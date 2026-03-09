For the second time, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador, Mohammad Toutounji, today (Monday), and handed him a note of protest following the continued Iranian aggression against Kuwait through ballistic missiles and drones, which represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the state and its airspace, and a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and a clear violation of international law.



The ministry reiterated, in a statement, "Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation and its absolute rejection of all the brazen attacks launched by Iran on the territory and airspace of the state, especially those targeting vital civil facilities and infrastructure," emphasizing that "the approach of targeting vital civil sites and areas with high population density is an act of aggression that is criminalized under international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilians, and is clearly inconsistent with the principles and rules of international law."



The ministry stressed "the full and inherent right of the State of Kuwait to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to this blatant aggression in a manner commensurate with the scale and nature of this attack and in accordance with international law, taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and residents," explaining that "the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state of the council constitutes a direct threat to its collective security."



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for "the immediate cessation of all hostile actions that cannot be justified under any pretext."