اعتقلت شرطة العاصمة البريطانية، 4 أشخاص في إطار تحقيق لـ«مكافحة الإرهاب»، يتعلق بأنشطة تجسس يُشتبه في ارتباطها بإيران، بينها مراقبة مواقع وأفراد مرتبطين بالجالية اليهودية في المدينة.


وقالت شرطة لندن في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة): إن أربعة رجال، أحدهم إيراني وثلاثة يحملون الجنسيتين البريطانية والإيرانية، تتراوح أعمارهم بين 22 و55 عاماً، جرى اعتقالهم في بارنيت في شمال لندن وواتفورد، وهي بلدة تقع شمالي العاصمة البريطانية.


وذكرت الشرطة البريطانية، أن التحقيق يرتبط بعمليات مراقبة، يُشتبه بأنها استهدفت أماكن وأشخاصاً مرتبطين بالمجتمع اليهودي في العاصمة البريطانية.


وأوقفت الشرطة 6 رجال آخرين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 20 و49 عاماً في موقع واحد بمنطقة هارو، للاشتباه في مساعدتهم أحد المتورطين في القضية. وبذلك ارتفع إجمالي عدد المعتقلين في العملية إلى 10 أشخاص، وجميعهم محتجزون حالياً لدى الشرطة.


وشملت عمليات التفتيش التي لا تزال مستمرة مواقع في واتفورد وبارنت، إضافة إلى عنوان في ويمبلي شمال غرب لندن.


وقالت قائدة شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في لندن هيلين فلاناجان، إن الاعتقالات جاءت في إطار «تحقيق طويل الأمد» يهدف إلى تعطيل ما وصفته بـ«الأنشطة الضارة» التي يشتبه بارتباطها بدول أجنبية، وفق ما نقلت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية BBC.


وأضافت: ندرك أن هذه التطورات قد تثير قلق الجمهور، وخصوصا أفراد المجتمع اليهودي، لذلك نحث الجميع على البقاء يقظين وإبلاغ الشرطة عن أي نشاط يثير الشكوك.


وذكرت الشرطة أن التحقيق تقوده وحدة مكافحة الإرهاب في لندن، في حين تستمر عمليات التفتيش وجمع الأدلة في المواقع المرتبطة بالقضية.