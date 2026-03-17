علّق المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس اليوم (الثلاثاء) على الفيديو الفايروسي المفبرك بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي يظهره وهو يؤدي حركات رقص بهلوانية مبالغ فيها، واصفًا إياه بأنه «خادع بشكل مذهل» لكنه «لا يمت للواقع بصلة».

وقال ميرتس في تصريح قصير خلال زيارته لمؤتمر اقتصادي في فرانكفورت: «شاهدت الفيديو بنفسي، التقنية أصبحت متقدمة لدرجة أنها تبدو حقيقية جدًا في الثواني الأولى، لكنني لم أرقص هكذا في حياتي لا في شبابي ولا الآن، هذا تذكير خطير بمدى سهولة التلاعب بالصورة العامة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي».
بعد إثارته للجدل في ألمانيا.. ميرتس يعلق على فيديو «الرقص البهلواني»

وأضاف المستشار الألماني أن مثل هذه المقاطع «قد تبدو مضحكة للبعض»، لكنها «تساهم في تآكل الثقة بالمعلومات الرقمية»، داعيًا إلى «تسريع العمل على قوانين أوروبية أكثر صرامة لمكافحة الـ deepfakes الضارة، خاصة تلك التي تستهدف شخصيات سياسية أو مؤسسات الدولة».

وانتشر الفيديو الذي يجمع بين صور حقيقية قديمة لميرتس من شبابه أو مناسبات رسمية مع حركات رقص مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على نطاق واسع على تيك توك ومنصة إكس منذ يوم الأحد الماضي، وحقق ملايين المشاهدات، وأكدت أدوات كشف الـ deepfake أن نسبة عالية من محتواه مولد اصطناعيًا.
بعد إثارته للجدل في ألمانيا.. ميرتس يعلق على فيديو «الرقص البهلواني»

وأثار الحادث موجة من التعليقات المتناقضة في ألمانيا: بين من رآه «سخرية بريئة» تعكس الجانب الإنساني للسياسيين، وبين من حذر من أنه «جزء من حملة أوسع للتشويه أو التضليل» في ظل التوترات السياسية والاقتصادية الحالية.

وطالب نواب من حزب الخضر والاشتراكيين الديمقراطيين بإدراج موضوع «تنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي» على جدول أعمال البوندستاغ بشكل عاجل.

يذكر أن ميرتس سبق أن تعرض لعدة محاولات deepfake خلال العام الماضي، منها فيديوهات نسبت إليه تصريحات متطرفة أو تورطه في فضائح وهمية، مما دفع الحكومة الألمانية إلى دعم مشروع قانون أوروبي للإلزام بوضع علامات واضحة على المحتوى المولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي.