The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned today (Friday) the involvement of the Lebanese Hezbollah in the terrorist plot that targeted the United Arab Emirates, expressing the full readiness of the Lebanese authorities to cooperate in the investigations to punish the perpetrators.



The ministry stated in a statement: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its strong condemnation of the terrorist plot that targeted the UAE, and condemns the involvement of the Lebanese Hezbollah in the plot, reminding of the decision made by the Lebanese government on March 2 to ban the military and security activities of Hezbollah," adding: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants congratulates the Emirati security agencies on their vigilance, and expresses to them the full readiness of the Lebanese authorities to cooperate in the investigations to punish the perpetrators."



The ministry affirmed its complete solidarity with the UAE, which has always stood by it in times of crises and difficulties.



Earlier today, the UAE announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and managed by Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, and the arrest of its members, as part of ongoing efforts to protect the state's security and stability.



The Emirates News Agency "WAM" quoted the UAE State Security Agency as saying that the network sought to infiltrate the national economy and implement plans that threaten the financial stability of the country as part of a pre-prepared plan with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran, confirming the arrest of at least five of its members.



The UAE State Security Agency clarified that any attempt to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for terrorist or conspiratorial purposes will be met with firmness and strength, and no external interference that threatens the state's security or stability will be allowed, regardless of its source or cover.



It is worth noting that Kuwait has arrested several terrorist cells affiliated with Hezbollah in the past few days.