رفض وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الدعوات إلى وقف إطلاق النار في الحرب الدائرة بين بلاده والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، مؤكداً أن طهران ستواصل القتال.


وقال عراقجي في مقابلة مع شبكة «إن بي سي» الأمريكية: «نحن بحاجة إلى مواصلة القتال من أجل شعبنا وأمننا». وأضاف: «الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تقتلان شعبنا وتهاجمان المستشفيات والطلاب»، معتبراً أن الدعوات الجديدة لوقف إطلاق النار غير مقبولة.


واعتبر عراقجي أنه «تم بالفعل خرق وقف إطلاق النار الذي أنهى حرب العام الماضي التي استمرت 12 يوماً. والآن تريدون وقف إطلاق النار مرة أخرى؟ الأمر لا يعمل بهذه الطريقة».


وأضاف: «يجب أن تكون هناك نهاية دائمة للحرب. ما لم نصل إلى ذلك، سنواصل القتال من أجل شعبنا وأمننا».


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كانت إيران تتلقى دعماً من روسياً، قال عراقجي إن التعاون بين البلدين ليس جديداً. وأضاف: «إنهم يساعدوننا في اتجاهات عديدة. ليست لدي معلومات تفصيلية».


وكانت مصادر شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز» قد أفادت بأن روسيا تزود إيران بمعلومات استخباراتية حول مواقع القوات الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك بيانات قد تساعدها في تحديد مواقع السفن الحربية الأمريكية.


وزعم عراقجي أن إيران لا تستهدف دول الجوار عمداً، بل القواعد والمنشآت الأمريكية الموجودة على أراضيها.


ولفت إلى أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اعتذر لدول المنطقة بعد سقوط قتلى في الكويت والإمارات وعُمان نتيجة الضربات الإيرانية.


وحذر وزير الخارجية الإيراني من أن نشر الولايات المتحدة قوات برية داخل إيران سيقابل برد قوي. وقال: «لدينا جنود شجعان ينتظرون أي عدو يدخل أراضينا ليقاتلوه ويقتلوه ويدمروه».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال إن أحد أسباب الحرب هو اقتراب إيران من امتلاك صواريخ قادرة على ضرب الولايات المتحدة.


لكن عراقجي نفى ذلك، قائلاً: «هذه في الواقع معلومات مضللة. لدينا القدرة على إنتاج الصواريخ، لكننا تعمدنا الحد من مداها إلى أقل من 2000 كيلومتر لأننا لا نريد أن نشكل تهديداً لأحد في العالم».