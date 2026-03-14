Amid rising tensions and Iran's insistence on closing the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Saturday) that several countries will join the United States in sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure that the shipping lane remains open and safe.



Trump stated via his platform Truth Social: "Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, will send warships in coordination with America to keep the strait open and safe," adding, "We have destroyed 100% of Iran's military capabilities, but it is easy for them to send one or two drones, or plant a mine, or launch a short-range missile somewhere along or within the waterway, no matter how great their defeat is."



Trump expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries affected by restrictions on shipping to the region will send support, so that the Strait of Hormuz does not remain a threat from a country whose capabilities have been completely eradicated," noting that the United States will continue to strike the Iranian coast vigorously, destroying Iranian boats and ships in the waters.



He emphasized, saying: "One way or another, we will make the Strait of Hormuz soon open and safe."



The Revolutionary Guard had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, threatening to attack any ship attempting to cross this strategic passage.



Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told CNN earlier today that Tehran "is considering allowing a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided that the oil shipments are sold in Chinese yuan."