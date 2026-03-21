أعلنت 22 دولة السبت اليوم (السبت)، رغبتها في المساهمة في الجهود الرامية لتأمين مضيق هرمز، منددة في بيان مشترك بإغلاق إيران للممر الإستراتيجي.
وقالت الدول الـ22 بينها البحرين والإمارات في بيان مشترك: «نعرب عن استعدادنا للمساهمة في الجهود المناسبة لضمان المرور الآمن عبر المضيق ونرحّب بالتزام الدول المشاركة في التخطيط التحضيري»، مضيفة: «ندين بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية الأخيرة على سفن تجارية غير مسلّحة في الخليج، والهجمات على البنية التحتية المدنية بما فيها منشآت النفط والغاز، والإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز من قبل القوات الإيرانية».
ودعت الدول في بيانها «إيران إلى الوقف الفوري لتهديداتها، وعدم زرع الألغام، وهجماتها بالطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ، وسائر المحاولات الرامية إلى عرقلة حركة الملاحة التجارية في المضيق، والامتثال لقرار مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة رقم 2817»، معتبرين أن حرية الملاحة تعد مبدءاً أساسياً من مبادئ القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك ما نصت عليه اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار؛ وستطال آثار تصرفات إيران الشعوب في جميع أنحاء العالم، ولا سيما الفئات الأكثر ضعفاً.
ورحبت الدول بقرار وكالة الطاقة الدولية القاضي بالترخيص بالإفراج المنسق عن احتياطيات النفط الاستراتيجية، مؤكدة أنها ستتخذ خطوات أخرى لتحقيق الاستقرار في أسواق الطاقة، بما في ذلك العمل مع بعض الدول المنتجة لزيادة الإنتاج.
وقالت الدول إنها ستعمل على تقديم الدعم للدول الأكثر تضرراً، بما في ذلك من خلال الأمم المتحدة والمؤسسات المالية الدولية، مؤكدة إن الأمن البحري وحرية الملاحة يعودان بالنفع على جميع البلدان.
وحثت الدول في بيانها إلى احترام القانون الدولي والالتزام بالمبادئ الأساسية للازدهار والأمن الدوليين.
وصدر البيان المشترك بشأن مضيق هرمز عن مملكة البحرين، والمملكة المتحدة، والجمهورية الفرنسية، وجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، والجمهورية الإيطالية، ومملكة هولندا، واليابان، وكندا، وجمهورية كوريا، ونيوزيلندا، ومملكة الدنمارك، وجمهورية لاتفيا، وجمهورية سلوفينيا، وجمهورية إستونيا، ومملكة النرويج، ومملكة السويد، وجمهورية فنلندا، وجمهورية التشيك، ورومانيا، وجمهورية ليتوانيا.
22 countries announced on Saturday their desire to contribute to efforts aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, condemning in a joint statement Iran's closure of the strategic passage.
These 22 countries, including Bahrain and the UAE, stated in a joint statement: "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait and welcome the commitment of participating countries in the preparatory planning," adding: "We strongly condemn the recent Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, the attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas facilities, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces."
The countries called in their statement for "Iran to immediately cease its threats, refrain from laying mines, and its drone and missile attacks, as well as all attempts to disrupt commercial navigation in the strait, and to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817," considering that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including what is stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; the effects of Iran's actions will impact people around the world, especially the most vulnerable groups.
The countries welcomed the International Energy Agency's decision to authorize the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, affirming that they will take further steps to stabilize energy markets, including working with some producing countries to increase production.
The countries stated that they will work to provide support to the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and international financial institutions, emphasizing that maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries.
The countries urged in their statement to respect international law and adhere to the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security.
The joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz was issued by the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Kingdom, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Slovenia, the Republic of Estonia, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Finland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Republic of Lithuania.