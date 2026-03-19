In a new development, the United States announced today (Thursday) the deployment of A-10 "Warthog" attack aircraft, meaning wild boar, and AH-64 "Apache" attack helicopters in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it will intensify its military operations in the strait.



The operations included the deployment of aircraft and the use of 5,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, following Iranian threats in the vital Strait of Hormuz.



U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Keen said at a press conference at the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) that U.S. forces continue to track and destroy Iranian military assets targeting navigation in the strait, explaining that operations have so far targeted more than 120 naval vessels and 44 mine-laying ships.



He noted that U.S. airstrikes have extended deeper into Iranian airspace, focusing on destroying one-way attack equipment, and that "Warthog" aircraft have conducted strikes on Iranian ships within the strait and dropped bunker-busting bombs on underground storage facilities inside Iran.



Keen confirmed that these operations aim to undermine Iran's ability to project its power beyond its borders, which is a key objective of President Donald Trump's administration.