طالبت النيابة العامة في البحرين، بتنفيذ الإعدام بحق متهمين في «قضية تخابر مع العدو». ويتهم المتورطون بالتقاط صور لمواضع وأماكن يُحظر التصوير فيها، بقصد تسليم إحدى أسرار الدفاع الخاصة بالبلاد، ما يُعد خيانة عظمى.


وأكدت النيابة في جلسة محاكمة عُقدت اليوم (الإثنين)، أن ما تتعرض له البحرين حالياً من «عدوان إيراني غاشم يفرض التأكيد على أن أمن الوطن وسيادته فوق كل اعتبار، وأن الولاء للوطن ليس خياراً يقبل التفاوض»، وفقاً لصحف بحرينية.


وشددت البحرين على أن ما قام به المتهمون لا يمكن اعتباره مجرد تجاوز عابر، بل يمثل خيانة عظمى للوطن تستوجب إنزال أقصى العقوبات بحقهم دون أدنى رحمة، وهي عقوبة الإعدام.


وقالت النيابة العامة في مداخلة لها خلال الجلسة إن ما عُقد اليوم هو جلسة إجرائية، مشيرةً إلى أنه لم يُتح لها بعد مجال المرافعة لاستعراض الأدلة القاطعة والبراهين الناصعة القائمة ضد المتهمين، حسب صحيفة «الأيام».


وأضافت أنها تود في مستهل جلسات المحاكمة توضيح حجم الأثر المترتب على ما أقدم عليه المتهمون، ودوافعهم في ارتكاب الجرائم المسندة إليهم، إلى جانب تقديم بيان موضوعي لدلالات هذه الدعاوى المعروضة أمام المحكمة.


وذكرت النيابة العامة أن هذه القضية تأتي في ظل الظروف الراهنة التي تواجهها البلاد، في وقت تتعرض البحرين لعدوان غاشم آثم.


وقالت: «في خضم هذه الظروف الصعبة يخرج من بين أبناء الوطن من يرفع رايات الولاء للمعتدين ويخون هذا الوطن الكريم الذي آواهم واقتاتوا من خيره ونعموا برعايته، وذلك من خلال تخابرهم مع منظمة إرهابية تمارس أنشطة إرهابية، بقصد القيام بأعمال إرهابية وعدائية ضد مملكة البحرين».