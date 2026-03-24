في خطوة لافتة تحمل أبعاداً دبلوماسية وقضائية، صعّدت الدولة اللبنانية موقفها عبر سحب اعتماد السفير الإيراني المعيّن محمد رضا شيباني، وأمهلته حتى يوم الأحد القادم لمغادرة البلاد، بالتوازي مع ملاحقات قضائية تطال عناصر من حزب الله في ملف السلاح، في مؤشر إلى تشدد رسمي متزايد في ضبط العلاقات الخارجية وتطبيق القانون داخلياً.


واستدعت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين اللبنانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، القائم بالأعمال الإيراني في لبنان توفيق صمدي خوشخو، والتقى الأمين العام للوزارة السفير عبدالستار عيسى وأبلغه قرارَ الدولة اللبنانية سحبَ الموافقة على اعتماد السفير الإيراني المعيَّن ⁧‫ محمد رضا شيباني‬⁩، وإعلانه شخصاً غير مرغوب فيه، مع مطالبته بمغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية في موعد أقصاه الأحد القادم 29 مارس 2026.


‏في السياق ذاته، استدعت وزارة الخارجية سفيرَ لبنان في إيران أحمد سويدان للتشاور على خلفية انتهاك طهران لأعراف التعامل الدبلوماسي وأصوله المرعية بين البلدين.


وفي تطور قضائي بارز، أصدرت قاضية التحقيق الأولى لدى المحكمة العسكرية غادة بو علوان مذكرتي توقيف وجاهيتين بحق عنصرين من حزب الله، بعد استجوابهما في ملف حيازة أسلحة حربية.


وفي ملفٍ آخر، أصدر قاضي التحقيق العسكري جورج مزهر مذكرة توقيف وجاهية بحق عنصرٍ آخر من حزب الله، بعد الادعاء عليه بموجب المادة 288 من قانون العقوبات والمادة 72 من قانون الأسلحة.


وكان قد تم توقيف العنصرين في حزب الله بعد ضبط 21 قذيفة صاروخية بحوزتهما على أحد حواجز الجيش في إحدى قرى قضاء جزين، ما دفع إلى تشديد الملاحقة القضائية بحقهما.


ويأتي هذا القرار في ظل جدل متصاعد حول تطبيق القانون في ملف السلاح غير المرخّص، بعد توجّه القضاء العسكري إلى ملاحقة حاملي السلاح، بمن فيهم عناصر من حزب الله، تنفيذاً للقرار الحكومي الحازم الذي يقضي بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية غير الشرعية.