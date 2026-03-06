مع دخول الحرب بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى يومها السابع، تتسارع وتيرة التصعيد العسكري والسياسي في المنطقة، وسط ضربات جوية متبادلة واتساع رقعة المواجهة لتشمل دولاً عدة في الشرق الأوسط وخارجه.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة ترغب في أن يكون لها دور في تحديد القيادة المستقبلية لإيران، بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربة جوية أمريكية إسرائيلية مطلع الأسبوع.
ترمب يرفض ابن خامنئي
وبحسب تصريح لوكالة رويترز، أشار ترمب إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي، ابن المرشد الأعلى الراحل علي خامنئي، والذي يُعد من أبرز المرشحين لخلافته خيار «غير محتمل» أو «غير مقبول»، وسط تصعيد الحرب المستمرة منذ أيام بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، مؤكداً أن واشنطن تريد المشاركة في تحديد من سيقود إيران مستقبلاً.
وقال ترمب: «نريد أن نشارك في عملية اختيار الشخص الذي سيقود إيران نحو المستقبل، شخص يكون رائعاً للشعب وللبلد»، مضيفاً أنه لا يريد تكرار العملية كل خمس سنوات، مشيراً إلى رغبته في قيادة «عظيمة» لإيران.
تشجيع الأكراد على شن هجوم
كما شجع ترمب القوات الكردية الإيرانية على شن هجوم، قائلاً: «أعتقد أنه أمر رائع أنهم يريدون ذلك، وأنا معه تماماً»، دون الإفصاح عما إذا كانت واشنطن ستقدم غطاءً جوياً لأي عملية كردية، فيما أكدت إدارة ترمب وجود اتصالات مع مجموعات كردية إيرانية منذ بدء الضربات المشتركة الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية.
قصف متبادل واتساع نطاق الحرب
في الميدان، أعلنت إسرائيل توجيه ضربات جديدة داخل إيران، بما في ذلك مناطق في شرق العاصمة طهران، وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في عدة مناطق من العاصمة، بينما ذكر التلفزيون الرسمي أن غارة جوية استهدفت دار ضيافة على طريق شمال غرب طهران، ما أسفر عن مقتل 17 شخصاً.
وأدت الحرب الدائرة حتى الآن إلى مقتل أكثر من 1230 شخصاً في إيران بحسب جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني، بينهم 175 طالبة وموظفة في مدرسة ابتدائية بمنطقة ميناب جنوب البلاد في اليوم الأول.
إنذارات في عدة دول وهجمات
كما تتواصل الضربات الإسرائيلية على مناطق في طهران الشرقية والشمالية، مع تحذيرات للسكان بالإخلاء، وسماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة، بالتزامن مع هجمات إيرانية على إسرائيل والإمارات وقطر والبحرين، بما في ذلك إصابة مصفاة نفط في البحرين، وهجوم بطائرات مسيرة على معسكر معارضة كردي في كردستان العراق وحقل نفطي تديره شركة أمريكية.
ودخلت أذربيجان على خط الأزمة، بعدما اتهمت إيران بإطلاق طائرات مسيّرة باتجاه أراضيها، وأعلنت إغلاق مجالها الجوي الجنوبي لمدة 12 ساعة، وهو ما نفته طهران.
خسائر بشرية واتساع النزوح
وفي لبنان، أعلنت وزارة الصحة مقتل 77 شخصاً، بينما فرّ آلاف السكان من الضاحية الجنوبية بعد تحذيرات إسرائيلية بإخلاء بعض المناطق.
المعركة لم تنته
من جهته، قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، إن إسرائيل حققت إنجازات كبيرة في عملياتها العسكرية داخل إيران، لكنه قال: «الكثير من العمل ما زال أمامنا».
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن إسرائيل تستعد للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من عملياتها العسكرية، والتي ستستهدف مخابئ الصواريخ الإيرانية تحت الأرض، كما أكدت تل أبيب أنها دمّرت حتى الآن نحو 60% من منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية.
