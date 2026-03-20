في الوقت الذي ينفي المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، تلقي بلاده أي رسائل من واشنطن بشأن مفاوضات أو وقف إطلاق النار، أثار إرسال وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) نحو 2200 من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية مخاوف من أن تكون هذه القوات ضمن مهماتها السيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية.
وأظهر استطلاع أجرته «رويترز/إبسوس»، وظهرت نتائجه أمس، أن 65% من الأمريكيين يتوقعون أن تنشر الولايات المتحدة قوات لخوض حرب برية واسعة النطاق في إيران، وأن 7% فقط يؤيدون هذه الفكرة، بينما يؤيد 34% من الأمريكيين نشر عدد محدود من القوات الخاصة لعمليات محددة الأهداف في إيران، في حين يعارض 55% منهم نشر أي قوات برية.
سفينة الهجوم البرمائي الأمريكي
وتتجه سفينة الهجوم البرمائي الأمريكية «يو إس إس تريبولي» نحو الشرق الأوسط، في مهمة تكتسب أبعاداً عسكرية متصاعدة، بالتزامن مع تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
وانطلقت السفينة من قاعدتها في جزيرة كيوشو جنوب غربي اليابان، لتبدأ رحلة بحرية طويلة من شرق آسيا نحو مسرح العمليات في الشرق الأوسط، ضمن تحركات ذات دلالات إستراتيجية.
ونقل موقع «بوليتيكو» المتخصص في السياسة وصنع القرار الأمريكي عن مصدرين مطلعين: أن "البنتاغون" يدرس إرسال المزيد من القوات إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن حجم عمليات الانتشار الإضافية ونطاقها لا يزالان قيد التبلور والتغيير، لكنهم يرون أن مجرد انعقاد هذه المحادثات يُعَد خطوة مهمة إلى الأمام، في حرب وصفها ترمب قبل 3 أسابيع بأنها شبه محسومة.
2200 من قوات المارينز
وقال مسؤول دفاعي للموقع قوله إنه من المقرَّر أن تصل إلى المنطقة 3 سفن تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، على متنها 2200 من مشاة البحرية «المارينز»، مما يؤكد أن هناك توجه أمريكي لنشر قوات في إحدى الجزير الإيرانية للمساعدة في حماية الملاحة التجارية في مضيق هرمز، كما قد تشارك قوات «المارينز» في عملية للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، التي تُعَد نقطة الشحن الرئيسية للنفط الإيراني.
تنفيذ عمليات معقدة
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن السفينة «تريبولي» تحمل على متنها «وحدة مشاة البحرية الاستكشافية الـ 31»، وهي قوة تدخّل سريع تضم نحو 2200 عنصر من مشاة البحرية (المارينز) والبحارة، موزعون على تشكيلات قتالية برية وبحرية، إضافة إلى وحدات دعم لوجستي متكاملة، مبينة أن هذه الوحدة تتميز بقدرتها على العمل بشكل مستقل لمدة تصل إلى 15 يوماً، مع جاهزية لتنفيذ طيف واسع من العمليات المعقدة، بما في ذلك الإجلاء، والإنزال البرمائي، والمداهمات، إضافة إلى دعم العمليات الخاصة.
وكان موقع «أكسيوس»، نقل عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة قولها إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تدرس خططاً للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية أو حصارها للضغط على طهران لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
While the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ismail Baqaei, denies that his country has received any messages from Washington regarding negotiations or a ceasefire, the deployment of approximately 2,200 U.S. Marines by the Pentagon has raised concerns that these forces may be tasked with controlling the Iranian island of Khark.
A survey conducted by "Reuters/Ipsos," the results of which were released yesterday, showed that 65% of Americans expect the United States to deploy forces for a large-scale ground war in Iran, with only 7% supporting this idea. Meanwhile, 34% of Americans favor deploying a limited number of special forces for targeted operations in Iran, while 55% oppose the deployment of any ground troops.
U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship
The U.S. amphibious assault ship "USS Tripoli" is heading towards the Middle East on a mission that is gaining escalating military dimensions, coinciding with disruptions in navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The ship departed from its base on Kyushu Island in southwestern Japan, beginning a long maritime journey from East Asia to the operational theater in the Middle East, as part of movements with strategic implications.
According to the political and decision-making site "Politico," two informed sources stated that the "Pentagon" is considering sending more troops to the Middle East, indicating that the size and scope of the additional deployments are still being shaped and changed. However, they see the mere holding of these discussions as an important step forward in a war that Trump described three weeks ago as nearly decided.
2,200 Marines
A defense official told the site that three U.S. Navy ships are scheduled to arrive in the region, carrying 2,200 Marines, confirming that there is an American intention to deploy forces to one of the Iranian islands to help protect commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Marines may also participate in an operation to control Khark Island, which is considered the main shipping point for Iranian oil.
Executing Complex Operations
U.S. media reported that the "Tripoli" carries the "31st Marine Expeditionary Unit," a rapid intervention force consisting of about 2,200 Marines and sailors, distributed across land and sea combat formations, in addition to integrated logistical support units. This unit is noted for its ability to operate independently for up to 15 days, ready to execute a wide range of complex operations, including evacuations, amphibious assaults, raids, and support for special operations.
The site "Axios" reported that four informed sources said the administration of President Donald Trump is considering plans to take control of or blockade the Iranian island of Khark to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.