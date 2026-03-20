فيما تتواصل الضربات الأمريكية، كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الجمعة) أن الرئيس الأمريكي يدرس خططاً للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية أو حصارها.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس»، عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة قولها إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تدرس خططاً للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية أو حصارها للضغط على طهران لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وتحمل جزيرة خارك أهمية إستراتيجية كبرى لإيران، جعلت منها هدفا أمريكيا ثمينا في الحرب المستمرة منذ أسبوعين، وتشكل مركزا لنحو 90% من صادرات النفط الإيرانية.
وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن مسؤولين في الجيش قولهم: أي هجوم على البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة في إيران سيؤدي إلى هجمات على البنية التحتية للطاقة المملوكة لشركات النفط التي تتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة.
وأغلقت إيران مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية، معظمها متجهة إلى آسيا.
وتقع جزيرة خارك على بعد 26 كيلومترا عن الساحل الإيراني، ونحو 483 كيلومترا شمال غربي مضيق هرمز، في مياه عميقة بما يكفي لتمكين رسو ناقلات النفط التي لا تسمح لها ضخامتها من الاقتراب من المياه الضحلة لساحل البر الرئيسي.
من جهة أخرى، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية احتراق 16 سفينة جراء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على ميناء بندر لنجة.
As the American strikes continue, American media revealed today (Friday) that the U.S. president is considering plans to take control of or blockade the Iranian island of Khark.
Axios reported, citing four informed sources, that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is examining plans to take control of the Iranian island of Khark or to blockade it to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The island of Khark holds significant strategic importance for Iran, making it a valuable American target in the ongoing war that has lasted for two weeks, and it accounts for about 90% of Iran's oil exports.
Iranian media reported that military officials stated: Any attack on the oil and energy infrastructure in Iran will lead to attacks on the energy infrastructure owned by oil companies that cooperate with the United States in the region.
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supplies pass, most of which are headed to Asia.
The island of Khark is located 26 kilometers off the Iranian coast and about 483 kilometers northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in deep waters that allow oil tankers, which are too large to approach the shallow waters of the mainland coast, to dock.
On another note, Iranian media confirmed the burning of 16 ships due to the American-Israeli attack on the port of Bandar Lengeh.