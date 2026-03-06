أظهرت دراسة طبية أمريكية بريطانية جديدة نتائج «مذهلة» لدواء تجريبي جديد يُدعى zorevunersen في علاج الأطفال والمراهقين المصابين بمتلازمة درافيت، أحد أشد أشكال الصرع الوراثي ندرة وخطورة.

وأوضحت الدراسة التي نشرت مجلة «نيو إنغلاند» الطبية أنه في تجارب المرحلة 1/2a والامتداد المفتوح التي شملت 81 طفلاً ومراهقاً تتراوح أعمارهم بين 2 و18 عاماً في مستشفيات بريطانية وأمريكية.

وأدى الدواء الذي يُعطى عن طريق الحقن في السائل النخاعي كل 4 أشهر تقريباً، إلى انخفاض كبير في تردد النوبات الصرعية بنسب تتراوح بين 59% و91% خلال أول 20 شهراً من العلاج للمجموعة التي تلقت الجرعة الأعلى 70 ملغ.

تحسن ملحوظ في حالة المرضى

وكشفت الدراسة استمرار هذا الانخفاض مع تحسن ملحوظ في جودة الحياة، بما في ذلك تحسن في القدرات الإدراكية والسلوكية والنمو العصبي على مدى ثلاث سنوات إضافية في مرحلة المتابعة المفتوحة.

وقادت الدراسة البروفيسورة ج. هيلين كروس من جامعة كوليدج لندن ومستشفى غريت أورموند ستريت للأطفال، بالتعاون مع باحثين دوليين، وأكدت أن «هذا العلاج يستهدف السبب الجذري للمشكلة».

وأضافت الباحثة الرئيسية للدراسة أنه «رأينا تحسناً في جميع المجالات، خصوصا عند الجرعات العالية... يمكن أن يساعد الأطفال المصابين بمتلازمة درافيت على عيش حياة أكثر صحة وسعادة».

آثار جانبية خفيفة

وكانت الآثار الجانبية خفيفة عموماً، وتشمل الصداع أو القيء الناتج عن إجراء البزل القطني، وزيادة مؤقتة في بروتينات السائل النخاعي، دون مخاطر كبيرة خطيرة تم الإبلاغ عنها، ومع ذلك، لم تكن الدراسة عشوائية محكومة، مما يتطلب تأكيداً في تجارب أكبر.

وحالياً، تجري تجربة المرحلة 3 الأكبر والتي تشمل 170 طفلاً إضافياً لمقارنة الدواء مع مجموعة ضابطة، ومن المتوقع اكتمالها في أكتوبر 2028، ورغم ذلك حصل zorevunersen على تصنيف «علاج كسري» من إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، مما يعكس إمكانياته الكبيرة في تغيير مسار هذا المرض المدمر.

واعتبر الباحثون هذا الإنجاز خطوة تاريخية نحو علاجات «تعديل المرض» في الصرع الوراثي النادر، وقد يفتح الباب لتطبيقات مشابهة في اضطرابات عصبية أخرى.