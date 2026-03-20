كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن بلاده تعمل مع قادة الشرق الأوسط وتستعد لإعداد «اتفاقيات جادة».


فيما أعلن أمين مجلس الأمن الأوكراني رستم أوميروف، أن أوكرانيا نشرت وحدات اعتراضية لحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية والمدنية في خمسة بلدان بالشرق الأوسط.


وكتب أوميروف على «إكس» عقب زيارة للمنطقة: «يجري العمل أيضاً على توسيع نطاق التغطية».


وكان زيلينسكي قال منذ أيام إن كييف تساعد دول الشرق الأوسط في التصدي للطائرات المسيرة الإيرانية، بعد أن أرسلت كييف متخصصين إلى أربع دول في المنطقة.


وأضاف أنه تم السماح بنشرها الأحد الماضي، وأن كل فريق أرسل إلى الشرق الأوسط يتألف من عشرات الأشخاص، الذين سيكونون قادرين على إجراء تقييمات متخصصة وتوضيح كيفية عمل أنظمة الدفاع ضد الطائرات المسيرة.


وأفاد بأن خبراء أوكرانيين في الطائرات المسيّرة سيصلون إلى الشرق الأوسط، الأسبوع القادم، للمساعدة في التصدي للمسيّرات الإيرانية، فيما يأمل في الحصول بالمقابل على صواريخ دفاع جوي أمريكية الصنع.


وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي بعد اجتماع مع ضيفه رئيس الوزراء الهولندي روب يتن: «أعتقد أنه في الأسبوع القادم، عندما يكون الخبراء في الموقع، سينظرون في الوضع ويقدمون المساعدة»، وفق "فرانس برس".


يذكر أن أوكرانيا تواجه نقصاً في الذخيرة الباهظة لنظام باتريوت الأمركي للدفاعي الجوي الضروري في صد الصواريخ الروسية، وتخشى من أن تؤدي حرب طويلة في الشرق الأوسط إلى تعطيل الإمدادات بشكل أكبر.