فيما تتواصل الضربات الأمريكية، كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الجمعة) أن الرئيس الأمريكي يدرس خططاً للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية أو حصارها.


ونقل ⁠موقع ‌«أكسيوس»، ⁠عن أربعة ⁠مصادر مطلعة قولها إن ​إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ⁠ترمب تدرس ​خططاً ​للسيطرة ‌على جزيرة ​خارك الإيرانية أو ​حصارها ⁠للضغط ‌على طهران لإعادة فتح ‌مضيق هرمز.


وتحمل جزيرة خارك أهمية إستراتيجية كبرى لإيران، جعلت منها هدفا أمريكيا ثمينا في الحرب المستمرة منذ أسبوعين، وتشكل مركزا لنحو 90% من صادرات النفط الإيرانية.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن مسؤولين في الجيش قولهم: أي هجوم على البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة في إيران سيؤدي إلى هجمات على البنية التحتية للطاقة المملوكة لشركات النفط التي تتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة.


وأغلقت إيران مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية، معظمها متجهة إلى آسيا.


وتقع جزيرة خارك على بعد 26 كيلومترا عن الساحل الإيراني، ونحو 483 كيلومترا شمال غربي مضيق هرمز، في مياه عميقة بما يكفي لتمكين رسو ناقلات النفط ⁠التي لا تسمح لها ضخامتها من ‌الاقتراب من المياه الضحلة لساحل البر الرئيسي.


من جهة أخرى، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية احتراق 16 سفينة جراء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على ميناء بندر لنجة.