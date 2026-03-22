كشفت صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، أن غواصة بريطانية تعمل بالطاقة النووية ومزودة بصواريخ كروز من طراز «توماهوك» اتخذت موقعاً لها في بحر العرب، ما يمنح بريطانيا القدرة على شن ضربات بعيدة المدى في حال تصاعد حرب إيران.


قطعت 5500 ميل لتصل المنطقة


وذكرت أن الغواصة «إتش إم إس أنسون» (HMS Anson) المسلحة بصواريخ «توماهوك بلوك آي في» (Tomahawk Block IV) وطوربيدات «سبيرفيش»، غادرت بيرث في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر وقطعت نحو 5 آلاف و500 ميل لتصل إلى المنطقة.


وأضافت الصحيفة أن الغواصة تطفو على السطح بشكل دوري للتواصل مع المقر المشترك الدائم لبريطانيا في نورثوود، حيث يتم التصريح بأي أمر إطلاق من قبل رئيس الوزراء ونقله من قبل رئيس العمليات المشتركة.


التحرك دون الصعود للسطح


وبفضل مفاعلها النووي، لن تحتاج الغواصة إلى إعادة تزويدها بالوقود طوال فترة خدمتها التي تمتد لـ25 عاماً، كما تتيح لها قدرتها على تنقية المياه والهواء إمكانية التحرك دون الحاجة إلى الصعود إلى السطح.


غير أن هذه الإمكانية تظل مقيدة بحقيقة أن الغواصة لا تستطيع حمل مؤونة غذائية تكفي سوى لـ3 أشهر، لطاقمها المكون من 98 فرداً من الضباط والبحارة.


ونقلت«ديلي ميل» عن مصدر قوله: «ستظل الغواصة (أنسون) مختفية في صمت، وسيتم إطلاع رئيس الوزراء وقائد العمليات البحرية – وبالطبع، قيادة سلاح الغواصات – على موقعها، إلا أن مكان تواجدها لن يكون معلوماً على نطاق واسع.


وأضاف المصدر: تعمل البحرية على نشر الغواصات بسرعة فائقة في مواقعها المحددة، ومن ثم يمكن تركها في تلك المواقع لأسابيع متتالية.


تحرك بريطاني لشن ضربات


ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد أن أذنت بريطانيا للولايات المتحدة، باستخدام القواعد البريطانية لشن ضربات على المواقع الإيرانية التي تهدد مضيق هرمز.


وأعلنت بريطانيا، أنها تعمل مع شركائها الدوليين لوضع خطة فعالة لحماية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وحذرت من أن إقدام إيران على توسيع هجماتها، ينذر بدفع المنطقة لمزيد من الأزمات.


وقالت الحكومة البريطانية في بيان، إنها عقدت اجتماعاً بعد ظهر الجمعة، لمناقشة آخر التطورات في الشرق الأوسط واستهداف إيران للسفن التجارية غير المسلحة، والبنية التحتية المدنية بما فيها منشآت النفط والغاز، وإغلاقها لمضيق هرمز.


وندد أعضاء الحكومة، بتوسيع إيران لنطاق أهدافها لتشمل الملاحة الدولية، وأكدوا أن ضربات طهران، تنذر بدفع المنطقة إلى مزيد من الأزمات وبتفاقم الأثر الاقتصادي على المملكة المتحدة والعالم.


وأكدت الحكومة أن الاتفاقية التي تسمح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام قواعد بريطانية في الدفاع الجماعي عن النفس في المنطقة، تشمل عمليات أمريكية ضد مواقع الصواريخ المستخدمة في مهاجمة السفن في مضيق هرمز.


خفض التصعيد والوصول إلى حل


وشدد أعضاء الحكومة البريطانية على ضرورة خفض التصعيد بشكل عاجل والتوصل إلى حل سريع ينهي الحرب.


وكان رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ​ستارمر، أكد أن لندن لن تنجر إلى حرب إيران. ورفض في البداية طلباً أمريكياً باستخدام قواعد بريطانية لشن ضربات على ⁠طهران، معللاً ذلك بضرورة التأكد من شرعية أي ​عمل ​عسكري، ما جر عليه انتقادات الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


لكن ستارمر عدل موقفه لافتا إلى إمكان استخدام الولايات المتحدة قاعدة ​«فيرفورد» الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني، وقاعدة «دييجو ⁠جارسيا» المشتركة في المحيط الهندي.