The German Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephol, expressed doubts about expanding the EU's maritime operation "EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini" to include the Strait of Hormuz.



He said in an interview with the German broadcasting agency "ARD": "The mission, which aims to assist commercial shipments passing through the Red Sea, is 'ineffective,' adding: 'For this reason, I strongly doubt that expanding Operation Irini to include the Strait of Hormuz will provide more security.'



The "Financial Times" reported that EU foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of expanding the "EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini" mission to include the Strait of Hormuz.



At the same time, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar revealed that his country is conducting "direct talks" with Iran as the "most effective way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic."



The British "Financial Times" quoted Jaishankar as saying: "I am currently engaged in talks with them, and my discussions have yielded some results," adding: "The negotiations are still ongoing."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "I cannot mention any specific country, but several countries have contacted us that want a safe passage for their ships. This is left to our military to decide, and it has already decided to allow a group of ships from different countries to pass safely and securely."



Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian discussed regional developments with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, according to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim."