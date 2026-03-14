One of the senior advisors close to U.S. President Donald Trump has called for seeking a "way out" of the war with Iran, in the first public indication of "discontent" within the administration regarding the continuation of the Iran war.



The Financial Times reported that David Sachs, an advisor on artificial intelligence and digital currencies, said during his participation in the "All-In" podcast, which he co-hosts, that "the time is right to declare victory and withdraw," adding that this step "is clearly what the markets prefer."



Sachs's remarks, he is a prominent investor in the venture capital sector and has played a significant role in shaping the administration's policies related to artificial intelligence, came after the U.S. president stated this month that the United States might continue fighting against Iran "forever."



These statements sparked a wave of criticism from prominent figures within the MAGA coalition supporting President Trump, who had garnered support from many based on his pledge to end foreign wars.



Sachs warned of the repercussions of any additional U.S. strikes targeting energy facilities, noting that such steps could increase the risks of slipping into a broader confrontation, including the possibility of a nuclear conflict.



Sachs stated that "there is a current of figures within the Republican Party, mostly if not exclusively, pushing for an escalation of the war," warning that targeting more Iranian energy infrastructure could push Tehran to respond by expanding attacks on oil and gas facilities in the region, "which would have far worse consequences."



Sachs viewed Israel as the most sensitive flashpoint should the conflict continue.



He said, "If this war continues for weeks or months, Israel could be destroyed, and its air defense capabilities could be depleted, raising concerns about the possibility of it resorting to unprecedented escalation, including considering the use of a nuclear weapon."



The U.S. president had informed reporters that the war could end "soon," but he confirmed yesterday, Friday, that the United States "has destroyed all military targets" on Kharg Island, which is a major center for Iranian oil exports in the Gulf.



Trump added, "For humanitarian reasons, I chose not to eliminate the oil infrastructure on the island. But if Iran takes any action that disrupts the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."