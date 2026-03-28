The American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford docked today (Saturday) at the port of Split in Croatia for maintenance and repairs, after suffering a major fire unrelated to combat operations during its participation in the Iran War, according to the U.S. Navy.



The carrier was undergoing repairs at a U.S. Navy base in Crete before arriving at the port of Split, following a fire that broke out in the laundry section on March 12.



The U.S. military announced at the time that the fire aboard the carrier, which was participating in the war against Iran, was not related to combat operations.



The "Ford" is considered the most advanced carrier in the U.S. Navy and arrived in the Middle East last February to increase pressure on Iran.



The carrier was in the Mediterranean Sea, with 4,500 sailors and fighter pilots onboard, on October 24 when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered it to head to the Caribbean to bolster President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, prior to his capture in a military operation on January 3.



From the Caribbean, the carrier surged back to the Middle East to participate in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.



A fire broke out in the main laundry area aboard the carrier on March 12, and according to two officials, the fire started in a vent of one of the dryers in the ship's laundry facilities and spread quickly. Sailors battled the fire for more than 30 hours.



Central Command stated in a release that the fire did not cause "any damage to the ship's propulsion system, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational."



It added that two sailors received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, and people aboard the ship reported that dozens of service members were affected by smoke inhalation.



It noted that by the time the fire was extinguished, more than 600 sailors had lost their beds and were sleeping on the floors and tables, while many sailors had been unable to wash their clothes since the fire.