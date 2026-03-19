في تطور جديدة، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الخميس)، نشر طائرات هجومية من طراز إيه-10 «وورثوغ»، وتعني الخنزير البري، ومروحيات هجومية من طراز إيه إتش-64 «أباتشي» في مضيق هرمز، موضحة أنها ستكثف عملياتها العسكرية في المضيق.
وشملت العمليات نشر طائرات واستخدام قنابل خارقة للتحصينات تزن 5000 رطل، وذلك بعد التهديدات الإيرانية في مضيق هرمز الحيوي.
وقال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية دان كين، في مؤتمر صحافي بوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تعقب وتدمير الأصول العسكرية الإيرانية التي تستهدف الملاحة في المضيق، موضحاً أن العمليات استهدفت حتى الآن أكثر من 120 قطعة بحرية و44 سفينة لزرع الألغام.
وأشار إلى أن الضربات الجوية الأمريكية امتدت إلى عمق أكبر داخل المجال الجوي الإيراني، مع التركيز على تدمير معدات الهجمات أحادية الاتجاه، كما نفذت طائرات «وورثوغ» غارات على سفن إيرانية داخل المضيق وأسقطت قنابل خارقة للتحصينات على منشآت تخزين تحت الأرض داخل إيران.
وأكد كين أن هذه العمليات تهدف إلى تقويض قدرة إيران على استخدام قوتها خارج حدودها، وهو هدف رئيسي لإدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
In a new development, the United States announced today (Thursday) the deployment of A-10 "Warthog" attack aircraft, meaning wild boar, and AH-64 "Apache" attack helicopters in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it will intensify its military operations in the strait.
The operations included the deployment of aircraft and the use of 5,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, following Iranian threats in the vital Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Keen said at a press conference at the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) that U.S. forces continue to track and destroy Iranian military assets targeting navigation in the strait, explaining that operations have so far targeted more than 120 naval vessels and 44 mine-laying ships.
He noted that U.S. airstrikes have extended deeper into Iranian airspace, focusing on destroying one-way attack equipment, and that "Warthog" aircraft have conducted strikes on Iranian ships within the strait and dropped bunker-busting bombs on underground storage facilities inside Iran.
Keen confirmed that these operations aim to undermine Iran's ability to project its power beyond its borders, which is a key objective of President Donald Trump's administration.