مع دخول الحرب بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى يومها السابع، تتسارع وتيرة التصعيد العسكري والسياسي في المنطقة، وسط ضربات جوية متبادلة واتساع رقعة المواجهة لتشمل دولاً عدة في الشرق الأوسط وخارجه.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة ترغب في أن يكون لها دور في تحديد القيادة المستقبلية لإيران، بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربة جوية أمريكية إسرائيلية مطلع الأسبوع.

ترمب يرفض ابن خامنئي

وبحسب تصريح لوكالة رويترز، أشار ترمب إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي، ابن المرشد الأعلى الراحل علي خامنئي، والذي يُعد من أبرز المرشحين لخلافته خيار «غير محتمل» أو «غير مقبول»، وسط تصعيد الحرب المستمرة منذ أيام بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، مؤكداً أن واشنطن تريد المشاركة في تحديد من سيقود إيران مستقبلاً.

وقال ترمب: «نريد أن نشارك في عملية اختيار الشخص الذي سيقود إيران نحو المستقبل، شخص يكون رائعاً للشعب وللبلد»، مضيفاً أنه لا يريد تكرار العملية كل خمس سنوات، مشيراً إلى رغبته في قيادة «عظيمة» لإيران.

تشجيع الأكراد على شن هجوم

كما شجع ترمب القوات الكردية الإيرانية على شن هجوم، قائلاً: «أعتقد أنه أمر رائع أنهم يريدون ذلك، وأنا معه تماماً»، دون الإفصاح عما إذا كانت واشنطن ستقدم غطاءً جوياً لأي عملية كردية، فيما أكدت إدارة ترمب وجود اتصالات مع مجموعات كردية إيرانية منذ بدء الضربات المشتركة الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية.

قصف متبادل واتساع نطاق الحرب

في الميدان، أعلنت إسرائيل توجيه ضربات جديدة داخل إيران، بما في ذلك مناطق في شرق العاصمة طهران، وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في عدة مناطق من العاصمة، بينما ذكر التلفزيون الرسمي أن غارة جوية استهدفت دار ضيافة على طريق شمال غرب طهران، ما أسفر عن مقتل 17 شخصاً.

وأدت الحرب الدائرة حتى الآن إلى مقتل أكثر من 1230 شخصاً في إيران بحسب جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني، بينهم 175 طالبة وموظفة في مدرسة ابتدائية بمنطقة ميناب جنوب البلاد في اليوم الأول.

إنذارات في عدة دول وهجمات

كما تتواصل الضربات الإسرائيلية على مناطق في طهران الشرقية والشمالية، مع تحذيرات للسكان بالإخلاء، وسماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة، بالتزامن مع هجمات إيرانية على إسرائيل والإمارات وقطر والبحرين، بما في ذلك إصابة مصفاة نفط في البحرين، وهجوم بطائرات مسيرة على معسكر معارضة كردي في كردستان العراق وحقل نفطي تديره شركة أمريكية.

ودخلت أذربيجان على خط الأزمة، بعدما اتهمت إيران بإطلاق طائرات مسيّرة باتجاه أراضيها، وأعلنت إغلاق مجالها الجوي الجنوبي لمدة 12 ساعة، وهو ما نفته طهران.

خسائر بشرية واتساع النزوح

وفي لبنان، أعلنت وزارة الصحة مقتل 77 شخصاً، بينما فرّ آلاف السكان من الضاحية الجنوبية بعد تحذيرات إسرائيلية بإخلاء بعض المناطق.

المعركة لم تنته

من جهته، قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، إن إسرائيل حققت إنجازات كبيرة في عملياتها العسكرية داخل إيران، لكنه قال: «الكثير من العمل ما زال أمامنا».

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن إسرائيل تستعد للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من عملياتها العسكرية، والتي ستستهدف مخابئ الصواريخ الإيرانية تحت الأرض، كما أكدت تل أبيب أنها دمّرت حتى الآن نحو 60% من منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية.

تهديدات إيرانية وتصعيد

في المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه استهدف ناقلة نفط أمريكية شمال الخليج، مشيرة إلى أن السفينة اشتعلت فيها النيران، كما توعدت طهران بالرد على قيام غواصة أمريكية بإغراق سفينة حربية إيرانية قبالة سواحل سريلانكا، ما أسفر عن مقتل 80 من أفراد طاقمها.

وهدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي بأن واشنطن «ستندم بشدة» على سابقة غرق سفينة في المياه الدولية دون إنذار، وقال القائد الكبير في الحرس الثوري كيومرث حيدري: «قررنا محاربة الأمريكيين أينما كانوا».

اضطراب اقتصادي عالمي

اقتصادياً، بدأت تداعيات الحرب تظهر بوضوح، بعدما تسببت العمليات العسكرية في تعطيل نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً، فضلاً عن اضطراب حركة الطيران وسلاسل الإمداد الدولية.