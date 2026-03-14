دعا أحد كبار مستشاري البيت الأبيض المقربين من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى البحث عن «مخرج» من الحرب مع إيران، في أول إشارة علنية إلى وجود «استياء» داخل الإدارة بشأن استمرار حرب إيران.


ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز»، عن مستشار شؤون الذكاء الاصطناعي والعملات الرقمية ديفيد ساكس، خلال مشاركته في بودكاست «All-In» الذي يشارك في تقديمه، قوله: إن «الوقت مناسب لإعلان النصر والانسحاب»، مضيفاً أن هذه الخطوة «هي ما تفضله الأسواق بوضوح».


وجاءت تصريحات ساكس، وهو مستثمر بارز في قطاع رأس المال المخاطر واضطلع بدور مؤثر في صياغة سياسات الإدارة المتعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد أن قال الرئيس الأمريكي هذا الشهر إن الولايات المتحدة قد تواصل القتال ضد إيران «إلى الأبد».


وأثارت هذه التصريحات موجة انتقادات من شخصيات بارزة داخل ائتلاف MAGA الداعم للرئيس ترمب، الذي كان قد نال تأييد كثيرين منهم استناداً إلى تعهده بإنهاء الحروب الخارجية.


وحذر ساكس من تداعيات أي ضربات أمريكية إضافية تستهدف منشآت الطاقة، لافتا إلى أن مثل هذه الخطوات قد تزيد مخاطر الانزلاق إلى مواجهة أوسع، بما في ذلك احتمال اندلاع صراع نووي.


وقال ساكس إن «هناك تياراً من الشخصيات داخل الحزب الجمهوري في الغالب، وإن لم يكن حصراً، يدفع باتجاه تصعيد الحرب»، محذراً من أن استهداف المزيد من البنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية قد يدفع طهران إلى الرد عبر توسيع نطاق الهجمات على منشآت النفط والغاز في المنطقة، «وهو ما ستكون له تداعيات أسوأ بكثير».


ورأى ساكس أن إسرائيل تبقى نقطة الاشتعال الأكثر حساسية في حال استمرار الصراع.


وقال: «إذا استمرت هذه الحرب لأسابيع أو أشهر، فقد تتعرض إسرائيل للتدمير، وقد تُستنزف قدراتها الدفاعية الجوية، ما يثير مخاوف من احتمال لجوئها إلى تصعيد غير مسبوق، بما في ذلك التفكير في استخدام سلاح نووي».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أبلغ الصحفيين بأن الحرب قد تنتهي «قريباً»، لكنه أكد، أمس الجمعة، أن الولايات المتحدة «دمرت جميع الأهداف العسكرية» في جزيرة خرج، التي تعد مركزاً رئيسياً لصادرات النفط الإيرانية في الخليج.


وأضاف ترمب: «لدوافع إنسانية، اخترت عدم القضاء على البنية التحتية النفطية في الجزيرة. لكن إذا أقدمت إيران على أي خطوة تعرقل المرور الحر والآمن للسفن عبر مضيق هرمز، فسأعيد النظر فوراً في هذا القرار».