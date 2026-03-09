طالبت النيابة العامة في البحرين، بتنفيذ الإعدام بحق متهمين في «قضية تخابر مع العدو». ويتهم المتورطون بالتقاط صور لمواضع وأماكن يُحظر التصوير فيها، بقصد تسليم إحدى أسرار الدفاع الخاصة بالبلاد، ما يُعد خيانة عظمى.
وأكدت النيابة في جلسة محاكمة عُقدت اليوم (الإثنين)، أن ما تتعرض له البحرين حالياً من «عدوان إيراني غاشم يفرض التأكيد على أن أمن الوطن وسيادته فوق كل اعتبار، وأن الولاء للوطن ليس خياراً يقبل التفاوض»، وفقاً لصحف بحرينية.
وشددت البحرين على أن ما قام به المتهمون لا يمكن اعتباره مجرد تجاوز عابر، بل يمثل خيانة عظمى للوطن تستوجب إنزال أقصى العقوبات بحقهم دون أدنى رحمة، وهي عقوبة الإعدام.
وقالت النيابة العامة في مداخلة لها خلال الجلسة إن ما عُقد اليوم هو جلسة إجرائية، مشيرةً إلى أنه لم يُتح لها بعد مجال المرافعة لاستعراض الأدلة القاطعة والبراهين الناصعة القائمة ضد المتهمين، حسب صحيفة «الأيام».
وأضافت أنها تود في مستهل جلسات المحاكمة توضيح حجم الأثر المترتب على ما أقدم عليه المتهمون، ودوافعهم في ارتكاب الجرائم المسندة إليهم، إلى جانب تقديم بيان موضوعي لدلالات هذه الدعاوى المعروضة أمام المحكمة.
وذكرت النيابة العامة أن هذه القضية تأتي في ظل الظروف الراهنة التي تواجهها البلاد، في وقت تتعرض البحرين لعدوان غاشم آثم.
وقالت: «في خضم هذه الظروف الصعبة يخرج من بين أبناء الوطن من يرفع رايات الولاء للمعتدين ويخون هذا الوطن الكريم الذي آواهم واقتاتوا من خيره ونعموا برعايته، وذلك من خلال تخابرهم مع منظمة إرهابية تمارس أنشطة إرهابية، بقصد القيام بأعمال إرهابية وعدائية ضد مملكة البحرين».
The Public Prosecution in Bahrain has demanded the execution of defendants in the "espionage case with the enemy." The accused are charged with taking photographs of locations and areas where photography is prohibited, with the intent to deliver one of the country's defense secrets, which constitutes high treason.
The prosecution confirmed in a trial session held today (Monday) that Bahrain is currently facing "brutal Iranian aggression," emphasizing that the security and sovereignty of the nation are above all considerations, and that loyalty to the homeland is not a negotiable option, according to Bahraini newspapers.
Bahrain stressed that the actions of the defendants cannot be considered merely a passing transgression, but rather represent high treason against the homeland that warrants the imposition of the harshest penalties against them without any mercy, which is the death penalty.
The Public Prosecution stated in its intervention during the session that what was held today is a procedural session, noting that it has not yet been given the opportunity to present its arguments to showcase the conclusive evidence and clear proofs against the defendants, according to the newspaper "Al-Ayam."
It added that it wishes, at the outset of the trial sessions, to clarify the extent of the impact resulting from the actions of the defendants, their motives for committing the crimes attributed to them, in addition to providing an objective statement regarding the implications of these claims presented before the court.
The Public Prosecution mentioned that this case comes in light of the current circumstances facing the country, at a time when Bahrain is subjected to a brutal and sinful aggression.
It stated: "In the midst of these difficult circumstances, there are those among the citizens who raise the banners of loyalty to the aggressors and betray this noble homeland that has sheltered them, provided for them, and blessed them with its care, through their espionage with a terrorist organization that engages in terrorist activities, with the intent to carry out terrorist and hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain."