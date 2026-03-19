في تطور جديدة، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الخميس)، نشر طائرات هجومية من طراز إيه-10 «وورثوغ»، وتعني الخنزير البري، ومروحيات هجومية من طراز إيه إتش-64 «أباتشي» في مضيق هرمز، موضحة أنها ستكثف عملياتها العسكرية في المضيق.


وشملت العمليات نشر طائرات واستخدام قنابل خارقة للتحصينات تزن 5000 رطل، وذلك بعد التهديدات الإيرانية في مضيق هرمز الحيوي.


وقال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية دان كين، في مؤتمر صحافي بوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تعقب وتدمير الأصول العسكرية الإيرانية التي تستهدف الملاحة في المضيق، موضحاً أن العمليات استهدفت حتى الآن أكثر من 120 قطعة بحرية و44 سفينة لزرع الألغام.


وأشار إلى أن الضربات الجوية الأمريكية امتدت إلى عمق أكبر داخل المجال الجوي الإيراني، مع التركيز على تدمير معدات الهجمات أحادية الاتجاه، كما نفذت طائرات «وورثوغ» غارات على سفن إيرانية داخل المضيق وأسقطت قنابل خارقة للتحصينات على منشآت تخزين تحت الأرض داخل إيران.


وأكد كين أن هذه العمليات تهدف إلى تقويض قدرة إيران على استخدام قوتها خارج حدودها، وهو هدف رئيسي لإدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.