إعادة فتح جزئي لمعبر رفح بعد إغلاق دام أكثر من 3 أسابيع

The Rafah land border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was reopened today (Thursday) after being closed since February 28, and it is now partially open with limited movement in both directions.

According to the Egyptian "Cairo News" channel, the crossing began receiving travelers this morning, with the first group of Palestinians returning to the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian side. A number of individuals were able to cross in both directions under strict security supervision.

The Gaza Strip's border and crossings authority had previously announced that the crossing would be partially opened on Thursday morning, focusing on the movement of individuals without the passage of large goods at this time.

The recent closure on February 28 coincided with an Israeli-American military escalation against Iran, which led to the halt of movement through the crossing, which is the only outlet for Gaza residents to the outside world without passing through Israeli territory.

After international pressure, Israel partially and exceptionally reopened the crossing in October, following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, but then completely closed it again when it began a war with the United States against Iran on February 28.

At that time, Israeli authorities allowed about 50 patients from Gaza to leave for Egypt and a similar number to return from Egypt to Gaza, as well as permitting the entry of dozens of aid trucks through the crossing into Gaza.



However, according to the ceasefire agreement, it was scheduled for 150 patients and injured individuals to travel with a maximum of three companions per traveler, and a similar number to return from Egypt to Gaza, but Israel did not adhere to the agreement.

Based on the ceasefire agreement, the work of civil police and passport officials was allowed under the supervision of a European monitoring mission on the Palestinian side of the crossing.

Israeli occupation authorities had previously announced in mid-March their intention to reopen starting Wednesday, March 18, but the actual implementation took place today, Thursday, after a short delay, allowing limited movement for individuals only, in coordination with Egypt and under the supervision of the European Union mission.

The reopening comes amid a continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of patients and injured individuals are waiting to travel for treatment abroad, in addition to thousands of Palestinians stranded outside the strip wishing to return. The crossing is considered a vital lifeline, especially after the extensive destruction that has occurred in the strip over the past years.

On May 5, 2024, Israel destroyed the arrival and departure buildings at the Rafah crossing, which it closed and has been fully under its control since that date.