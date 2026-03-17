بعد إثارته للجدل في ألمانيا.. ميرتس يعلق على فيديو «الرقص البهلواني»

علّق المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس اليوم (الثلاثاء) على الفيديو الفايروسي المفبرك بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي يظهره وهو يؤدي حركات رقص بهلوانية مبالغ فيها، واصفًا إياه بأنه «خادع بشكل مذهل» لكنه «لا يمت للواقع بصلة».
وقال ميرتس في تصريح قصير خلال زيارته لمؤتمر اقتصادي في فرانكفورت: «شاهدت الفيديو بنفسي، التقنية أصبحت متقدمة لدرجة أنها تبدو حقيقية جدًا في الثواني الأولى، لكنني لم أرقص هكذا في حياتي لا في شبابي ولا الآن، هذا تذكير خطير بمدى سهولة التلاعب بالصورة العامة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي».
وأضاف المستشار الألماني أن مثل هذه المقاطع «قد تبدو مضحكة للبعض»، لكنها «تساهم في تآكل الثقة بالمعلومات الرقمية»، داعيًا إلى «تسريع العمل على قوانين أوروبية أكثر صرامة لمكافحة الـ deepfakes الضارة، خاصة تلك التي تستهدف شخصيات سياسية أو مؤسسات الدولة».
وانتشر الفيديو الذي يجمع بين صور حقيقية قديمة لميرتس من شبابه أو مناسبات رسمية مع حركات رقص مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على نطاق واسع على تيك توك ومنصة إكس منذ يوم الأحد الماضي، وحقق ملايين المشاهدات، وأكدت أدوات كشف الـ deepfake أن نسبة عالية من محتواه مولد اصطناعيًا.
وأثار الحادث موجة من التعليقات المتناقضة في ألمانيا: بين من رآه «سخرية بريئة» تعكس الجانب الإنساني للسياسيين، وبين من حذر من أنه «جزء من حملة أوسع للتشويه أو التضليل» في ظل التوترات السياسية والاقتصادية الحالية.
وطالب نواب من حزب الخضر والاشتراكيين الديمقراطيين بإدراج موضوع «تنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي» على جدول أعمال البوندستاغ بشكل عاجل.
يذكر أن ميرتس سبق أن تعرض لعدة محاولات deepfake خلال العام الماضي، منها فيديوهات نسبت إليه تصريحات متطرفة أو تورطه في فضائح وهمية، مما دفع الحكومة الألمانية إلى دعم مشروع قانون أوروبي للإلزام بوضع علامات واضحة على المحتوى المولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented today (Tuesday) on the viral AI-generated video that shows him performing exaggerated acrobatic dance moves, describing it as "astonishingly deceptive" but "completely disconnected from reality."
Merz said in a brief statement during his visit to an economic conference in Frankfurt: "I watched the video myself; the technology has become so advanced that it looks very real in the first few seconds, but I have never danced like that in my life, neither in my youth nor now. This is a serious reminder of how easy it is to manipulate public image in the age of artificial intelligence."
The German chancellor added that such clips "may seem funny to some," but they "contribute to the erosion of trust in digital information," calling for "accelerating work on stricter European laws to combat harmful deepfakes, especially those targeting political figures or state institutions."
The video, which combines old real footage of Merz from his youth or official events with AI-generated dance moves, has gone viral on TikTok and X since last Sunday, garnering millions of views. Deepfake detection tools confirmed that a high percentage of its content is artificially generated.
The incident has sparked a wave of conflicting comments in Germany: some see it as "innocent mockery" reflecting the human side of politicians, while others warn that it is "part of a broader campaign of distortion or misinformation" amid current political and economic tensions.
Members of the Green Party and the Social Democrats have called for the urgent inclusion of the topic of "regulating generative artificial intelligence" on the Bundestag's agenda.
It is worth noting that Merz has previously faced several deepfake attempts over the past year, including videos attributing extreme statements to him or involving him in fictitious scandals, prompting the German government to support a European bill mandating clear labeling of AI-generated content.