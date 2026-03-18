The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, announced today (Wednesday) that the members of the alliance are discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Rutte told journalists during a visit to Norway: “We all agree, of course, on the necessity of reopening trade, and what I know is that the allies are working together and discussing how to achieve that; they are working on it collectively to find a way forward.”



For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that his country is closely monitoring the developments of the war in the Middle East, stating that there is currently no “convincing concept” for how to achieve democratic change in Iran, and that Germany has not been consulted regarding the ongoing war.



The German Chancellor added: Berlin would have advised the United States and Israel not to wage war on Iran, considering that the conflict in the Middle East harms everyone, including the United States.



Democratic Change in Iran



Merz emphasized before the German parliament the importance of European coordination to establish sustainable peace in the region, noting that he is in almost daily contact with the leaders of France, Britain, and Italy to discuss ways to maintain a peace system in the region after the war ends.



He pointed out that these consultations focus on how to contribute to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East once the fighting stops, indicating that if the right conditions are met, European countries will not hesitate to discuss sensitive issues, including ensuring freedom of navigation, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, following the end of the war.