تهديدات إيرانية وتصعيد
في المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه استهدف ناقلة نفط أمريكية شمال الخليج، مشيرة إلى أن السفينة اشتعلت فيها النيران، كما توعدت طهران بالرد على قيام غواصة أمريكية بإغراق سفينة حربية إيرانية قبالة سواحل سريلانكا، ما أسفر عن مقتل 80 من أفراد طاقمها.
وهدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي بأن واشنطن «ستندم بشدة» على سابقة غرق سفينة في المياه الدولية دون إنذار، وقال القائد الكبير في الحرس الثوري كيومرث حيدري: «قررنا محاربة الأمريكيين أينما كانوا».
اضطراب اقتصادي عالمي
اقتصادياً، بدأت تداعيات الحرب تظهر بوضوح، بعدما تسببت العمليات العسكرية في تعطيل نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً، فضلاً عن اضطراب حركة الطيران وسلاسل الإمداد الدولية.
As the war between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other enters its seventh day, the pace of military and political escalation in the region is accelerating, amidst mutual airstrikes and the widening scope of confrontation to include several countries in the Middle East and beyond.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States wishes to have a role in determining Iran's future leadership, following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike at the beginning of the week.
Trump Rejects Khamenei's Son
According to a statement to Reuters, Trump indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who is considered one of the prominent candidates for succession, is an "unlikely" or "unacceptable" choice, amidst the escalation of the ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, confirming that Washington wants to participate in determining who will lead Iran in the future.
Trump said, "We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who will lead Iran into the future, someone who will be great for the people and the country," adding that he does not want to repeat the process every five years, expressing his desire for "great" leadership for Iran.
Encouraging Kurds to Launch an Attack
Trump also encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to launch an attack, saying, "I think it's great that they want to do that, and I am completely with them," without disclosing whether Washington would provide air cover for any Kurdish operation, while the Trump administration confirmed the existence of communications with Iranian Kurdish groups since the start of the U.S.-Israeli joint strikes.
Mutual Bombardment and Widening of the War
On the ground, Israel announced new strikes inside Iran, including areas in the east of the capital Tehran, and Iranian media reported hearing explosions in several areas of the capital, while state television mentioned that an airstrike targeted a guesthouse on the northwest road of Tehran, resulting in the death of 17 people.
The ongoing war has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 1,230 people in Iran according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, including 175 students and staff at an elementary school in the Minab area in the south of the country on the first day.
Warnings in Several Countries and Attacks
Israeli strikes continue on areas in eastern and northern Tehran, with warnings for residents to evacuate, and explosions heard in the capital, coinciding with Iranian attacks on Israel, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, including damage to an oil refinery in Bahrain, and a drone attack on a Kurdish opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan and an oil field operated by an American company.
Azerbaijan has also entered the fray, after accusing Iran of launching drones toward its territory, announcing the closure of its southern airspace for 12 hours, which Tehran denied.
Human Losses and Widening Displacement
In Lebanon, the Ministry of Health announced the death of 77 people, while thousands of residents fled the southern suburbs following Israeli warnings to evacuate certain areas.
The battle is not over
For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has achieved significant accomplishments in its military operations inside Iran, but he said, "There is still much work ahead of us."
Informed sources revealed that Israel is preparing to move to the second phase of its military operations, which will target Iranian underground missile shelters, and Tel Aviv confirmed that it has so far destroyed about 60% of Iranian ballistic missile launch platforms.
Iranian Threats and Escalation
In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it targeted a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Gulf, indicating that the ship caught fire, and Tehran vowed to respond to the sinking of an Iranian warship by a U.S. submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, which resulted in the death of 80 crew members.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened that Washington "will deeply regret" the precedent of sinking a ship in international waters without warning, while a senior commander in the Revolutionary Guard, Keyomars Heydari, stated: "We have decided to fight the Americans wherever they are."
Global Economic Disruption
Economically, the repercussions of the war are becoming clear, as military operations have disrupted about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, in addition to disrupting air traffic and international supply chains.