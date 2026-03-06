The British capital's police arrested 4 individuals as part of a "counter-terrorism" investigation related to espionage activities suspected to be linked to Iran, including monitoring sites and individuals associated with the Jewish community in the city.



London's police stated in a statement today (Friday) that four men, one of whom is Iranian and three holding British and Iranian citizenships, aged between 22 and 55, were arrested in Barnet in North London and Watford, a town located north of the British capital.



The British police mentioned that the investigation is connected to surveillance operations suspected of targeting places and individuals associated with the Jewish community in the British capital.



Additionally, the police detained 6 other men aged between 20 and 49 at a single location in the Harrow area, on suspicion of assisting one of the individuals involved in the case. This brings the total number of detainees in the operation to 10, all of whom are currently in police custody.



The searches, which are still ongoing, included sites in Watford and Barnet, as well as an address in Wembley, northwest London.



Helen Flanagan, the head of the counter-terrorism police in London, stated that the arrests were part of a "long-term investigation" aimed at disrupting what she described as "harmful activities" suspected to be linked to foreign countries, according to the BBC.



She added: We understand that these developments may raise public concern, especially among members of the Jewish community, so we urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.



The police stated that the investigation is being led by the London counter-terrorism unit, while searches and evidence collection continue at the locations associated with the case.