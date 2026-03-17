بدأت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عملية تنفيذ الاتفاقية الموقعة بين لبنان وسورية، لتسليم 137 سجيناً سورياً، بعد الاجتماع التنسيقي في وزارة العدل اللبنانية بحضور وزير العدل عادل نصار والنائب العام التمييزي جمال الحجار.


وانتهى الاجتماع إلى الاتفاق على تسليم هؤلاء إلى السلطات السورية من أماكن توقيفهم في سجن روميه والقبة وزحلة وجب جنين وحلبا والوروار، ونقلهم من قبل الأمن العام إلى الحدود وتسليمهم للسلطات السورية.


وتوافق الاجتماع على أن يتم استكمال دراسة ملفات المحكومين الذين تقدموا بطلبات لنقلهم إلى سورية، والذي يبلغ عددهم نحو 150 طلباً، بعد عطلة عيد الفطر، ليصار إلى تسليم الدفعة الثانية وفقاً للآلية والمعايير عينها التي تم اعتمادها في الدفعة الأولى.


يذكر أن نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري، كشف قبل شهرين، أن لبنان وسورية سيوقعان اتفاقية تقضي بتسليم نحو 300 موقوف سوري في السجون اللبنانية، من المحكومين الذين قضوا 10 سنوات وما فوق خلف القضبان.


ويشكل إبرام الاتفاقية بحسب ما أكد متري «خطوة كبيرة على صعيد حلّ المشكلات العالقة بين البلدين، وفرصة حقيقية لبناء علاقات جديدة مع سورية قائمة على الثقة والاحترام المتبادل، وبما يخدم المصالح العليا للدولتين».


وكان مسؤول قضائي لبناني صرح لوكالة فرانس برس، في وقت سابق، بأن نحو 2250 سوريّا محتجزون في السجون اللبنانية، أي ما يقارب ثلث إجمالي عدد السجناء.


ومن بين السجناء السوريين في لبنان، مئات أوقفوا بتهم إرهاب والانتماء إلى تنظيمات متشددة وفصائل مسلحة، وأحيلوا على المحكمة العسكرية، وآخرون متهمون بشنّ هجمات ضدّ الجيش اللبناني في مناطق حدودية.