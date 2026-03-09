فيما اختارت إيران المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي الذي اغتيل في غارات أمريكية إسرائيلية في اليوم الأول للحرب، استبقت واشنطن الإعلان عن تسميته بتأكيد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب معارضته ورفضه، فيما هددت إسرائيل صراحة بتصفية أي مرشد يتم الإعلان عنه.


بوتين يهنئ مجتبى


في المقابل، أعلن الكرملين، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين هنأ مجتبى خامنئي على اختياره زعيماً جديداً لإيران. وعبر بوتين عن ثقته بأنه سيواصل مسيرة والده «بشرف» وسيوحد الشعب الإيراني «في مواجهة المحن الشديدة».


وأضاف أن روسيا ستواصل الوقوف إلى جانب طهران، وقال «أود التأكيد على دعمنا الراسخ لطهران وتضامننا مع أصدقائنا الإيرانيين».


رفض التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية


فيما أعلنت بكين معارضتها أي استهداف للمرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، بعد تهديدات إسرائيلية سابقة بقتل أي خليفة لوالده علي خامنئي.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية غو جياكون خلال مؤتمر صحفي: «الصين تعارض أي تدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول الأخرى، تحت أي ذريعة كانت، ويجب احترام سيادة إيران وأمنها ووحدة أراضيها».


واعتبر أن تعيين مجتبى خامنئي مسألة داخلية إيرانية. وقال: «لقد اطلعنا على المعلومات المتعلقة بهذا الأمر. هذا قرار اتخذه الجانب الإيراني وفقاً لدستوره».


ولفت المتحدث إلى أن «الصين تحضّ الأطراف على الوقف الفوري للعمليات العسكرية، واستئناف الحوار والمفاوضات في أسرع وقت ممكن، وتجنب أي تصعيد إضافي للتوترات».


وحذرت إسرائيل بأن أي خلف لعلي خامنئي سيكون «هدفاً» لها، حتى قبل اختيار مجتبى خامنئي. وقال ترمب، أمس (الأحد)، إن المرشد الأعلى الجديد «لن يبقى طويلاً» ما لم يكن يحظى بموافقته.


صادرات النفط الإيرانية


ووفقا لشركة التحليلات «كيبلر»، كانت أكثر من 80% من صادرات النفط الإيرانية الخاضعة لعقوبات أمريكية، تتجه إلى الصين قبل الحرب.


ولفتت «كيبلر» إلى أن الخام الإيراني شكّل 13% من واردات الصين من النفط عام 2025. وتتأثر الصين بشكل مباشر بالقيود على الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، إذ يأتي أكثر من نصف وارداتها من النفط الخام المنقول بحرا من الشرق الأوسط، ويمر معظمها عبر المضيق، وفق كيبلر.


واستبعد خبراء أن تضحّي الصين بمصالحها وتواجه الولايات المتحدة لدعم إيران، خصوصا قبل زيارة محتملة للرئيس ترمب إلى الصين في أواخر مارس أو مطلع أبريل.