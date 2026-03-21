22 countries announced on Saturday their desire to contribute to efforts aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, condemning in a joint statement Iran's closure of the strategic passage.



These 22 countries, including Bahrain and the UAE, stated in a joint statement: "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait and welcome the commitment of participating countries in the preparatory planning," adding: "We strongly condemn the recent Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, the attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas facilities, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces."



The countries called in their statement for "Iran to immediately cease its threats, refrain from laying mines, and its drone and missile attacks, as well as all attempts to disrupt commercial navigation in the strait, and to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817," considering that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including what is stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; the effects of Iran's actions will impact people around the world, especially the most vulnerable groups.



The countries welcomed the International Energy Agency's decision to authorize the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, affirming that they will take further steps to stabilize energy markets, including working with some producing countries to increase production.



The countries stated that they will work to provide support to the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and international financial institutions, emphasizing that maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries.



The countries urged in their statement to respect international law and adhere to the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security.



The joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz was issued by the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Kingdom, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Slovenia, the Republic of Estonia, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Finland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Republic of Lithuania.