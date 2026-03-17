The European Union has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and 3 entities, accusing them of being responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.



The European Council stated in a statement: "These new sanctions target a group of individuals and entities who played a pivotal role in suppressing the popular protests in January 2026, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians."



Tehran witnessed a wave of protests in late December last year that spread to other cities, triggered by the deteriorating economic conditions and the decline of the Iranian rial against the dollar.



The protests began among traders and shop owners and then extended to university students and major cities, where some protesters chanted anti-regime slogans, followed by a wave of arrests, while human rights reports indicated that the number of victims had risen to at least 6,126 people.



The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, accused the United States and Israel in January of fueling the unrest, claiming that they were issuing orders to rioters to burn cars and houses.