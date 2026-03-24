In a notable step with diplomatic and judicial implications, the Lebanese state has escalated its position by withdrawing the accreditation of the appointed Iranian ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, giving him until next Sunday to leave the country, alongside judicial pursuits targeting elements of Hezbollah in the arms file, indicating an increasing official rigidity in regulating foreign relations and enforcing the law domestically.



The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, Tawfiq Samadi Khushkhu, today (Tuesday), where he met with the Secretary-General of the ministry, Ambassador Abdul Sattar Issa, who informed him of the Lebanese state's decision to withdraw its approval for the appointed Iranian ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declaring him a persona non grata and demanding his departure from Lebanese territory by next Sunday, March 29, 2026.



In the same context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Lebanon's ambassador to Iran, Ahmad Suwaydan, for consultations following Tehran's violation of diplomatic norms and the established protocols between the two countries.



In a significant judicial development, the first investigating judge at the military court, Ghada Bou Alwan, issued two immediate arrest warrants against two Hezbollah members after interrogating them in a case of possession of military weapons.



In another case, military investigating judge George Mazhar issued an immediate arrest warrant against another Hezbollah member after he was charged under Article 288 of the Penal Code and Article 72 of the Weapons Law.



The two Hezbollah members were arrested after 21 rocket shells were found in their possession at a military checkpoint in one of the villages of Jezzine district, which prompted a tightening of judicial pursuit against them.



This decision comes amid rising controversy over the enforcement of the law regarding unlicensed weapons, following the military judiciary's move to pursue arms bearers, including elements of Hezbollah, in implementation of the firm government decision prohibiting illegal military activities.