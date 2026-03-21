أعلنت 22 دولة السبت اليوم (السبت)، رغبتها في المساهمة في الجهود الرامية لتأمين مضيق هرمز، منددة في بيان مشترك بإغلاق إيران للممر الإستراتيجي.


وقالت الدول الـ22 بينها البحرين والإمارات في بيان مشترك: «نعرب عن استعدادنا للمساهمة في الجهود المناسبة لضمان المرور الآمن عبر المضيق ونرحّب بالتزام الدول المشاركة في التخطيط التحضيري»، مضيفة: «ندين بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية الأخيرة على سفن تجارية غير مسلّحة في الخليج، والهجمات على البنية التحتية المدنية بما فيها منشآت النفط والغاز، والإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز من قبل القوات الإيرانية».


ودعت الدول في بيانها «إيران إلى الوقف الفوري لتهديداتها، وعدم زرع الألغام، وهجماتها بالطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ، وسائر المحاولات الرامية إلى عرقلة حركة الملاحة التجارية في المضيق، والامتثال لقرار مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة رقم 2817»، معتبرين أن حرية الملاحة تعد مبدءاً أساسياً من مبادئ القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك ما نصت عليه اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار؛ وستطال آثار تصرفات إيران الشعوب في جميع أنحاء العالم، ولا سيما الفئات الأكثر ضعفاً.


ورحبت الدول بقرار وكالة الطاقة الدولية القاضي بالترخيص بالإفراج المنسق عن احتياطيات النفط الاستراتيجية، مؤكدة أنها ستتخذ خطوات أخرى لتحقيق الاستقرار في أسواق الطاقة، بما في ذلك العمل مع بعض الدول المنتجة لزيادة الإنتاج.


وقالت الدول إنها ستعمل على تقديم الدعم للدول الأكثر تضرراً، بما في ذلك من خلال الأمم المتحدة والمؤسسات المالية الدولية، مؤكدة إن الأمن البحري وحرية الملاحة يعودان بالنفع على جميع البلدان.


وحثت الدول في بيانها إلى احترام القانون الدولي والالتزام بالمبادئ الأساسية للازدهار والأمن الدوليين.


وصدر البيان المشترك بشأن مضيق هرمز عن مملكة البحرين، والمملكة المتحدة، والجمهورية الفرنسية، وجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، والجمهورية الإيطالية، ومملكة هولندا، واليابان، وكندا، وجمهورية كوريا، ونيوزيلندا، ومملكة الدنمارك، وجمهورية لاتفيا، وجمهورية سلوفينيا، وجمهورية إستونيا، ومملكة النرويج، ومملكة السويد، وجمهورية فنلندا، وجمهورية التشيك، ورومانيا، وجمهورية ليتوانيا.