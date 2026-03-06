تحولت خلافات عائلية على الميراث إلى جريمة دامية هزت قرية الهجارسة التابعة لمركز كفر صقر بمحافظة الشرقية في مصر، بعدما أقدم شاب على قتل شقيقه إثر مشاجرة حادة بينهما داخل القرية.

وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، اندلع خلاف جديد بين الشقيقين بسبب نزاع قديم حول تقسيم الميراث العائلي، قبل أن تتصاعد المشادة الكلامية سريعًا إلى مشاجرة عنيفة أمام عدد من أهالي القرية.

وخلال الاشتباك، استل المتهم أداة حادة ووجّه طعنة قاتلة لشقيقه، ما تسبب في إصابته بجروح بالغة. وحاول الأهالي التدخل لفض النزاع وإنقاذ المجني عليه، قبل نقله على وجه السرعة إلى المستشفى.

لكن محاولات الأطباء لإنقاذه باءت بالفشل، حيث فارق الحياة متأثرًا بإصابته، لتخيم حالة من الحزن والصدمة على سكان القرية الذين تابعوا تفاصيل الحادثة المأساوية.

وعقب تلقي البلاغ، انتقلت قوة من الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث باشرت التحقيقات لكشف ملابساتها. وتمكنت الشرطة لاحقًا من القبض على المتهم وضبط الأداة المستخدمة في الجريمة.

وجرى نقل جثمان الضحية إلى ثلاجة حفظ الموتى بالمستشفى تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق، فيما تم التحفظ على المتهم تمهيدًا لاستكمال التحقيقات معه حول تفاصيل الواقعة ودوافعها.

وأثارت الحادثة صدمة واسعة بين أهالي القرية، الذين أكدوا أن الخلافات العائلية حول الميراث كثيرًا ما تشعل النزاعات داخل الأسر، لكنها لا ينبغي أن تنتهي بمأساة تسفك فيها الدماء.