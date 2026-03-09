The Public Prosecution in Bahrain has demanded the execution of defendants in the "espionage case with the enemy." The accused are charged with taking photographs of locations and areas where photography is prohibited, with the intent to deliver one of the country's defense secrets, which constitutes high treason.



The prosecution confirmed in a trial session held today (Monday) that Bahrain is currently facing "brutal Iranian aggression," emphasizing that the security and sovereignty of the nation are above all considerations, and that loyalty to the homeland is not a negotiable option, according to Bahraini newspapers.



Bahrain stressed that the actions of the defendants cannot be considered merely a passing transgression, but rather represent high treason against the homeland that warrants the imposition of the harshest penalties against them without any mercy, which is the death penalty.



The Public Prosecution stated in its intervention during the session that what was held today is a procedural session, noting that it has not yet been given the opportunity to present its arguments to showcase the conclusive evidence and clear proofs against the defendants, according to the newspaper "Al-Ayam."



It added that it wishes, at the outset of the trial sessions, to clarify the extent of the impact resulting from the actions of the defendants, their motives for committing the crimes attributed to them, in addition to providing an objective statement regarding the implications of these claims presented before the court.



The Public Prosecution mentioned that this case comes in light of the current circumstances facing the country, at a time when Bahrain is subjected to a brutal and sinful aggression.



It stated: "In the midst of these difficult circumstances, there are those among the citizens who raise the banners of loyalty to the aggressors and betray this noble homeland that has sheltered them, provided for them, and blessed them with its care, through their espionage with a terrorist organization that engages in terrorist activities, with the intent to carry out terrorist and hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain."