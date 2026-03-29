فيما تدخل الحرب في الشرق الأوسط شهرها الثاني، طرحت مجلة «لونوفيل أوبس» الفرنسية، 5 تساؤلات لفهم مسارها خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وأفادت في تحليل لها بأن النزاع توسع إقليمياً، وبدأت تداعياته تطال الأمن والطاقة والاقتصاد العالمي.


وأفاد التقرير بأن الحرب دخلت مرحلة استنزاف مفتوحة، تتداخل فيها الحسابات العسكرية مع المخاطر الاقتصادية والتوازنات الإقليمية، دون مؤشرات واضحة على نهاية قريبة.


وفيما يلي 5 أسئلة لتسليط الضوء على الوضع الحالي لهذا الصراع:


- إلى متى سيستمر هذا الصراع؟


تتحدث تصريحات المسؤولين الأمريكيين خصوصاً وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، عن إمكانية تحقيق الأهداف خلال أسابيع دون تدخل بري، مع ترك باب التفاوض مفتوحاً رغم رفض طهران للمحادثات كما هو معلن حتى الآن، ما يعكس غموضاً في أفق الصراع بين الحسم العسكري والتسوية السياسية.


فيما أعرب المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف عن أمله في إجراء محادثات مع إيران هذا الأسبوع، وقال أمام منتدى أعمال في ميامي: نعتقد أنه اجتماعات ستعقد هذا الأسبوع، في حين أكدت طهران مرارا وتكرارا أنها لا تنوي التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة.


- إلى أي مدى ستنتشر الحرب؟


تقول المجلة إن المواجهة تجاوزت حدود إيران وإسرائيل لتشمل أطرافاً إقليمية، أبرزها دخول الحوثيين، السبت، في الصراع مع استهدافهم مواقع، وصفوها بالحساسة داخل إسرائيل.


وقد تعرضت منشآت عدة في دول الخليج العربي لهجمات، كان من آخرها ميناء صلالة بعُمان ومطار الكويت الدولي، وتغلق طهران مضيق هرمز وتهدد بتوسيع المعارك نحو ممر بحري آخر هو باب المندب، ما ينذر بمواجهة إقليمية مفتوحة.


-هل ستطال الحرب المزيد من الأهداف المدنية؟


لفتت المجلة إلى تصاعد طبيعة الأهداف لتشمل بنى تحتية مدنية، خصوصاً في قطاعي الطاقة وتحلية المياه، وتبادل الطرفان التهديدات بضرب منشآت حيوية، في ظل تلويح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب باستهداف منشآت كهربائية، مقابل تهديد إيراني بضرب مرافق الطاقة والتكنولوجيا في المنطقة، ورغم تمديد المهلة حتى الجمعة القادم، فإن ثمة مخاوف من انتقال الحرب إلى مرحلة أكثر خطورة.


- ما تداعيات الحرب على الاقتصاد العالمي؟


تسببت الحرب في حدوث صدمة في أسواق الطاقة مع ارتفاع أسعار النفط بشكل حاد، وسط مخاوف من تكرار سيناريو أزمة 1973، عندما تضاعفت أسعار النفط 4 مرات، لكن الاقتصادات الكبرى أقل اعتماداً اليوم على النفط منها في بداية سبعينات القرن الماضي، إذ إن هناك الطاقة النووية والطاقات المتجددة التي من شأنها أن تخفف من وطأة هذا النقص الكبير في إمدادات النفط والغاز. ولا تزال التداعيات قوية، مع ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة واتخاذ بعض الدول إجراءات دعم لتخفيف الأثر.


- كيف يتطور الوضع في لبنان؟


تحدث التقرير عن تفاقم الوضع بعد انخراط «حزب الله» في القتال دعماً لإيران، ما أدى إلى تصعيد عسكري واسع مع إسرائيل في الجنوب والبقاع والضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، وسقوط مئات القتلى ونزوح أعداد كبيرة، ما يجعل الساحة اللبنانية إحدى أخطر جبهات التصعيد.


تواصل إسرائيل قصف لبنان بكل أنواع الأسلحة وتحاول التوغل في الجنوب اللبناني بهدف توسيع منطقة عازلة تريد إنشاءها على طول حدودها.


ووفقاً لإحصاءات رسمية، أسفرت الحرب عن مقتل 1,142 شخصاً وتشريد أكثر من مليون شخص في لبنان.