وسط تقارير عن مساعي لتحميل رئيس الموساد مسؤولية تضليل الحكومتين الأمريكية والإسرائيلية حول تغيير النظام الإيراني، كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية تقديرات قدمها مدير الموساد ديفيد برنياغ لتغيير النظام في إيران والسيناريوهات المحتملة.


سيناريوهات الحرب


وذكرت صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست» الإسرائيلية إن مدير جهاز الاستخبارات الإسرائيلي «الموساد» ديفيد برنياع، في تقديرات قدّمها إلى الحكومة عشية اندلاع الحرب على إيران، أن يستغرق تغيير النظام الإيراني نحو عام، مبينة إن تقديرات برنياع تضمنت سيناريوهات وفترات زمنية متعددة، من بينها بضعة أشهر، غير أن التقدير الأكثر ترجيحاً كان عاماً كاملاً.


وذكرت الصحيفة أن برنياع تعرض لهجمات غير مباشرة من مصادر مجهولة بأنه متهم بتضليل الحكومتين الإسرائيلية والأمريكية بشأن احتمالات تغيير النظام في إيران.


وأفادت الصحيفة إن هذه التسريبات المجهولة تحجب طبيعة موقف برنياع المعقد للغاية حيال هذه المسألة، وتوحي بمحاولة تحميله وجهاز الموساد تبعات تزايد احتمالات فشل الجهود الرامية إلى إسقاط النظام الإيراني، أو استغراقها وقتاً طويلاً.


من يتحمل المسؤولية في الحرب؟


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن ذلك يمكن أن تتحمله بعض المصادر التي تقف وراء تقرير برنامج «عوفدا» على القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، وتقرير «نيويورك تايمز» بشأن القضية، من دوائر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أو الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وربما حتى من داخل المؤسسة العسكرية الإسرائيلية، وهو ما اعتبرته الصحيفة محاولة لتجنب تحمل المسؤولية.


وتواجه الجهات الثلاث استفسارات يومية متواصلة بشأن أسباب عدم تحقيق تقدم ملموس حتى الآن نحو إطلاق مسار لتغيير النظام الإيراني.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن المطلعين على برنياع وتقييماته الرئيسية خلال سنوات الحرب الأخيرة، يدركون أنه يحرص باستمرار على تقديم تقديرات تحمل تحفظات عديدة، ونادراً ما يتحدث عن تحولات جذرية بوصفها أمراً حتمياً، موضحة أنه يظل مسؤولاً تنفيذياً يعمل ضمن توجيهات نتنياهو، ويُعد السياسات والعروض بناءً على أوامر رئيس الوزراء، دون السعي لدفعه إلى تبني نهج أكثر تصعيداً مما يرغب فيه.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن أي عرض قدّمه برنياع لمسؤولي إدارة ترمب خلال زيارته التي حظيت بتغطية واسعة إلى الولايات المتحدة في منتصف يناير الماضي، أو خلال محادثات أخرى، كان يخضع بدوره لرقابة صارمة من نتنياهو، وليس ضمن تحرك مستقل.