أُعيد فتح معبر رفح البري الحدودي بين قطاع غزة ومصر، اليوم (الخميس)، بعد إغلاق استمر منذ 28 فبراير الماضي، وذلك بشكل جزئي وبحركة محدودة في الاتجاهين.

وفقاً لما أفادت به قناة «القاهرة الإخبارية» المصرية، بدأ المعبر في استقبال المسافرين صباح اليوم، حيث وصلت دفعة أولى من الفلسطينيين العائدين إلى القطاع عبر الجانب المصري، وتمكن عدد من الأشخاص من العبور في الاتجاهين تحت إشراف أمني مشدد.

وأعلنت هيئة المعابر والحدود في قطاع غزة، في وقت سابق، أن المعبر سيُفتح بشكل جزئي صباح الخميس، مع التركيز على حركة الأفراد دون عبور بضائع كبيرة في الوقت الحالي.

جاء الإغلاق الأخير في 28 فبراير الماضي، تزامناً مع تصعيد عسكري إسرائيلي-أمريكي ضد إيران، مما أدى إلى توقف الحركة عبر المعبر الذي يُعد المنفذ الوحيد لسكان غزة إلى العالم الخارجي دون المرور عبر الأراضي الإسرائيلية.

وبعد ضغوطات دولية أعادت إسرائيل فتح المعبر بشكل جزئي ومحدود استثنائياً في أكتوبر الماضي، بعد دخول اتفاق وقف النار مع حماس حيز التنفيذ، ثم أعادت إغلاقه كلياً عندما بدأت حرباً مع الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران في 28 فبراير.

وسمحت السلطات الإسرائيلية حينها بمغادرة نحو 50 مريضاً من غزة لمصر وعودة عدد مماثل من مصر إلى غزة، كما سمحت بإدخال عشرات من شاحنات المساعدات عبر المعبر لغزة.
إعادة فتح جزئي لمعبر رفح بعد إغلاق دام أكثر من 3 أسابيع

لكن وفق اتفاق وقف النار كان من المقرر سفر 150 مريضاً ومصاباً مع ثلاثة مرافقين كحد أقصى لكل مسافر، وعودة عدد مماثل من مصر إلى غزة، لكن إسرائيل لم تلتزم بالاتفاق.

وبناءً على اتفاق وقف النار، سُمح بالعمل لعناصر الشرطة المدنية والجوازات بإشراف بعثة مراقبين أوروبيين في الجانب الفلسطيني من المعبر.

وسبق أن أعلنت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في منتصف مارس عن نية إعادة الفتح بدءاً من الأربعاء 18 مارس، لكن التطبيق الفعلي تم اليوم الخميس بعد تأجيل قصير، وذلك لحركة محدودة للأفراد فقط، بتنسيق مع مصر وإشراف بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ويأتي إعادة الفتح في ظل أزمة إنسانية مستمرة في قطاع غزة، حيث ينتظر آلاف المرضى والجرحى السفر لتلقي العلاج في الخارج، بالإضافة إلى آلاف الفلسطينيين العالقين خارج القطاع الراغبين في العودة، كما يُعد المعبر شريان حياة أساسياً، خاصة بعد الدمار الواسع الذي لحق بالقطاع خلال السنوات الماضية.

ودمرت إسرائيل في 5 مايو 2024، مباني وصالتي الوصول والمغادرة في معبر رفح الذي أغلقته وخضع كلياً لسيطرتها منذ ذلك التاريخ.