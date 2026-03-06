A new American-British medical study has shown "amazing" results for a new experimental drug called zorevunersen in treating children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome, one of the rarest and most severe forms of genetic epilepsy.

The study published in the "New England" medical journal indicated that in phase 1/2a trials and an open-label extension involving 81 children and adolescents aged between 2 and 18 years in British and American hospitals.

The drug, which is administered via injection into the spinal fluid approximately every 4 months, led to a significant reduction in the frequency of seizures by rates ranging from 59% to 91% during the first 20 months of treatment for the group that received the highest dose of 70 mg.

Significant Improvement in Patients' Condition

The study revealed that this reduction continued with a notable improvement in quality of life, including enhancements in cognitive, behavioral, and neurodevelopmental abilities over an additional three years in the open-label follow-up phase.

The study was led by Professor J. Helen Cross from University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, in collaboration with international researchers, and confirmed that "this treatment targets the root cause of the problem."

The principal investigator of the study added that "we saw improvements in all areas, especially at higher doses... it can help children with Dravet syndrome live healthier and happier lives."

Mild Side Effects

The side effects were generally mild, including headaches or vomiting resulting from the lumbar puncture procedure, and a temporary increase in spinal fluid proteins, with no significant serious risks reported. However, the study was not randomized controlled, requiring confirmation in larger trials.

Currently, a larger phase 3 trial is underway involving an additional 170 children to compare the drug with a control group, expected to be completed by October 2028. Nevertheless, zorevunersen has received a "breakthrough therapy" designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, reflecting its significant potential to change the course of this devastating disease.

Researchers considered this achievement a historic step towards "disease-modifying" treatments in rare genetic epilepsy and may open the door for similar applications in other neurological disorders.