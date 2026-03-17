فرض الاتحاد الأوروبي ‌عقوبات على 16 فرداً و3 كيانات، اتهمهم بالمسؤولية عن انتهاكات جسيمة لحقوق الإنسان في إيران.


وقال مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي في بيان: «تستهدف ‌هذه العقوبات الجديدة مجموعة من الأفراد والكيانات الذين لعبوا ‌دوراً محورياً في قمع الاحتجاجات ‌الشعبية في يناير 2026، التي أودت بحياة آلاف المدنيين».


وكانت طهران قد شهدت في أواخر ديسمبر الماضي موجة احتجاجات امتدت إلى مدن أخرى، على خلفية تدهور الأوضاع الاقتصادية، وانخفاض قيمة الريال الإيراني أمام الدولار.


وانطلقت الاحتجاجات بين التجار وأصحاب المتاجر ثم امتدت إلى طلاب الجامعات ومدن رئيسية، حيث هتف بعض المحتجين بشعارات مناهضة للنظام، تلتها حملة اعتقالات، فيما أشارت تقارير حقوقية إلى ارتفاع عدد الضحايا إلى 6126 شخصاً على الأقل.


واتهم الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان في يناير الماضي الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بتأجيج الاضطرابات، معتبراً أنهما تصدران الأوامر لمثيري الشغب لحرق السيارات والبيوت.