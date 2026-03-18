Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced today (Wednesday) that the army has bombed and destroyed two additional bridges on the Litani River in Lebanon, indicating that this is a message to the Lebanese government.



Katz stated in press remarks that "Hezbollah elements used the destroyed bridges to smuggle weapons southward," adding: "The destruction of the two bridges is a clear message to the Lebanese government that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to use the infrastructure of the Lebanese state."



The Israeli army had announced earlier today its intention to attack bridges on the Litani River.



Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said that Israeli forces will carry out "extensive targeting of Hezbollah activities," explaining that the army "intends to attack crossings on the Litani River to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and military equipment."



Residents have been urged to continue moving to the area north of the Zahrani River and to refrain from any movement southward that could endanger their lives.



Last week, Israel targeted a major bridge between the towns of Zrarieh and Tyreflisiyah on the course of the Litani River, which divides southern Lebanon into two parts, rendering it out of service after part of it was destroyed.



The Lebanese National News Agency reported that international laws prohibit targeting infrastructure and bridges except under specific conditions.