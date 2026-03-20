While the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ismail Baqaei, denies that his country has received any messages from Washington regarding negotiations or a ceasefire, the deployment of approximately 2,200 U.S. Marines by the Pentagon has raised concerns that these forces may be tasked with controlling the Iranian island of Khark.



A survey conducted by "Reuters/Ipsos," the results of which were released yesterday, showed that 65% of Americans expect the United States to deploy forces for a large-scale ground war in Iran, with only 7% supporting this idea. Meanwhile, 34% of Americans favor deploying a limited number of special forces for targeted operations in Iran, while 55% oppose the deployment of any ground troops.



U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship



The U.S. amphibious assault ship "USS Tripoli" is heading towards the Middle East on a mission that is gaining escalating military dimensions, coinciding with disruptions in navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



The ship departed from its base on Kyushu Island in southwestern Japan, beginning a long maritime journey from East Asia to the operational theater in the Middle East, as part of movements with strategic implications.



According to the political and decision-making site "Politico," two informed sources stated that the "Pentagon" is considering sending more troops to the Middle East, indicating that the size and scope of the additional deployments are still being shaped and changed. However, they see the mere holding of these discussions as an important step forward in a war that Trump described three weeks ago as nearly decided.



2,200 Marines



A defense official told the site that three U.S. Navy ships are scheduled to arrive in the region, carrying 2,200 Marines, confirming that there is an American intention to deploy forces to one of the Iranian islands to help protect commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Marines may also participate in an operation to control Khark Island, which is considered the main shipping point for Iranian oil.



Executing Complex Operations



U.S. media reported that the "Tripoli" carries the "31st Marine Expeditionary Unit," a rapid intervention force consisting of about 2,200 Marines and sailors, distributed across land and sea combat formations, in addition to integrated logistical support units. This unit is noted for its ability to operate independently for up to 15 days, ready to execute a wide range of complex operations, including evacuations, amphibious assaults, raids, and support for special operations.



The site "Axios" reported that four informed sources said the administration of President Donald Trump is considering plans to take control of or blockade the Iranian island of Khark to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.