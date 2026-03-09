While Iran chose the new leader Mojtaba Khamenei as a successor to his father Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in American-Israeli airstrikes on the first day of the war, Washington preempted the announcement of his appointment by having President Donald Trump confirm his opposition and rejection, while Israel explicitly threatened to eliminate any leader announced.



Putin Congratulates Mojtaba



In contrast, the Kremlin announced today (Monday) that Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his selection as the new leader of Iran. Putin expressed confidence that he would continue his father's path "with honor" and unite the Iranian people "in the face of severe hardships."



He added that Russia would continue to stand by Tehran, stating, "I would like to reaffirm our steadfast support for Tehran and our solidarity with our Iranian friends."



Rejection of Intervention in Internal Affairs



Meanwhile, Beijing announced its opposition to any targeting of the new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, following previous Israeli threats to kill any successor to his father Ali Khamenei.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a press conference: "China opposes any intervention in the internal affairs of other countries, under any pretext, and Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected."



He considered the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei to be an internal Iranian matter. He stated, "We have been informed about this matter. This is a decision made by the Iranian side in accordance with its constitution."



The spokesman pointed out that "China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and avoid any further escalation of tensions."



Israel warned that any successor to Ali Khamenei would be a "target" for them, even before Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen. Trump stated yesterday (Sunday) that the new supreme leader "will not last long" unless he has his approval.



Iranian Oil Exports



According to the analytics company "Kpler," more than 80% of Iranian oil exports subject to American sanctions were heading to China before the war.



Kpler noted that Iranian crude accounted for 13% of China's oil imports in 2025. China is directly affected by the restrictions on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as more than half of its crude oil imports transported by sea come from the Middle East, most of which passes through the strait, according to Kpler.



Experts have ruled out that China would sacrifice its interests and confront the United States to support Iran, especially ahead of a potential visit by President Trump to China in late March or early April.