رست حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية جيرالد فورد USS Gerald R. Ford اليوم (السبت) في ميناء سبليت في كرواتيا، لإجراء أعمال صيانة وإصلاحات، بعد تعرضها لحريق كبير غير متعلق بأعمال قتالية، خلال مشاركتها في حرب إيران، بحسب ما أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية.


وكانت الحاملة تخضع لإصلاحات في قاعدة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية في كريت، قبل وصولها إلى ميناء سبليت، بعد اندلاع حريق في قسم المغسلة في 12 مارس.


وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي حينها أن الحريق على متن الحاملة، التي كانت تشارك في الحرب على إيران، لم يكن مرتبطاً بأعمال قتالية.


وتُعد الحاملة «فورد»، الحاملة الأكثر تطوراً في البحرية الأمريكية، ووصلت إلى الشرق الأوسط في شهر فبراير الماضي، لزيادة الضغط على إيران.


وكانت الحاملة في عرض البحر المتوسط، وعلى متنها 4500 من البحارة والطيارين المقاتلين، في 24 أكتوبر الماضي، عندما أمر وزير الدفاع بيت هيجسيث بتوجهها إلى منطقة الكاريبي لتعزيز حملة الضغط التي يقودها الرئيس دونالد ترمب على رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو، قبل القبض عليه في عملية عسكرية في 3 يناير الماضي.


ومن منطقة الكاريبي، اندفعت الحاملة إلى الشرق الأوسط للمشاركة في الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية ضد إيران.


واندلع حريق في منطقة المغسلة الرئيسية على متن الحاملة في 12 مارس، وبحسب مسؤولين اثنين، بدأ الحريق في فتحة تهوية أحد المجففات في مرافق الغسيل على متن السفينة وانتشر بسرعة. وكافح البحارة الحريق لأكثر من 30 ساعة.


وذكرت القيادة المركزية في بيان أن الحريق لم يتسبب في «أي ضرر لمنظومة الدفع في السفينة، ولا تزال حاملة الطائرات تعمل بكامل طاقتها».


وأضافت أن بحارين اثنين تلقيا علاجاً من إصابات غير مهددة للحياة، وأفاد أشخاص على متن السفينة بأن عشرات من أفراد الخدمة أصيبوا باستنشاق الدخان.


ولفتت إلى أنه بحلول الوقت الذي أخمد فيه الحريق، كان أكثر من 600 بحار قد فقدوا أسرتهم، وباتوا ينامون على الأرضيات والطاولات، فيما لم يتمكن العديد من البحارة من غسل ملابسهم منذ الحريق.