Family disputes over inheritance turned into a bloody crime that shook the village of Al-Hijarisa, part of the Kafr Saqr district in the Sharqia Governorate of Egypt, after a young man killed his brother following a heated argument between them inside the village.

According to initial information, a new dispute erupted between the brothers due to an old conflict over the division of family inheritance, before the verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent brawl in front of several villagers.

During the clash, the accused pulled out a sharp object and inflicted a fatal stab wound on his brother, causing him to suffer severe injuries. Villagers attempted to intervene to resolve the conflict and save the victim before he was rushed to the hospital.

However, the doctors' attempts to save him were unsuccessful, as he succumbed to his injuries, casting a shadow of sadness and shock over the residents of the village who followed the details of the tragic incident.

After receiving the report, a force from the security agencies moved to the scene of the incident, where investigations began to uncover its circumstances. The police later managed to arrest the accused and seize the weapon used in the crime.

The victim's body was transferred to the morgue at the hospital under the supervision of the investigative authorities, while the accused was detained in preparation for further investigations regarding the details of the incident and its motives.

The incident sparked widespread shock among the villagers, who confirmed that family disputes over inheritance often ignite conflicts within families, but they should not end in a tragedy that spills blood.