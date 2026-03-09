Iran continued its blatant assaults on the Gulf Arab states today (Monday) with missile strikes and drone attacks, resulting in injuries.



Drone Attack Foiled



The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that it had thwarted a drone attack targeting the Shaybah oil field in the eastern part of the kingdom, near the Emirati border.



The ministry's spokesperson stated on X that a drone heading towards Shaybah was intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter, adding in another statement that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of the Al-Jawf region.



32 Injured in Bahrain



Bahrain announced that an Iranian drone attack on Sitra Island resulted in 32 injuries. The Ministry of Health reported that the attack led to the injury of "32 citizens so far, including 4 severe cases, some of which involved children requiring surgical intervention." It was reported that among the injured was a 17-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries to her head and eye, and a two-month-old infant.



The Bahrain News Agency quoted the National Contact Center confirming that a fire broke out due to the Iranian aggression targeting a facility in Ma'ameer, with material damages occurring but no loss of life recorded, and the relevant authorities are taking measures to extinguish the fire.



Explosions in Qatar



Strong explosions were heard early Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, which has been subjected to repeated attacks by Iranian missiles and drones since Tehran launched a widespread retaliatory campaign across the Gulf following the American and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that its forces intercepted a missile attack.



UAE Responds to Missile Attack



For its part, the Emirati authorities announced early Monday that their air defenses were responding to a missile attack and drones coming from Iran.



The Kuwaiti military announced late Sunday/Monday that the country was subjected to a new attack with missiles and drones, stating that the Kuwaiti air defenses were countering Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.



Kuwait was targeted yesterday (Sunday) with 7 missiles and 5 drones, according to figures published by the authorities. Kuwait affirmed that the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states is indivisible, and any aggression or threat targeting any of the council's states is considered a threat or aggression against all.