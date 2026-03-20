As the American strikes continue, American media revealed today (Friday) that the U.S. president is considering plans to take control of or blockade the Iranian island of Khark.



Axios reported, citing four informed sources, that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is examining plans to take control of the Iranian island of Khark or to blockade it to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



The island of Khark holds significant strategic importance for Iran, making it a valuable American target in the ongoing war that has lasted for two weeks, and it accounts for about 90% of Iran's oil exports.



Iranian media reported that military officials stated: Any attack on the oil and energy infrastructure in Iran will lead to attacks on the energy infrastructure owned by oil companies that cooperate with the United States in the region.



Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supplies pass, most of which are headed to Asia.



The island of Khark is located 26 kilometers off the Iranian coast and about 483 kilometers northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in deep waters that allow oil tankers, which are too large to approach the shallow waters of the mainland coast, to dock.



On another note, Iranian media confirmed the burning of 16 ships due to the American-Israeli attack on the port of Bandar Lengeh.