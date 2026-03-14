في ظل التوتر المتصاعد وإصرار إيران على إغلاق مضيق هرمز، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، أن دولاً عدة ستشارك إلى جانب الولايات المتحدة في إرسال سفن حربية إلى مضيق هرمز لضمان بقاء الممر الملاحي مفتوحاً وآمناً.
وقال ترمب عبر منصته تروث سوشيال: «سترسل العديد من الدول، خصوصاً المتأثرة بمحاولة إيران إغلاق مضيق هرمز، سفناً حربية بالتنسيق مع أمريكا للمحافظة على بقاء المضيق مفتوحاً وآمناً»، مضيفاً: «لقد دمّرنا 100% من القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية، لكن من السهل عليهم إرسال طائرة مسيّرة أو اثنتين، أو زرع لغم، أو إطلاق صاروخ قصير المدى في مكانٍ ما على طول الممر المائي أو داخله، مهما كانت هزيمتهم كبيرة».
وأعرب ترمب عن أمله بأن «ترسل الصين، وفرنسا، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، والمملكة المتحدة وغيرها من الدول المتضررة من تقييد مرور السفن إلى المنطقة، حتى لا يبقى مضيق هرمز تهديداً من قِبل دولة تم القضاء على قدراتها بالكامل»، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل قصف الساحل الإيراني بقوة، وتدمير القوارب والسفن الإيرانية في المياه.
وشدد بالقول: «بطريقة أو بأخرى، سنجعل مضيق هرمز قريباً مفتوحاً وآمناً».
وكان الحرس الثوري قد أعلن إغلاق مضيق هرمز مطلع الشهر الجاري، مهدداً بمهاجمة أي سفينة تحاول عبور هذا الممر الإستراتيجي.
في حين، قال مسؤول إيراني رفيع لشبكة «سي أن أن» في وقت سابق اليوم، إن طهران «تدرس السماح لعدد محدود من ناقلات النفط بالعبور عبر مضيق هرمز، بشرط أن تُباع شحنات النفط باليوان الصيني».
Amid rising tensions and Iran's insistence on closing the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Saturday) that several countries will join the United States in sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure that the shipping lane remains open and safe.
Trump stated via his platform Truth Social: "Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, will send warships in coordination with America to keep the strait open and safe," adding, "We have destroyed 100% of Iran's military capabilities, but it is easy for them to send one or two drones, or plant a mine, or launch a short-range missile somewhere along or within the waterway, no matter how great their defeat is."
Trump expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries affected by restrictions on shipping to the region will send support, so that the Strait of Hormuz does not remain a threat from a country whose capabilities have been completely eradicated," noting that the United States will continue to strike the Iranian coast vigorously, destroying Iranian boats and ships in the waters.
He emphasized, saying: "One way or another, we will make the Strait of Hormuz soon open and safe."
The Revolutionary Guard had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, threatening to attack any ship attempting to cross this strategic passage.
Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told CNN earlier today that Tehran "is considering allowing a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided that the oil shipments are sold in Chinese yuan."