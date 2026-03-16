The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi renewed the call to stop escalation and to preserve bloodshed, condemning the aggression against brotherly Arab countries, emphasizing the necessity of engaging in serious negotiations to end all regional conflicts.



During his speech at the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf's celebration of Laylat al-Qadr, he stated, "Peace is the essence of existence and the goal of the wise, and it is the value that safeguards souls and preserves human dignity," pointing out that Egypt continues to play its role in supporting just causes, declaring its solidarity with every human being suffering from the ravages of conflict.



El-Sisi said, "Our message stems from our deep belief that the unity of human destiny requires peaceful coexistence to face challenges and achieve peace for all."



According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi attended today (Monday) the Ministry of Awqaf's celebration of Laylat al-Qadr at the Al-Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo, in the presence of the heads of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and Military Production, and the Minister of Awqaf.



The celebration program included a video presentation about the broadcasting of the Holy Quran, followed by the announcement of El-Sisi launching the Quran Radio application and website, as a message of love from Egypt to the entire world, followed by honoring the winners of the "State of Recitation" competition in its various branches, along with the winners of the 32nd International Quran Competition.