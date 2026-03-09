The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced the arrest of 313 individuals of various nationalities for filming and circulating video clips, and spreading misleading information, amid ongoing Iranian assaults on Gulf countries.



A statement issued by the ministry today (Monday) indicated that the Economic and Electronic Crimes Combating Department of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation managed to apprehend 313 individuals of different nationalities for filming and circulating video clips, and spreading misleading information and rumors that could incite public opinion, in violation of the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



The statement added that necessary legal and administrative measures have been taken against them.



The Qatari Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of adhering to the prohibition on filming or publishing clips or circulating rumors related to the current situation, and calls for obtaining information only from its officially approved sources.



The ministry confirmed that the competent authorities will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against anyone found to be committing such violations.