إندونيسيا على حافة الانسحاب.. تهديد رسمي بمغادرة «مجلس السلام»

طمأن الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو قادة الجماعات الإسلامية المحلية بأن بلاده ستُنسحب من «مجلس السلام» الذي شكله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إذا تبين أن المنصة لم تعد تقدم أي فائدة ملموسة للفلسطينيين أو تتعارض مع المصالح الوطنية الإندونيسية.
جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع عقده الرئيس برابوو مساء الخميس في القصر الرئاسي بجاكرتا مع ممثلي منظمات إسلامية بارزة، بما في ذلك جبهة الإخوان المسلمين وغيرها، وفق بيان صادر عن مكتب الاتصال الحكومي الإندونيسي اليوم (الجمعة).
ونقل البيان عن حنيف العطاس، من جبهة الإخوان المسلمين، قوله: «قال الرئيس إنه إذا رأى أنه لم يعد هناك أي فائدة لفلسطين... وإن لم يكن يتماشى مع المصالح الوطنية لإندونيسيا، فإنه سوف ينسحب».
وأكد العطاس أن برابوو شدد على أن مشاركة إندونيسيا في المجلس تهدف أساسًا إلى الدفاع عن مصالح الفلسطينيين من الداخل، وليس مجرد تأييد آلي للسياسات الأمريكية.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار الضغوط الداخلية على الحكومة الإندونيسية، حيث واجه قرار الانضمام إلى المجلس انتقادات واسعة منذ فبراير الماضي.
وكان مجلس العلماء الإندونيسي قد دعا سابقًا إلى الانسحاب، معتبرًا أن دور الولايات المتحدة في التصعيد الإقليمي بما في ذلك الضربات على إيران يتعارض مع روح المبادرة السلمية.
كما أثار قرار إرسال قوات إندونيسية محتملة إلى غزة مخاوف من تقويض الدعم التاريخي الثابت لإندونيسيا لاستقلال فلسطين.
وكان الرئيس برابوو قد دافع عن المشاركة في وقت سابق، مشيرًا إلى أن البقاء داخل المجلس يتيح لإندونيسيا التأثير على قرارات إعادة الإعمار وضمان أن تكون أي تسوية تتوافق مع مبدأ الدولتين وحق الفلسطينيين في دولة مستقلة.
ومع ذلك، أكد مرارًا في لقاءات سابقة مع المنظمات الإسلامية في فبراير أن الانسحاب خيار مطروح إذا فشل المجلس في تحقيق أهدافه الأساسية.
وأطلق «مجلس السلام» رسميًا في دافوس يناير الماضي، ويضم دولًا مثل السعودية ومصر وقطر وتركيا وباكستان، إلى جانب إسرائيل وبعض الدول الغربية، بهدف تمويل إعادة إعمار غزة ودعم لجنة فلسطينية مستقلة لإدارة القطاع.
The Indonesian President Joko Widodo reassured local Islamic group leaders that his country would withdraw from the "Peace Council" formed by U.S. President Donald Trump if it turns out that the platform no longer provides any tangible benefits for the Palestinians or conflicts with Indonesia's national interests.
This came during a meeting held by President Joko on Thursday evening at the presidential palace in Jakarta with representatives of prominent Islamic organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood and others, according to a statement issued by the Indonesian government communication office today (Friday).
The statement quoted Hanif Al-Attas from the Muslim Brotherhood as saying: "The president said that if he sees that there is no longer any benefit for Palestine... and if it does not align with Indonesia's national interests, he will withdraw."
Al-Attas confirmed that Joko emphasized that Indonesia's participation in the council is primarily aimed at defending the interests of the Palestinians from within, and not just a mechanical endorsement of U.S. policies.
These statements come amid ongoing internal pressures on the Indonesian government, as the decision to join the council has faced widespread criticism since February.
The Indonesian Ulema Council had previously called for withdrawal, considering that the U.S. role in regional escalation, including strikes on Iran, contradicts the spirit of the peace initiative.
The decision to potentially send Indonesian troops to Gaza has also raised concerns about undermining Indonesia's longstanding historical support for Palestinian independence.
President Joko had defended participation earlier, noting that remaining within the council allows Indonesia to influence reconstruction decisions and ensure that any settlement aligns with the two-state principle and the Palestinians' right to an independent state.
However, he has repeatedly confirmed in previous meetings with Islamic organizations in February that withdrawal is an option if the council fails to achieve its core objectives.
The "Peace Council" was officially launched in Davos last January and includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan, alongside Israel and some Western countries, with the aim of funding the reconstruction of Gaza and supporting an independent Palestinian committee to manage the sector.