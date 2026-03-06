As the war between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other enters its seventh day, the pace of military and political escalation in the region is accelerating, amidst mutual airstrikes and the widening scope of confrontation to include several countries in the Middle East and beyond.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States wishes to have a role in determining Iran's future leadership, following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike at the beginning of the week.

Trump Rejects Khamenei's Son

According to a statement to Reuters, Trump indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who is considered one of the prominent candidates for succession, is an "unlikely" or "unacceptable" choice, amidst the escalation of the ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, confirming that Washington wants to participate in determining who will lead Iran in the future.

Trump said, "We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who will lead Iran into the future, someone who will be great for the people and the country," adding that he does not want to repeat the process every five years, expressing his desire for "great" leadership for Iran.

Encouraging Kurds to Launch an Attack

Trump also encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to launch an attack, saying, "I think it's great that they want to do that, and I am completely with them," without disclosing whether Washington would provide air cover for any Kurdish operation, while the Trump administration confirmed the existence of communications with Iranian Kurdish groups since the start of the U.S.-Israeli joint strikes.

Mutual Bombardment and Widening of the War

On the ground, Israel announced new strikes inside Iran, including areas in the east of the capital Tehran, and Iranian media reported hearing explosions in several areas of the capital, while state television mentioned that an airstrike targeted a guesthouse on the northwest road of Tehran, resulting in the death of 17 people.

The ongoing war has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 1,230 people in Iran according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, including 175 students and staff at an elementary school in the Minab area in the south of the country on the first day.

Warnings in Several Countries and Attacks

Israeli strikes continue on areas in eastern and northern Tehran, with warnings for residents to evacuate, and explosions heard in the capital, coinciding with Iranian attacks on Israel, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, including damage to an oil refinery in Bahrain, and a drone attack on a Kurdish opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan and an oil field operated by an American company.

Azerbaijan has also entered the fray, after accusing Iran of launching drones toward its territory, announcing the closure of its southern airspace for 12 hours, which Tehran denied.

Human Losses and Widening Displacement

In Lebanon, the Ministry of Health announced the death of 77 people, while thousands of residents fled the southern suburbs following Israeli warnings to evacuate certain areas.

The battle is not over

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has achieved significant accomplishments in its military operations inside Iran, but he said, "There is still much work ahead of us."

Informed sources revealed that Israel is preparing to move to the second phase of its military operations, which will target Iranian underground missile shelters, and Tel Aviv confirmed that it has so far destroyed about 60% of Iranian ballistic missile launch platforms.

Iranian Threats and Escalation

In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it targeted a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Gulf, indicating that the ship caught fire, and Tehran vowed to respond to the sinking of an Iranian warship by a U.S. submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, which resulted in the death of 80 crew members.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened that Washington "will deeply regret" the precedent of sinking a ship in international waters without warning, while a senior commander in the Revolutionary Guard, Keyomars Heydari, stated: "We have decided to fight the Americans wherever they are."

Global Economic Disruption

Economically, the repercussions of the war are becoming clear, as military operations have disrupted about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, in addition to disrupting air traffic and international supply chains.