بعد إثارته للجدل في ألمانيا.. ميرتس يعلق على فيديو «الرقص البهلواني»

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented today (Tuesday) on the viral AI-generated video that shows him performing exaggerated acrobatic dance moves, describing it as "astonishingly deceptive" but "completely disconnected from reality."

Merz said in a brief statement during his visit to an economic conference in Frankfurt: "I watched the video myself; the technology has become so advanced that it looks very real in the first few seconds, but I have never danced like that in my life, neither in my youth nor now. This is a serious reminder of how easy it is to manipulate public image in the age of artificial intelligence."



The German chancellor added that such clips "may seem funny to some," but they "contribute to the erosion of trust in digital information," calling for "accelerating work on stricter European laws to combat harmful deepfakes, especially those targeting political figures or state institutions."

The video, which combines old real footage of Merz from his youth or official events with AI-generated dance moves, has gone viral on TikTok and X since last Sunday, garnering millions of views. Deepfake detection tools confirmed that a high percentage of its content is artificially generated.



The incident has sparked a wave of conflicting comments in Germany: some see it as "innocent mockery" reflecting the human side of politicians, while others warn that it is "part of a broader campaign of distortion or misinformation" amid current political and economic tensions.

Members of the Green Party and the Social Democrats have called for the urgent inclusion of the topic of "regulating generative artificial intelligence" on the Bundestag's agenda.

It is worth noting that Merz has previously faced several deepfake attempts over the past year, including videos attributing extreme statements to him or involving him in fictitious scandals, prompting the German government to support a European bill mandating clear labeling of AI-generated content.