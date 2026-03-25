وسط تقارير عن مساعي لتحميل رئيس الموساد مسؤولية تضليل الحكومتين الأمريكية والإسرائيلية حول تغيير النظام الإيراني، كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية تقديرات قدمها مدير الموساد ديفيد برنياغ لتغيير النظام في إيران والسيناريوهات المحتملة.
سيناريوهات الحرب
وذكرت صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست» الإسرائيلية إن مدير جهاز الاستخبارات الإسرائيلي «الموساد» ديفيد برنياع، في تقديرات قدّمها إلى الحكومة عشية اندلاع الحرب على إيران، أن يستغرق تغيير النظام الإيراني نحو عام، مبينة إن تقديرات برنياع تضمنت سيناريوهات وفترات زمنية متعددة، من بينها بضعة أشهر، غير أن التقدير الأكثر ترجيحاً كان عاماً كاملاً.
وذكرت الصحيفة أن برنياع تعرض لهجمات غير مباشرة من مصادر مجهولة بأنه متهم بتضليل الحكومتين الإسرائيلية والأمريكية بشأن احتمالات تغيير النظام في إيران.
وأفادت الصحيفة إن هذه التسريبات المجهولة تحجب طبيعة موقف برنياع المعقد للغاية حيال هذه المسألة، وتوحي بمحاولة تحميله وجهاز الموساد تبعات تزايد احتمالات فشل الجهود الرامية إلى إسقاط النظام الإيراني، أو استغراقها وقتاً طويلاً.
من يتحمل المسؤولية في الحرب؟
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن ذلك يمكن أن تتحمله بعض المصادر التي تقف وراء تقرير برنامج «عوفدا» على القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، وتقرير «نيويورك تايمز» بشأن القضية، من دوائر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أو الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وربما حتى من داخل المؤسسة العسكرية الإسرائيلية، وهو ما اعتبرته الصحيفة محاولة لتجنب تحمل المسؤولية.
وتواجه الجهات الثلاث استفسارات يومية متواصلة بشأن أسباب عدم تحقيق تقدم ملموس حتى الآن نحو إطلاق مسار لتغيير النظام الإيراني.
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن المطلعين على برنياع وتقييماته الرئيسية خلال سنوات الحرب الأخيرة، يدركون أنه يحرص باستمرار على تقديم تقديرات تحمل تحفظات عديدة، ونادراً ما يتحدث عن تحولات جذرية بوصفها أمراً حتمياً، موضحة أنه يظل مسؤولاً تنفيذياً يعمل ضمن توجيهات نتنياهو، ويُعد السياسات والعروض بناءً على أوامر رئيس الوزراء، دون السعي لدفعه إلى تبني نهج أكثر تصعيداً مما يرغب فيه.
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن أي عرض قدّمه برنياع لمسؤولي إدارة ترمب خلال زيارته التي حظيت بتغطية واسعة إلى الولايات المتحدة في منتصف يناير الماضي، أو خلال محادثات أخرى، كان يخضع بدوره لرقابة صارمة من نتنياهو، وليس ضمن تحرك مستقل.
Amid reports of efforts to hold the head of Mossad responsible for misleading the American and Israeli governments regarding the change of the Iranian regime, Israeli media revealed estimates provided by Mossad Director David Barnea regarding regime change in Iran and the potential scenarios.
War Scenarios
The Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post" reported that the head of Israeli intelligence, Mossad, David Barnea, in estimates he presented to the government on the eve of the outbreak of war with Iran, suggested that changing the Iranian regime could take about a year. The estimates included multiple scenarios and timeframes, including a few months; however, the most likely estimate was a full year.
The newspaper noted that Barnea faced indirect attacks from unknown sources accusing him of misleading both the Israeli and American governments regarding the possibilities of regime change in Iran.
The report indicated that these anonymous leaks obscure the highly complex nature of Barnea's position on this issue and suggest an attempt to hold him and the Mossad accountable for the increasing likelihood of failure in efforts to overthrow the Iranian regime or for it taking a long time.
Who is Responsible in War?
The newspaper pointed out that some sources behind the "Ovdah" program report on Channel 12 and the "New York Times" report on the matter could bear responsibility, possibly from the circles of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or President Donald Trump, and perhaps even from within the Israeli military establishment, which the newspaper considered an attempt to avoid accountability.
The three parties face continuous daily inquiries regarding the reasons for not making tangible progress so far towards initiating a path for changing the Iranian regime.
The newspaper clarified that those familiar with Barnea and his key assessments during the recent years of war understand that he consistently strives to provide estimates that carry numerous reservations and rarely speaks of radical shifts as inevitable. It explained that he remains an executive responsible for working within Netanyahu's directives, formulating policies and proposals based on the Prime Minister's orders, without seeking to push him towards adopting a more escalatory approach than he desires.
The newspaper noted that any proposal Barnea presented to Trump administration officials during his widely covered visit to the United States in mid-January or during other discussions was also subject to strict oversight from Netanyahu and was not part of an independent initiative.