادية وجرى إصلاح نحو 20 منها، في حين لا يزال العمل جارياً على إصلاح الخطين المتبقيين.

وأشارت إلى أنها تعمل على إصلاح خزان الوقود في محطة الصبية للقوى الكهربائية، وهو الأمر الذي سيتطلب وقتاً أطول لاستكمال التأهيل.

وفي ذات السياق أعلن رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا ⁠تضامن الاتحاد الأوروبي مع ​دول مجلس التعاون ⁠الخليجي في مواجهة الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، مؤكداً ​ضرورة وقف هذه الهجمات على الفور.