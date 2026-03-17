Today (Tuesday), the process of implementing the agreement signed between Lebanon and Syria began, for the handover of 137 Syrian prisoners, following a coordination meeting at the Lebanese Ministry of Justice attended by Justice Minister Adel Nassar and the Public Prosecutor, Jamal Al-Hajjar.



The meeting concluded with an agreement to hand over these individuals to the Syrian authorities from their detention locations in Roumieh Prison, Al-Qubbeh, Zahle, Jeb Jenin, Halba, and Al-Warwar, and to transfer them by the General Security to the border for delivery to the Syrian authorities.



The meeting also agreed to continue studying the files of the convicted individuals who have submitted requests for their transfer to Syria, which number around 150 requests, after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, so that the second batch can be handed over according to the same mechanism and criteria adopted in the first batch.



It is worth mentioning that Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri revealed two months ago that Lebanon and Syria would sign an agreement to hand over about 300 detained Syrians in Lebanese prisons, specifically those who have served 10 years or more behind bars.



According to Mitri, the signing of the agreement represents "a significant step towards resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries, and a real opportunity to build new relations with Syria based on trust and mutual respect, serving the higher interests of both states."



A Lebanese judicial official had previously stated to Agence France-Presse that around 2,250 Syrians are held in Lebanese prisons, which is nearly one-third of the total number of prisoners.



Among the Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, hundreds have been detained on charges of terrorism and belonging to extremist organizations and armed factions, and have been referred to the military court, while others are accused of launching attacks against the Lebanese army in border areas.