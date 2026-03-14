في ظل التوتر المتصاعد وإصرار إيران على إغلاق مضيق هرمز، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، أن دولاً عدة ستشارك إلى جانب الولايات المتحدة في إرسال سفن حربية إلى مضيق هرمز لضمان بقاء الممر الملاحي مفتوحاً وآمناً.


وقال ترمب عبر منصته تروث سوشيال: «سترسل العديد من الدول، خصوصاً المتأثرة بمحاولة إيران إغلاق مضيق هرمز، سفناً حربية بالتنسيق مع أمريكا للمحافظة على بقاء المضيق مفتوحاً وآمناً»، مضيفاً: «لقد دمّرنا 100% من القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية، لكن من السهل عليهم إرسال طائرة مسيّرة أو اثنتين، أو زرع لغم، أو إطلاق صاروخ قصير المدى في مكانٍ ما على طول الممر المائي أو داخله، مهما كانت هزيمتهم كبيرة».


وأعرب ترمب عن أمله بأن «ترسل الصين، وفرنسا، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، والمملكة المتحدة وغيرها من الدول المتضررة من تقييد مرور السفن إلى المنطقة، حتى لا يبقى مضيق هرمز تهديداً من قِبل دولة تم القضاء على قدراتها بالكامل»، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل قصف الساحل الإيراني بقوة، وتدمير القوارب والسفن الإيرانية في المياه.


وشدد بالقول: «بطريقة أو بأخرى، سنجعل مضيق هرمز قريباً مفتوحاً وآمناً».


وكان الحرس الثوري قد أعلن إغلاق مضيق هرمز مطلع الشهر الجاري، مهدداً بمهاجمة أي سفينة تحاول عبور هذا الممر الإستراتيجي.


في حين، قال مسؤول إيراني رفيع لشبكة «سي أن أن» في وقت سابق اليوم، إن طهران «تدرس السماح لعدد محدود من ناقلات النفط بالعبور عبر مضيق هرمز، بشرط أن تُباع شحنات النفط باليوان الصيني».