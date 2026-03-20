دانت وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، ضلوع حزب الله اللبناني في المخطط الإرهابي الذي استهدف دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، معربة عن استعداد السلطات اللبنانية التام للتعاون في التحقيقات وصولاً لمعاقبة المرتكبين.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «تعرب وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين عن استنكارها الشديد للمخطط الإرهابي الذي استهدف الإمارات، وتدين ضلوع حزب الله اللبناني بالمخطط، مذكّرةً بقرار الحكومة اللبنانية الصادر في 2 مارس بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله»، مضيفة:«تهنئ وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الأجهزة الأمنية الإماراتية على يقظتها، وتعرب لها عن استعداد السلطات اللبنانية التام للتعاون في التحقيقات وصولاً لمعاقبة المرتكبين».


وأكدت الوزارة تضامنها الكامل مع الإمارات التي طالما وقفت معها في المحن والصعاب.


وكانت الإمارات أعلنت، في وقت سابق اليوم، تفكيك شبكة إرهابية ممولة ومدارة من قبل حزب الله اللبناني وإيران، وإلقاء القبض على عناصرها، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة لحماية أمن الدولة واستقرارها.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء الإمارات «وام» عن جهاز أمن الدولة الإماراتي قوله إن الشبكة سعت إلى اختراق الاقتصاد الوطني وتنفيذ مخططات تهدد الاستقرار المالي للبلاد ضمن خطة معدة مسبقاً مع أطراف خارجية مرتبطة بحزب الله وإيران، مؤكدة اعتقال خمسة على الأقل من أعضائها.


وأوضح جهاز أمن الدولة الإماراتي أن أية محاولة لاستغلال الاقتصاد الوطني أو المؤسسات المدنية لأغراض إرهابية أو تآمرية ستواجه بحزم وقوة، ولن يسمح بأي تدخل خارجي يهدد أمن الدولة أو استقرارها، مهما كان مصدره أو غطاؤه.


يذكر أن الكويت كانت ألقت القبض على عدد من الخلايا الإرهابية التابعة لحزب الله خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية.