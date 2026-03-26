U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that "time is running out," emphasizing that failure to reach an agreement soon could lead to an irreversible escalation.



Trump considered that Iranian negotiators are acting in a "strange and contradictory" manner, noting that they are seeking to finalize an agreement despite their public statements indicating that they are still studying the U.S. proposals.



He stated via his platform "Truth Social" today (Thursday) that Iran has suffered severe military strikes and has no chance of going back, urging Tehran to take the negotiations seriously.



He called on the Iranian negotiators to take the matter seriously before it is too late, adding: "They are begging us to reach an agreement."



The U.S. President renewed his attack on the role of NATO countries, stating that they have not helped his country in the ongoing war against Iran, adding: "We want nothing from them." He viewed this stance as a turning point, emphasizing that his country will not forget NATO countries' abandonment of assistance in Iran.



These remarks from the U.S. President come amid ongoing consultations between Iran and America through intermediaries to end the war, as informed sources revealed that military escalation against Tehran could significantly increase if no progress is made in the talks. They clarified that military operations could also increase if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed by the Iranian side, according to what Axios reported.



As the war approaches its second month, airstrikes continue to be exchanged between Israel and Iran, alongside the Iranian side launching missiles and drones towards Gulf countries, claiming to target U.S. bases and interests.



Tehran continues to close the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered a vital maritime passage globally, through which five shipments of gas and oil pass worldwide.