شكك وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول بتوسيع عملية «أسبيدس» البحرية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي لتشمل مضيق هرمز.
وقال في مقابلة مع هيئة البث الألمانية «إيه.آر.دي»: المهمة، التي تهدف إلى مساعدة الشحنات التجارية على المرور عبر البحر الأحمر «غير فعّالة»، مضيفاً: «لهذا السبب، أشك بشدة في أن توسيع نطاق أسبيدس ليشمل مضيق هرمز سيوفر مزيداً من الأمن».
وكانت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» قد ذكرت أن وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي سيبحثون احتمال توسيع مهمة «أسبيدس» لتشمل مضيق هرمز.
في الوقت ذاته، أفصح وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبراهمانيوم جايشانكار عن إجراء بلاده «محادثات مباشرة» مع إيران باعتبارها «الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الشحن».
ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» البريطانية عن جايشانكار قوله: «أنا في الوقت الحالي منخرط في الحديث معهم وقد أثمرت محادثاتي عن بعض النتائج»، مضيفاً: «المباحثات ما زالت جارية».
وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي قد قال: «لا أستطيع ذكر أي دولة بعينها، لكن تواصل معنا عدد من الدول التي تريد ممراً آمناً لسفنها. وهذا متروك لجيشنا ليحسمه، وقد قرر بالفعل السماح لمجموعة من السفن التابعة لدول مختلفة بالمرور بشكل آمن ومُؤمن».
في غضون ذلك، ناقش الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان التطورات الإقليمية مع نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، في اتصال هاتفي، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء «تسنيم» الإيرانية.
The German Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephol, expressed doubts about expanding the EU's maritime operation "EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini" to include the Strait of Hormuz.
He said in an interview with the German broadcasting agency "ARD": "The mission, which aims to assist commercial shipments passing through the Red Sea, is 'ineffective,' adding: 'For this reason, I strongly doubt that expanding Operation Irini to include the Strait of Hormuz will provide more security.'
The "Financial Times" reported that EU foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of expanding the "EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini" mission to include the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar revealed that his country is conducting "direct talks" with Iran as the "most effective way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic."
The British "Financial Times" quoted Jaishankar as saying: "I am currently engaged in talks with them, and my discussions have yielded some results," adding: "The negotiations are still ongoing."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "I cannot mention any specific country, but several countries have contacted us that want a safe passage for their ships. This is left to our military to decide, and it has already decided to allow a group of ships from different countries to pass safely and securely."
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian discussed regional developments with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, according to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim."