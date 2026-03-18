أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الجيش قصف جسرين إضافيين على نهر الليطاني في لبنان ودمرهما، مشيراً إلى أنها رسالة للحكومة اللبنانية.


وقال كاتس، في تصريحات صحافية، إن «عناصر حزب الله استخدمت الجسرين المدمرين لتهريب الأسلحة جنوباً»، مضيفاً: «تدمير الجسرين رسالة واضحة للحكومة اللبنانية بأن إسرائيل لن تسمح لحزب الله باستخدام البنية التحتية للدولة اللبنانية».


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم عزمه مهاجمة جسور على نهر الليطاني.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي إن القوات الإسرائيلية ستنفذ «استهدافاً واسعاً لأنشطة حزب الله»، موضحاً أن الجيش «ينوي مهاجمة معابر على نهر الليطاني، لمنع نقل تعزيزات ووسائل قتالية».


وطالب السكان بمواصلة الانتقال إلى منطقة شمال نهر الزهراني والامتناع عن أي تحرك جنوباً قد يعرض حياتهم للخطر.


وكانت إسرائيل استهدفت الأسبوع الماضي جسراً رئيسياً بين بلدتي الزرارية وطيرفلسية على مجرى نهر الليطاني الذي يقسم جنوب لبنان إلى جزءين، ما أدى إلى خروجه عن الخدمة بعد تدمير قسم منه.


وذكرت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام الرسمية اللبنانية أن القوانين الدولية تمنع استهداف البنى التحتية والجسور إلا بشروط محدودة.