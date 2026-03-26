The authorities in Bahrain referred 14 defendants accused of espionage with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to the Criminal Court today, Thursday, revealing that among the defendants are fugitives in Iran who formed separate cells for espionage.



They reported that the defendants provided assistance and received and delivered funds to support operations against the country, confirming that the Revolutionary Guard tasked the defendants with sending images and information to them.



Bahrain stated that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard used the information provided by the defendants in its attacks against the country, adding that one of the female defendants photographed and sent coordinates of vital locations to the Revolutionary Guard.



In mid-March, the authorities in Bahrain announced the arrest of 5 individuals on charges of gathering and transmitting confidential information and sending it to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as well as photographing sensitive locations within the country. Investigations revealed the existence of a sixth person who is a fugitive outside the country. They confirmed that they attempted to recruit individuals and carry out activities that threaten security.