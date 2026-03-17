أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) إن زيارته إلى الصين قد تتأجل لمدة شهر بسبب الحرب على إيران.


وفي تصريحات للصحفيين قال ترمب: «أود الذهاب للصين لكن الزيارة قد تتأجل لشهر بسبب الحرب».


وفي ما يتعلق بردود الفعل حول تأمين مضيق هرمز، قال ترمب إن ردود الفعل حول مطالبات الولايات المتحدة لدول بحماية مضيق هرمز «تبعث على خيبة أملٍ شديدة».


وأضاف ترمب: «عليكم أن تتذكروا أن لدينا 45 ألف جندي في اليابان، و45 ألف جندي في كوريا الجنوبية، وما بين 45 ألفاً إلى 50 ألف جندي في ألمانيا، نحن ندافع عن كل هذه الدول، ثم يأتي هؤلاء ليقولوا لنا حسناً، قد يكون من الممكن ألا نتدخل في الأمر».


وشدد ترمب بالقول: «هذا ما أقوله منذ فترةٍ طويلة، ننفق أموالاً كثيرة للغاية على حماية هذه الدول ولا يساندوننا».


وكانت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي ⁠كايا ‌كالاس ​قد قالت: «وزراء ⁠خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي أبدوا رغبة واضحة ⁠في تعزيز المهمة البحرية في الشرق الأوسط، ​لكنهم لا يرغبون في الوقت الراهن ⁠في توسيع نطاقها ليشمل ​مضيق ​هرمز»، مضيفة: «كانت ​هناك ⁠رغبة ‌واضحة في تعزيز هذه العملية خلال مناقشاتنا، ‌ولكن في الوقت الراهن لا توجد رغبة ​في تغيير نطاق العملية أسبيدس»، فيما قال المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس إن ‌ألمانيا لن تشارك في الحرب ​الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ⁠على إيران ولا يملكون تفويضاً من الأمم المتحدة أو الاتحاد ​الأوروبي أو حلف شمال الأطلسي بذلك.


في حين قال رئيس ⁠الوزراء الهولندي ‌روب جيتن إن ⁠هولندا ستتخذ موقفاً منفتحاً تجاه أي ⁠طلب للمساهمة في بعثة لحماية ​التدفقات التجارية في مضيق هرمز، لكن المستوى ⁠الحالي للهجمات ​هناك ​يجعل من المستحيل ‌تقديم المساعدة في الوقت ​الحالي.