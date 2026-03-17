U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that his visit to China may be postponed for a month due to the war on Iran.



In statements to reporters, Trump said, "I would like to go to China, but the visit may be postponed for a month because of the war."



Regarding the reactions to securing the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated that the reactions to the United States' demands for countries to protect the Strait of Hormuz "are extremely disappointing."



Trump added, "You have to remember that we have 45,000 troops in Japan, 45,000 troops in South Korea, and between 45,000 and 50,000 troops in Germany. We are defending all these countries, and then they come to tell us, well, it might be possible not to intervene in the matter."



Trump emphasized, saying, "This is what I have been saying for a long time; we spend a lot of money on protecting these countries, and they do not support us."



European Union foreign policy chief ⁠Josep Borrell had said: "EU foreign ministers have expressed a clear desire to enhance the maritime mission in the Middle East, but they do not currently wish to expand its scope to include the Strait of Hormuz," adding, "There was a clear desire to enhance this operation during our discussions, but at the moment there is no desire to change the scope of the operation." Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany will not participate in the American-Israeli war on Iran and that they do not have a mandate from the United Nations, the European Union, or NATO for that.



On the other hand, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stated that the Netherlands will take an open stance towards any request to contribute to a mission to protect trade flows in the Strait of Hormuz, but the current level of attacks there makes it impossible to provide assistance at this time.