في عاشر أيام الحرب، جدد الجيش الإسرائيلي غاراته على الداخل الإيراني، ودوت انفجارات في العاصمة طهران. وأعلن الجيش في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، أنه بدأ موجة جديدة من الهجمات وسط إيران. وقال في منشور إنه «بدأ موجة إضافية من الضربات على البنية التحتية للنظام الإيراني».


بنك أهداف إيرانية


وأضاف أن الأهداف شملت منشأة لإنتاج محركات الصواريخ، وعدة مواقع لإطلاق صواريخ بالستية بعيدة المدى، وبنى تحتية عسكرية لقوات الأمن الداخلي والباسيج.


ولفت إلى أن القصف طال «مقر قيادة الفيلق اللوائي» و«مقر قيادة قوات الأمن الداخلي» في أصفهان، و«قاعدة كان يستخدمها الحرس الثوري والباسيج»، و«مقر القيادة التابع لشرطة الحرس الثوري».


وتحدث عن تعرض قاعدة بندر عباس الجوية الإيرانية جنوب البلاد لهجوم بصاروخين ما أدى لوقوع انفجارات عنيفة.


وسجلت غارات عنيفة على مواقع عدة في مدينة أصفهان ومناطق أخرى في طهران ومدينة زنجان بشمال غرب البلاد، حسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


الحرس يعلن الولاء للمرشد الجديد


من جانبه، كرر الجيش الإيراني تهديداته، وقالت هيئة الأركان الإيرانية: «تحت إمرة القائد مجتبى خامنئي سنجعل أمريكا وسائر الأعداء يندمون على أي عدوان ضدنا».


وأعلن الحرس الثوري ولاءه للمرشد الجديد. وقال في بيان بثته وسائل الإعلام الحكومية: «إن الحرس، بصفته جندياً قوياً وذراعاً للمرشد الأعلى، مستعد لاتباع أوامر المرشد مجتبى خامنئي مع دعم اختيار مجلس خبراء القيادة».


وكانت إيران أطلقت في وقت سابق صواريخ إضافية باتجاه إسرائيل.


وسمع دوي صفارات إنذار في كريات شمونة ومحيطها، وفي الجليل الأعلى، فضلاً عن تل أبيب. وأكدت مصادر تسجيل إصابتين خطيرتين جراء سقوط شظايا وسط إسرائيل.


شيطنة الشعب الإيراني


بدورها، وجهت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية انتقادات إلى واشنطن.


وقال المتحدث باسمها إسماعيل بقائي، في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم إن «أمريكا تحاول تبرير هجومها بذرائع واهية». واعتبر أن «لا سبب ولا مبرر للحرب سوى تقسيمنا وإضعافنا». ورأى أن هناك من يحاول «شيطنة الشعب الإيراني وتقسيمه وكسر إرادته».


وشدد على أن «إيران ستكون مقبرة للأعداء». وأضاف أنه لا شك في أن أمريكا تسعى للاستيلاء على موارد النفط وتهدف إلى إضعاف البلاد وتفكيكها.


وقف إطلاق النار


ورداً على سؤال حول إمكانية حدوث وقف لإطلاق النار، قال: «طالما استمرت الهجمات فلا جدوى من الحديث عن أي شيء سوى الدفاع والرد على الأعداء». واعتبر أن التدخل الأمريكي في المنطقة جلب الفوضى وزعزع الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.


ونفى المتحدث استهداف أذربيجان أو تركيا، مشدداً على حرص بلاده على علاقات جيدة مع دول الجوار. ولفت إلى أن قبرص أوضحت أن المقذوف الذي طال إحدى القواعد العسكرية الأجنبية على أراضيها لم يأتِ من إيران. وأكد أن بلاده ستستهدف أي موقع تنطلق منه اعتداءات على الأراضي الإيرانية. واتهم بقائي دولاً أوروبية بالمساعدة في تهيئة أجواء الحرب، وفق تعبيره.