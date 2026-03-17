بدأت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عملية تنفيذ الاتفاقية الموقعة بين لبنان وسورية، لتسليم 137 سجيناً سورياً، بعد الاجتماع التنسيقي في وزارة العدل اللبنانية بحضور وزير العدل عادل نصار والنائب العام التمييزي جمال الحجار.
وانتهى الاجتماع إلى الاتفاق على تسليم هؤلاء إلى السلطات السورية من أماكن توقيفهم في سجن روميه والقبة وزحلة وجب جنين وحلبا والوروار، ونقلهم من قبل الأمن العام إلى الحدود وتسليمهم للسلطات السورية.
وتوافق الاجتماع على أن يتم استكمال دراسة ملفات المحكومين الذين تقدموا بطلبات لنقلهم إلى سورية، والذي يبلغ عددهم نحو 150 طلباً، بعد عطلة عيد الفطر، ليصار إلى تسليم الدفعة الثانية وفقاً للآلية والمعايير عينها التي تم اعتمادها في الدفعة الأولى.
يذكر أن نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري، كشف قبل شهرين، أن لبنان وسورية سيوقعان اتفاقية تقضي بتسليم نحو 300 موقوف سوري في السجون اللبنانية، من المحكومين الذين قضوا 10 سنوات وما فوق خلف القضبان.
ويشكل إبرام الاتفاقية بحسب ما أكد متري «خطوة كبيرة على صعيد حلّ المشكلات العالقة بين البلدين، وفرصة حقيقية لبناء علاقات جديدة مع سورية قائمة على الثقة والاحترام المتبادل، وبما يخدم المصالح العليا للدولتين».
وكان مسؤول قضائي لبناني صرح لوكالة فرانس برس، في وقت سابق، بأن نحو 2250 سوريّا محتجزون في السجون اللبنانية، أي ما يقارب ثلث إجمالي عدد السجناء.
ومن بين السجناء السوريين في لبنان، مئات أوقفوا بتهم إرهاب والانتماء إلى تنظيمات متشددة وفصائل مسلحة، وأحيلوا على المحكمة العسكرية، وآخرون متهمون بشنّ هجمات ضدّ الجيش اللبناني في مناطق حدودية.
Today (Tuesday), the process of implementing the agreement signed between Lebanon and Syria began, for the handover of 137 Syrian prisoners, following a coordination meeting at the Lebanese Ministry of Justice attended by Justice Minister Adel Nassar and the Public Prosecutor, Jamal Al-Hajjar.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to hand over these individuals to the Syrian authorities from their detention locations in Roumieh Prison, Al-Qubbeh, Zahle, Jeb Jenin, Halba, and Al-Warwar, and to transfer them by the General Security to the border for delivery to the Syrian authorities.
The meeting also agreed to continue studying the files of the convicted individuals who have submitted requests for their transfer to Syria, which number around 150 requests, after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, so that the second batch can be handed over according to the same mechanism and criteria adopted in the first batch.
It is worth mentioning that Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri revealed two months ago that Lebanon and Syria would sign an agreement to hand over about 300 detained Syrians in Lebanese prisons, specifically those who have served 10 years or more behind bars.
According to Mitri, the signing of the agreement represents "a significant step towards resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries, and a real opportunity to build new relations with Syria based on trust and mutual respect, serving the higher interests of both states."
A Lebanese judicial official had previously stated to Agence France-Presse that around 2,250 Syrians are held in Lebanese prisons, which is nearly one-third of the total number of prisoners.
Among the Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, hundreds have been detained on charges of terrorism and belonging to extremist organizations and armed factions, and have been referred to the military court, while others are accused of launching attacks against the Lebanese army in border areas.