Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today (Friday) that his country is working with leaders in the Middle East and is preparing to establish "serious agreements."



Meanwhile, Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine has deployed intercept units to protect critical and civilian infrastructure in five countries in the Middle East.



Umerov wrote on "X" following a visit to the region: "Work is also underway to expand coverage."



Zelensky stated a few days ago that Kyiv is assisting Middle Eastern countries in countering Iranian drones, after sending specialists to four countries in the region.



He added that their deployment was authorized last Sunday, and that each team sent to the Middle East consists of dozens of individuals who will be able to conduct specialized assessments and clarify how defense systems against drones operate.



He reported that Ukrainian drone experts will arrive in the Middle East next week to help counter Iranian drones, while hoping to receive American-made air defense missiles in return.



He added in a press conference after a meeting with his guest, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: "I believe that next week, when the experts are on site, they will assess the situation and provide assistance," according to "AFP."



It is noteworthy that Ukraine is facing a shortage of expensive ammunition for the American-made Patriot air defense system, which is essential in repelling Russian missiles, and fears that a prolonged war in the Middle East could further disrupt supplies.