Amid reports of efforts to hold the head of Mossad responsible for misleading the American and Israeli governments regarding the change of the Iranian regime, Israeli media revealed estimates provided by Mossad Director David Barnea regarding regime change in Iran and the potential scenarios.



War Scenarios



The Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post" reported that the head of Israeli intelligence, Mossad, David Barnea, in estimates he presented to the government on the eve of the outbreak of war with Iran, suggested that changing the Iranian regime could take about a year. The estimates included multiple scenarios and timeframes, including a few months; however, the most likely estimate was a full year.



The newspaper noted that Barnea faced indirect attacks from unknown sources accusing him of misleading both the Israeli and American governments regarding the possibilities of regime change in Iran.



The report indicated that these anonymous leaks obscure the highly complex nature of Barnea's position on this issue and suggest an attempt to hold him and the Mossad accountable for the increasing likelihood of failure in efforts to overthrow the Iranian regime or for it taking a long time.



Who is Responsible in War?



The newspaper pointed out that some sources behind the "Ovdah" program report on Channel 12 and the "New York Times" report on the matter could bear responsibility, possibly from the circles of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or President Donald Trump, and perhaps even from within the Israeli military establishment, which the newspaper considered an attempt to avoid accountability.



The three parties face continuous daily inquiries regarding the reasons for not making tangible progress so far towards initiating a path for changing the Iranian regime.



The newspaper clarified that those familiar with Barnea and his key assessments during the recent years of war understand that he consistently strives to provide estimates that carry numerous reservations and rarely speaks of radical shifts as inevitable. It explained that he remains an executive responsible for working within Netanyahu's directives, formulating policies and proposals based on the Prime Minister's orders, without seeking to push him towards adopting a more escalatory approach than he desires.



The newspaper noted that any proposal Barnea presented to Trump administration officials during his widely covered visit to the United States in mid-January or during other discussions was also subject to strict oversight from Netanyahu and was not part of an independent initiative.