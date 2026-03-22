The "Daily Mail" revealed that a British nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles has taken a position in the Arabian Sea, giving Britain the capability to launch long-range strikes in the event of an escalation in the Iran war.



Traveled 5,500 miles to reach the area



The report mentioned that the submarine "HMS Anson," armed with Tomahawk Block IV missiles and Spearfish torpedoes, left Perth earlier this month and traveled approximately 5,500 miles to reach the area.



The newspaper added that the submarine surfaces periodically to communicate with Britain's permanent joint headquarters in Northwood, where any launch order is authorized by the Prime Minister and conveyed by the Chief of Joint Operations.



Operating without surfacing



Thanks to its nuclear reactor, the submarine will not need to refuel throughout its 25-year service life, and its ability to purify water and air allows it to operate without the need to surface.



However, this capability is limited by the fact that the submarine can only carry enough food supplies for three months for its crew of 98 officers and sailors.



The "Daily Mail" quoted a source saying: "The Anson submarine will remain hidden in silence, and the Prime Minister and the naval operations commander – and of course, the submarine service command – will be informed of its location, but its whereabouts will not be widely known."



The source added: "The navy is working to deploy submarines at lightning speed to their designated locations, and they can then be left in those positions for consecutive weeks."



British move to launch strikes



This move comes after Britain authorized the United States to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz.



Britain announced that it is working with its international partners to develop an effective plan to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Iran's expansion of its attacks threatens to push the region into further crises.



The British government stated in a statement that it held a meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and Iran's targeting of unarmed commercial ships and civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, as well as its closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Government members condemned Iran's expansion of its targets to include international navigation, emphasizing that Tehran's strikes threaten to push the region into further crises and exacerbate the economic impact on the United Kingdom and the world.



The government confirmed that the agreement allowing the United States to use British bases for collective self-defense in the region includes American operations against missile sites used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



De-escalation and reaching a solution



British government members stressed the urgent need for de-escalation and a swift resolution to end the war.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer had confirmed that London would not be drawn into a war with Iran. He initially rejected a U.S. request to use British bases to launch strikes against Tehran, citing the need to ensure the legality of any military action, which drew criticism from President Donald Trump.



However, Starmer revised his position, noting the possibility of the United States using the RAF base at Fairford and the joint base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.