حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إيران من أن «الوقت ينفد»، مؤكدا أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق قريباً قد يؤدي إلى تصعيد لا يمكن التراجع عنه.
واعتبر ترمب أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين يتصرفون بشكل «غريب ومتناقض»، لافتا إلى أنهم يسعون لإبرام اتفاق، رغم تصريحاتهم العلنية التي تفيد بأنهم ما زالوا يدرسون المقترحات الأمريكية.
وقال عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الخميس): إن إيران تعرضت لضربات عسكرية قاسية ولا تملك فرصة للعودة، داعياً طهران إلى التعامل بجدية مع المفاوضات.
ودعا المفاوضين الإيرانيين أن يأخذوا الأمر على محمل الجد قبل فوات الأوان، مضيفاً: «إنهم يتوسلون لنا لإبرام اتفاق».
وجدد الرئيس الأمريكي الهجوم على دور دول حلف شملا الأطلسي «الناتو»، وقال إنها لم تساعد بلاده في الحرب المستمرة ضد إيران، مضيفاً: «لا نريد منها شيئا». ورأى أن هذا الموقف يعد لحظة فارقة، مؤكداً أن بلاده لن تنسى تخلي دول الناتو عن المساعدة في إيران.
وتأتي تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي وسط المشاورات المتواصلة بين إيران وأمريكا عبر الوسطاء من أجل إنهاء الحرب، إذ كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن التصعيد العسكري ضد طهران قد يتزايد بشكل كبير إذا لم يتم إحراز أي تقدم في المحادثات. وأوضحت أن العمليات العسكرية قد تتزايد أيضاً إذا بقي مضيق هرمز مغلقاً من قبل الجانب الإيراني، وفق ما نقل موقع أكسيوس.
وفيما تقترب الحرب من دخول شهرها الثاني، وسط تبادل الغارات بين إسرائيل وإيران من جهة، فضلاً عن إطلاق الجانب الإيراني صواريخ ومسيرات نحو دول الخليج بزعم استهداف قواعد ومصالح أمريكية.
وتواصل طهران إغلاق مضيق هرمز الذي يعتبر ممراً ملاحياً حيوياً على الصعيد العالمي، إذ تمر عبره خمس شحنات الغاز والنفط عالمياً.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that "time is running out," emphasizing that failure to reach an agreement soon could lead to an irreversible escalation.
Trump considered that Iranian negotiators are acting in a "strange and contradictory" manner, noting that they are seeking to finalize an agreement despite their public statements indicating that they are still studying the U.S. proposals.
He stated via his platform "Truth Social" today (Thursday) that Iran has suffered severe military strikes and has no chance of going back, urging Tehran to take the negotiations seriously.
He called on the Iranian negotiators to take the matter seriously before it is too late, adding: "They are begging us to reach an agreement."
The U.S. President renewed his attack on the role of NATO countries, stating that they have not helped his country in the ongoing war against Iran, adding: "We want nothing from them." He viewed this stance as a turning point, emphasizing that his country will not forget NATO countries' abandonment of assistance in Iran.
These remarks from the U.S. President come amid ongoing consultations between Iran and America through intermediaries to end the war, as informed sources revealed that military escalation against Tehran could significantly increase if no progress is made in the talks. They clarified that military operations could also increase if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed by the Iranian side, according to what Axios reported.
As the war approaches its second month, airstrikes continue to be exchanged between Israel and Iran, alongside the Iranian side launching missiles and drones towards Gulf countries, claiming to target U.S. bases and interests.
Tehran continues to close the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered a vital maritime passage globally, through which five shipments of gas and oil pass worldwide.