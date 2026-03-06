إندونيسيا على حافة الانسحاب.. تهديد رسمي بمغادرة «مجلس السلام»

The Indonesian President Joko Widodo reassured local Islamic group leaders that his country would withdraw from the "Peace Council" formed by U.S. President Donald Trump if it turns out that the platform no longer provides any tangible benefits for the Palestinians or conflicts with Indonesia's national interests.

This came during a meeting held by President Joko on Thursday evening at the presidential palace in Jakarta with representatives of prominent Islamic organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood and others, according to a statement issued by the Indonesian government communication office today (Friday).



The statement quoted Hanif Al-Attas from the Muslim Brotherhood as saying: "The president said that if he sees that there is no longer any benefit for Palestine... and if it does not align with Indonesia's national interests, he will withdraw."

Al-Attas confirmed that Joko emphasized that Indonesia's participation in the council is primarily aimed at defending the interests of the Palestinians from within, and not just a mechanical endorsement of U.S. policies.

These statements come amid ongoing internal pressures on the Indonesian government, as the decision to join the council has faced widespread criticism since February.

The Indonesian Ulema Council had previously called for withdrawal, considering that the U.S. role in regional escalation, including strikes on Iran, contradicts the spirit of the peace initiative.

The decision to potentially send Indonesian troops to Gaza has also raised concerns about undermining Indonesia's longstanding historical support for Palestinian independence.

President Joko had defended participation earlier, noting that remaining within the council allows Indonesia to influence reconstruction decisions and ensure that any settlement aligns with the two-state principle and the Palestinians' right to an independent state.

However, he has repeatedly confirmed in previous meetings with Islamic organizations in February that withdrawal is an option if the council fails to achieve its core objectives.

The "Peace Council" was officially launched in Davos last January and includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan, alongside Israel and some Western countries, with the aim of funding the reconstruction of Gaza and supporting an independent Palestinian committee to manage the sector.