طمأن الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو قادة الجماعات الإسلامية المحلية بأن بلاده ستُنسحب من «مجلس السلام» الذي شكله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إذا تبين أن المنصة لم تعد تقدم أي فائدة ملموسة للفلسطينيين أو تتعارض مع المصالح الوطنية الإندونيسية.

جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع عقده الرئيس برابوو مساء الخميس في القصر الرئاسي بجاكرتا مع ممثلي منظمات إسلامية بارزة، بما في ذلك جبهة الإخوان المسلمين وغيرها، وفق بيان صادر عن مكتب الاتصال الحكومي الإندونيسي اليوم (الجمعة).
إندونيسيا على حافة الانسحاب.. تهديد رسمي بمغادرة «مجلس السلام»

ونقل البيان عن حنيف العطاس، من جبهة الإخوان المسلمين، قوله: «قال الرئيس إنه إذا رأى أنه لم يعد هناك أي فائدة لفلسطين... وإن لم يكن يتماشى مع المصالح الوطنية لإندونيسيا، فإنه سوف ينسحب».

وأكد العطاس أن برابوو شدد على أن مشاركة إندونيسيا في المجلس تهدف أساسًا إلى الدفاع عن مصالح الفلسطينيين من الداخل، وليس مجرد تأييد آلي للسياسات الأمريكية.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار الضغوط الداخلية على الحكومة الإندونيسية، حيث واجه قرار الانضمام إلى المجلس انتقادات واسعة منذ فبراير الماضي.

وكان مجلس العلماء الإندونيسي قد دعا سابقًا إلى الانسحاب، معتبرًا أن دور الولايات المتحدة في التصعيد الإقليمي بما في ذلك الضربات على إيران يتعارض مع روح المبادرة السلمية.

كما أثار قرار إرسال قوات إندونيسية محتملة إلى غزة مخاوف من تقويض الدعم التاريخي الثابت لإندونيسيا لاستقلال فلسطين.

وكان الرئيس برابوو قد دافع عن المشاركة في وقت سابق، مشيرًا إلى أن البقاء داخل المجلس يتيح لإندونيسيا التأثير على قرارات إعادة الإعمار وضمان أن تكون أي تسوية تتوافق مع مبدأ الدولتين وحق الفلسطينيين في دولة مستقلة.

ومع ذلك، أكد مرارًا في لقاءات سابقة مع المنظمات الإسلامية في فبراير أن الانسحاب خيار مطروح إذا فشل المجلس في تحقيق أهدافه الأساسية.

وأطلق «مجلس السلام» رسميًا في دافوس يناير الماضي، ويضم دولًا مثل السعودية ومصر وقطر وتركيا وباكستان، إلى جانب إسرائيل وبعض الدول الغربية، بهدف تمويل إعادة إعمار غزة ودعم لجنة فلسطينية مستقلة لإدارة القطاع.