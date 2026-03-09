أعلنت وزارة الداخلية في قطر، القبض على 313 شخصاً من جنسيات مختلفة على خلفية قيامهم بتصوير وتداول مقاطع مصورة، ونشر معلومات مضللة، في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول الخليج .
وأفاد بيان صادر عن الوزارة، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأن إدارة مكافحة الجرائم الاقتصادية والإلكترونية بالإدارة العامة للمباحث الجنائية، تمكنت من ضبط (313) شخصاً من جنسيات مختلفة، على خلفية قيامهم بتصوير وتداول مقاطع مصورة، ونشر معلومات مضللة وشائعات وما من شأنه إثارة الرأي العام، بالمخالفة للتعليمات الصادرة عن الجهات المعنية.
وأضاف البيان أنه تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية اللازمة بحقهم.
وشددت وزارة الداخلية القطرية على أهمية الالتزام بعدم تصوير أو نشر المقاطع أو تداول الشائعات المرتبطة بالأوضاع الراهنة، كما تدعو إلى استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية المعتمدة فقط.
وأكدت الوزارة أن الجهات المختصة لن تتوانى في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق كل من يثبت قيامه بمثل هذه المخالفات.
