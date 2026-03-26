حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إيران من أن «الوقت ينفد»، مؤكدا أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق قريباً قد يؤدي إلى تصعيد لا يمكن التراجع عنه.


واعتبر ترمب أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين يتصرفون بشكل «غريب ومتناقض»، لافتا إلى أنهم يسعون لإبرام اتفاق، رغم تصريحاتهم العلنية التي تفيد بأنهم ما زالوا يدرسون المقترحات الأمريكية.


وقال عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الخميس): إن إيران تعرضت لضربات عسكرية قاسية ولا تملك فرصة للعودة، داعياً طهران إلى التعامل بجدية مع المفاوضات.


ودعا المفاوضين الإيرانيين أن يأخذوا الأمر على محمل الجد قبل فوات الأوان، مضيفاً: «إنهم يتوسلون لنا لإبرام اتفاق».


وجدد الرئيس الأمريكي الهجوم على دور دول حلف شملا الأطلسي «الناتو»، وقال إنها لم تساعد بلاده في الحرب المستمرة ضد إيران، مضيفاً: «لا نريد منها شيئا». ورأى أن هذا الموقف يعد لحظة فارقة، مؤكداً أن بلاده لن تنسى تخلي دول الناتو عن المساعدة في إيران.


وتأتي تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي وسط المشاورات المتواصلة بين إيران وأمريكا عبر الوسطاء من أجل إنهاء الحرب، إذ كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن التصعيد العسكري ضد طهران قد يتزايد بشكل كبير إذا لم يتم إحراز أي تقدم في المحادثات. وأوضحت أن العمليات العسكرية قد تتزايد أيضاً إذا بقي مضيق هرمز مغلقاً من قبل الجانب الإيراني، وفق ما نقل موقع أكسيوس.


وفيما تقترب الحرب من دخول شهرها الثاني، وسط تبادل الغارات بين إسرائيل وإيران من جهة، فضلاً عن إطلاق الجانب الإيراني صواريخ ومسيرات نحو دول الخليج بزعم استهداف قواعد ومصالح أمريكية.


وتواصل طهران إغلاق مضيق هرمز الذي يعتبر ممراً ملاحياً حيوياً على الصعيد العالمي، إذ تمر عبره خمس شحنات الغاز والنفط عالمياً.