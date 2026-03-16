جدد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، الدعوة إلى وقف التصعيد وحقن الدماء، وإدانة العدوان على الدول العربية الشقيقة، مؤكداً على ضرورة السعي إلى الانخراط في المفاوضات الجادة، لإنهاء كافة الصراعات الإقليمية.


وخلال كلمته في احتفال وزارة الأوقاف المصرية بليلة القدر، قال «إن السلام هو جوهر الوجود ومبتغى العقلاء، وهو القيمة التي تصون الأرواح وتحفظ كرامة الإنسان»، مشيراً إلى أن مصر تواصل أداء دورها في مساندة القضايا العادلة، معلنة تضامنها مع كل نفس بشرية، تعاني من ويلات الصراع.


وقال السيسي: «رسالتنا نابعة من إيماننا العميق، بأن وحدة المصير الإنسانى، تقتضى التعايش السلمى، لمواجهة التحديات وتحقيق السلام للجميع».


وبحسب بيان للرئاسة المصرية، شهد السيسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، احتفال وزارة الأوقاف بليلة القدر، وذلك بمركز المنارة للمؤتمرات الدولية بالقاهرة الجديدة، بحضور رئيسي مجلسي النواب والشيوخ، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربي، وزير الأوقاف.


وشمل برنامج الاحتفال عرضًا مصورًا عن إذاعة القرآن الكريم، أعقبه إعلان السيسي إطلاق تطبيق وموقع إذاعة القرآن الكريم، كرسالة محبة من مصر إلى العالم أجمع، أعقبه تكريم الفائزين في مسابقة «دولة التلاوة» بفروعها المختلفة، إلى جانب الفائزين في المسابقة العالمية الثانية والثلاثين للقرآن الكريم.