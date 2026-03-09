للمرة الثانية، استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية، اليوم (الاثنين)، السفير الإيراني، محمد توتونجي، وسلمته مذكرة احتجاج إثر استمرار العدوان الإيراني الآثم على الكويت عبر الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة وما يمثله العدوان من انتهاك صارخ لسيادة الدولة وأجوائها، وخرق جسيم لميثاق الأمم المتحدة وإخلال صريح بالقانون الدولي.
وجددت الوزارة، في بيان، «إدانة واستنكار الكويت الشديدين ورفضها القاطع لجميع الهجمات السافرة التي تشنها إيران على أراضي وأجواء الدولة، لا سيما تلك التي استهدفت المرافق والبنية التحتية المدنية الحيوية»، مؤكدة أن «نهج استهداف المواقع المدنية الحيوية والمناطق ذات الكثافة العمرانية والسكانية العالية يعد فعلاً عدوانياً مجرماً في القانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يحظر استهداف المرافق المدنية وتعريض المدنيين للخطر، ويتعارض بشكل جلي مع مبادئ وقواعد القانون الدولي».
وشددت الوزارة على «حق دولة الكويت الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على هذا العدوان السافر بما يتناسب مع حجم وشكل هذا الاعتداء وبما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي واتخاذها لجميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها»، موضحة أن «أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية كل لا يتجزأ وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو في المجلس يعد تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها الجماعي».
وطالبت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية «بالإيقاف الفوري لكافة الأعمال العدائية التي لا يمكن تبريرها تحت أي ذريعة كانت».
For the second time, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador, Mohammad Toutounji, today (Monday), and handed him a note of protest following the continued Iranian aggression against Kuwait through ballistic missiles and drones, which represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the state and its airspace, and a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and a clear violation of international law.
The ministry reiterated, in a statement, "Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation and its absolute rejection of all the brazen attacks launched by Iran on the territory and airspace of the state, especially those targeting vital civil facilities and infrastructure," emphasizing that "the approach of targeting vital civil sites and areas with high population density is an act of aggression that is criminalized under international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilians, and is clearly inconsistent with the principles and rules of international law."
The ministry stressed "the full and inherent right of the State of Kuwait to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to this blatant aggression in a manner commensurate with the scale and nature of this attack and in accordance with international law, taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and residents," explaining that "the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state of the council constitutes a direct threat to its collective security."
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for "the immediate cessation of all hostile actions that cannot be justified under any pretext."