On the tenth day of the war, the Israeli army renewed its airstrikes on the Iranian interior, and explosions echoed in the capital, Tehran. The army announced in a statement today (Monday) that it had begun a new wave of attacks in central Iran. It stated in a post that it "has begun an additional wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the Iranian regime."



Bank of Iranian Targets



It added that the targets included a facility for producing rocket engines, several sites for launching long-range ballistic missiles, and military infrastructure for internal security forces and the Basij.



It noted that the bombardment targeted the "command headquarters of the brigade corps" and the "command headquarters of the internal security forces" in Isfahan, as well as a "base used by the Revolutionary Guard and Basij," and the "command headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard police."



It reported that the Bandar Abbas airbase in southern Iran was attacked by two missiles, resulting in violent explosions.



Heavy airstrikes were recorded on several sites in the city of Isfahan and other areas in Tehran and the city of Zanjan in the northwest of the country, according to Iranian media reports.



The Guard Declares Loyalty to the New Leader



For its part, the Iranian army reiterated its threats, with the Iranian General Staff stating: "Under the command of leader Mojtaba Khamenei, we will make America and all enemies regret any aggression against us."



The Revolutionary Guard declared its loyalty to the new leader. It stated in a statement broadcast by state media: "The Guard, as a strong soldier and arm of the Supreme Leader, is ready to follow the orders of leader Mojtaba Khamenei with the support of the choice of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership."



Earlier, Iran had launched additional missiles towards Israel.



Sirens were heard in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings, in the Upper Galilee, as well as in Tel Aviv. Sources confirmed two serious injuries due to falling shrapnel in central Israel.



Demonizing the Iranian People



For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized Washington.



Its spokesperson, Ismail Baqai, said at a press conference today that "America is trying to justify its attack with flimsy pretexts." He considered that "there is no reason or justification for war other than to divide us and weaken us." He saw that there are those who are trying to "demonize the Iranian people, divide them, and break their will."



He emphasized that "Iran will be a graveyard for enemies." He added that there is no doubt that America seeks to seize oil resources and aims to weaken and dismantle the country.



Ceasefire



In response to a question about the possibility of a ceasefire, he said: "As long as the attacks continue, there is no point in talking about anything other than defense and responding to enemies." He considered that American intervention in the region has brought chaos and destabilized the Middle East.



The spokesperson denied targeting Azerbaijan or Turkey, emphasizing his country's desire for good relations with neighboring countries. He pointed out that Cyprus clarified that the projectile that hit one of the foreign military bases on its territory did not come from Iran. He confirmed that his country would target any site from which attacks on Iranian territory are launched. Baqai accused European countries of helping to create a war atmosphere, as he put it.