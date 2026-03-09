واصلت إيران اعتداءاتها السافرة على دول الخليج العربي اليوم (الإثنين) بهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة، ما أسفر عن سقوط إصابات.


إحباط هجوم بمسيرات


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع السعودية أنها أحبطت هجوماً بطائرات مسيّرة كان يستهدف حقل شيبة النفطي في شرق المملكة، قرب الحدود الإماراتية.


وذكر المتحدث باسم الوزارة على موقع إكس أنه جرى اعتراض وتدمير مسيرة بالربع الخالي متجهة إلى حقل شيبة، وأضاف -في بيان آخر- أنه جرى اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرة شرق منطقة الجوف.


32 مصاباً في البحرين


وأعلنت البحرين أن عدواناً إيرانياً بمسيّرات على جزيرة سترة أسفر عن إصابة 32 شخصاً. وذكرت وزارة الصحة أن الهجوم أسفر عن إصابة «32 مواطناً حتى الآن، بينهم 4 حالات بليغة، منها حالات لأطفال استدعت التدخل الجراحي». وأفادت بأن من بين المصابين شابة (17 عاماً) أُصيبت بجروح خطيرة في الرأس والعين، ورضيعاً عمره شهران.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء البحرين عن مركز الاتصال الوطني تأكيده اندلاع حريق بسبب استهداف العدوان الإيراني منشأة في المعامير، مع وقوع أضرار مادية دون تسجيل خسائر في الأرواح، والجهات المختصة تباشر إجراءات إطفاء الحريق.


انفجارات في قطر


ودوت انفجارات قوية فجر الإثنين في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، وتعرضت الدوحة لهجمات متكررة بصواريخ ومسيّرات إيرانية منذ شنت طهران حملة انتقامية واسعة النطاق في أنحاء الخليج عقب الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران. وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية أن قواتها اعترضت هجوماً صاروخياً.


الإمارات تتصدى لهجوم صاروخي


بدورها، أعلنت السلطات الإماراتية في وقت مبكر من الإثنين أن دفاعاتها الجوية تتصدى لهجوم صاروخي وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران.


وأعلن الجيش الكويتي ليل الأحد/الإثنين تعرض البلاد لهجوم جديد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، وقال إن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية تتصدى للصواريخ الباليستية والجوالة والمسيرات الإيرانية.


واستُهدفت الكويت أمس (الأحد) بـ7 صواريخ و5 مسيّرات، وفقاً للأرقام التي نشرتها السلطات. وأكدت الكويت أن أمن دول مجلس التعاون كلٌ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي اعتداء أو تهديد يستهدف أياً من دول المجلس يُعد تهديداً أو اعتداءً على الكل.