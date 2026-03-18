أعلن أمين عام ⁠حلف ‌شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) مارك روته، ​⁠اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن أعضاء ⁠الحلف يناقشون كيفية معاودة فتح مضيق ​هرمز.


وقال روته لصحافيين خلال زيارة ⁠إلى النرويج: «نتفق ​جميعاً، بالطبع، ​على ضرورة معاودة ‌فتح التجارة، ​وما أعرفه ⁠هو أن ​الحلفاء يعملون ⁠معاً، ‌ويناقشون كيفية تحقيق ذلك، إنهم يعملون على ذلك على نحو ​جماعي، لإيجاد سبيل للمضي قدماً».


بدوره، أوضح المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس أن بلاده تتابع عن كثب تطورات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، وقال: لا يوجد حتى الآن «مفهوم مقنع» لكيفية تحقيق تغيير ديمقراطي في إيران، وأن ألمانيا لم تتم استشارتها بشأن الحرب الجارية.


وأضاف المستشار الألماني: برلين كانت ستنصح الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بعدم شن الحرب على إيران، معتبراً أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يضر بالجميع، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة.


التغيير الديمقراطي في إيران


وشدد ميرتس أمام البرلمان الألماني على أهمية التنسيق الأوروبي لإرساء سلام مستدام في المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أنه على تواصل شبه يومي مع قادة كل من فرنسا وبريطانيا وإيطاليا، لبحث سبل الحفاظ على نظام سلام في المنطقة بعد انتهاء الحرب.


وأشار إلى أن هذه المشاورات تركز على كيفية الإسهام في تحقيق سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط بمجرد توقف الأعمال القتالية، لافتاً إلى أنه في حال توافرت الظروف المناسبة فلن تتردد الدول الأوروبية في مناقشة قضايا حساسة، من بينها ضمان حرية الملاحة، لا سيما في مضيق هرمز، عقب انتهاء الحرب.