للمرة الثانية، استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية، اليوم (الاثنين)، السفير الإيراني، محمد توتونجي، وسلمته مذكرة احتجاج إثر استمرار العدوان الإيراني الآثم على الكويت عبر الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة وما يمثله العدوان من انتهاك صارخ لسيادة الدولة وأجوائها، وخرق جسيم لميثاق الأمم المتحدة وإخلال صريح بالقانون الدولي.


وجددت الوزارة، في بيان، «إدانة واستنكار الكويت الشديدين ورفضها القاطع لجميع الهجمات السافرة التي تشنها إيران على أراضي وأجواء الدولة، لا سيما تلك التي استهدفت المرافق والبنية التحتية المدنية الحيوية»، مؤكدة أن «نهج استهداف المواقع المدنية الحيوية والمناطق ذات الكثافة العمرانية والسكانية العالية يعد فعلاً عدوانياً مجرماً في القانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يحظر استهداف المرافق المدنية وتعريض المدنيين للخطر، ويتعارض بشكل جلي مع مبادئ وقواعد القانون الدولي».


وشددت الوزارة على «حق دولة الكويت الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على هذا العدوان السافر بما يتناسب مع حجم وشكل هذا الاعتداء وبما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي واتخاذها لجميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها»، موضحة أن «أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية كل لا يتجزأ وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو في المجلس يعد تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها الجماعي».


وطالبت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية «بالإيقاف الفوري لكافة الأعمال العدائية التي لا يمكن تبريرها تحت أي ذريعة كانت».