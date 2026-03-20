في الوقت الذي ينفي المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، تلقي بلاده أي رسائل من واشنطن بشأن مفاوضات أو وقف إطلاق النار، أثار إرسال وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) نحو 2200 من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية مخاوف من أن تكون هذه القوات ضمن مهماتها السيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية.


وأظهر استطلاع أجرته «رويترز/إبسوس»، وظهرت نتائجه أمس، أن 65% من الأمريكيين يتوقعون أن تنشر الولايات المتحدة قوات لخوض حرب ‌برية واسعة النطاق في إيران، وأن 7% فقط يؤيدون هذه الفكرة، بينما يؤيد 34% من الأمريكيين نشر عدد محدود من القوات الخاصة لعمليات محددة الأهداف في إيران، في حين يعارض ‌55% منهم نشر أي ‌قوات ‌برية.


سفينة الهجوم البرمائي الأمريكي


وتتجه سفينة الهجوم البرمائي الأمريكية «يو إس إس تريبولي» نحو الشرق الأوسط، في مهمة تكتسب أبعاداً عسكرية متصاعدة، بالتزامن مع تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وانطلقت السفينة من قاعدتها في جزيرة كيوشو جنوب غربي اليابان، لتبدأ رحلة بحرية طويلة من شرق آسيا نحو مسرح العمليات في الشرق الأوسط، ضمن تحركات ذات دلالات إستراتيجية.


ونقل موقع «بوليتيكو» المتخصص في السياسة وصنع القرار الأمريكي عن مصدرين مطلعين: أن "البنتاغون" يدرس إرسال المزيد من القوات إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن حجم عمليات الانتشار الإضافية ونطاقها لا يزالان قيد التبلور والتغيير، لكنهم يرون أن مجرد انعقاد هذه المحادثات يُعَد خطوة مهمة إلى الأمام، في حرب وصفها ترمب قبل 3 أسابيع بأنها شبه محسومة.


2200 من قوات المارينز


وقال مسؤول دفاعي للموقع قوله إنه من المقرَّر أن تصل إلى المنطقة 3 سفن تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، على متنها 2200 من مشاة البحرية «المارينز»، مما يؤكد أن هناك توجه أمريكي لنشر قوات في إحدى الجزير الإيرانية للمساعدة في حماية الملاحة التجارية في مضيق هرمز، كما قد تشارك قوات «المارينز» في عملية للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، التي تُعَد نقطة الشحن الرئيسية للنفط الإيراني.


تنفيذ عمليات معقدة


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن السفينة «تريبولي» تحمل على متنها «وحدة مشاة البحرية الاستكشافية الـ 31»، وهي قوة تدخّل سريع تضم نحو 2200 عنصر من مشاة البحرية (المارينز) والبحارة، موزعون على تشكيلات قتالية برية وبحرية، إضافة إلى وحدات دعم لوجستي متكاملة، مبينة أن هذه الوحدة تتميز بقدرتها على العمل بشكل مستقل لمدة تصل إلى 15 يوماً، مع جاهزية لتنفيذ طيف واسع من العمليات المعقدة، بما في ذلك الإجلاء، والإنزال البرمائي، والمداهمات، إضافة إلى دعم العمليات الخاصة.


وكان موقع ‌«أكسيوس»، ⁠نقل عن أربعة ⁠مصادر مطلعة قولها إن ​إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ⁠ترمب تدرس ​خططاً ​للسيطرة ‌على جزيرة ​خارك الإيرانية أو ​حصارها ⁠للضغط ‌على طهران لإعادة فتح ‌مضيق هرمز.