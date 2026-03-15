شكك وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول بتوسيع عملية «أسبيدس» البحرية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي لتشمل مضيق هرمز.


وقال ⁠في مقابلة ​مع ⁠هيئة ‌البث الألمانية «إيه.آر.دي»: المهمة، التي ⁠تهدف إلى ​مساعدة ​الشحنات التجارية على المرور ‌عبر البحر ​الأحمر «غير فعّالة»، مضيفاً: «لهذا السبب، أشك بشدة في ‌أن توسيع نطاق أسبيدس ليشمل ​مضيق هرمز سيوفر مزيداً من الأمن».


وكانت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» قد ذكرت أن وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي سيبحثون احتمال توسيع مهمة «أسبيدس» لتشمل مضيق هرمز.


في الوقت ذاته، أفصح وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبراهمانيوم جايشانكار عن إجراء بلاده «محادثات مباشرة» مع إيران باعتبارها «الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الشحن».


ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» البريطانية عن جايشانكار قوله: «أنا في الوقت الحالي منخرط في الحديث معهم وقد أثمرت محادثاتي عن بعض النتائج»، مضيفاً: «المباحثات ما زالت جارية».


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي قد قال: «لا أستطيع ذكر أي دولة بعينها، لكن تواصل معنا عدد من الدول التي تريد ممراً آمناً لسفنها. وهذا متروك لجيشنا ليحسمه، وقد قرر بالفعل السماح لمجموعة من السفن التابعة لدول مختلفة بالمرور بشكل آمن ومُؤمن».


في غضون ذلك، ناقش الرئيس ⁠الإيراني مسعود ​بزشكيان ​التطورات الإقليمية مع ⁠نظيره ​الفرنسي ⁠إيمانويل ‌ماكرون، في ‌اتصال ​هاتفي، وفقاً لما ذكرته ‌وكالة ​أنباء «⁠تسنيم» الإيرانية.