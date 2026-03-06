ارتجاع المريء هو رجوع جزء من حمض المعدة إلى المريء، مما يؤدي إلى إحساس بالحرقان أو ألم خلف عظمة الصدر. ويحدث ذلك، عادةً، بسبب ضعف في الصمام الفاصل بين المريء والمعدة، فيسمح بعودة الحمض إلى الأعلى، وقد تتطور الحالة لتصبح مزمنة إذا لم تُعالج بالشكل الصحيح. ويلاحظ الكثير من الصائمين زيادة في أعراض الحرقان والانتفاخ بعد الإفطار مباشرة، ويرجع ذلك غالباً إلى تغيّر نمط الأكل وتناول وجبات كبيرة ودسمة بعد ساعات طويلة من الصيام، إضافة إلى العادات الغذائية غير الصحية التي تتكرر في هذا الشهر. ومع أن رمضان يُعد فرصة ذهبية لتحسين صحة الجهاز الهضمي، إلا أن بعض السلوكيات تجعل ارتجاع المريء أكثر انتشاراً ووضوحاً خلاله.

ومع حلول رمضان المبارك، تتغير عادات الأكل وأوقات الوجبات، مما يؤدي لدى بعض الصائمين إلى الشعور بارتجاع المريء (GERD) وحرقة المعدة، وهي من أكثر المشكلات الهضمية شيوعاً في هذا الشهر، إذ يشعر المريض بحرقة خلف عظمة الصدر، وقد يصاحبها طعم حامض في الفم أو صعوبة في البلع، وترتبط هذه الحالة بضعف الصمام بين المريء والمعدة، مما يسمح بعودة الحمض إلى الأعلى.

تغيّر نمط الحياة

«عكاظ» طرحت هذا الموضوع على المختصين الصحيين، وكانت البداية مع استشاري الجهاز الهضمي والمناظير والاضطرابات الحركية للمريء والأمعاء الدكتور عمر الحصيني، موضحاً أن الارتجاع المعدي المريئي من أكثر اضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي شيوعاً، وتزداد ملاحظته خلال رمضان؛ بسبب تغيّر نمط الحياة والغذاء. ويحدث الارتجاع عندما تعود محتويات المعدة الحمضية إلى المريء، فتسبب إحساساً بالحرقان أو طعماً حامضاً في الحلق. ومع تطور الفهم العلمي لهذا المرض، لم يعد يُنظر إليه كحالة واحدة بسيطة، بل أصبح طيفاً يشمل أنواعاً مختلفة تحتاج إلى تقييم دقيق وعلاج مناسب.

ارتخاء لحظي للصمام السفلي

ويرجع استشاري الجهاز الهضمي الدكتور الحصيني السبب الأبرز للارتجاع إلى ما يُعرف بالارتخاء اللحظي للصمام السفلي للمريء، وهو صمام عضلي يُفترض أن يبقى مغلقاً بعد مرور الطعام إلى المعدة. هذا الارتخاء يحدث طبيعياً لثوانٍ قليلة لدى أغلب الناس، لكنه قد يطول أو يتكرر عند بعض الأشخاص، مما يسمح بعودة الحمض إلى المريء وظهور الأعراض. وتزداد احتمالية حدوثه مع امتلاء المعدة، والوجبات الدسمة، وزيادة الوزن، أو وجود فتق في الحجاب الحاجز.

عوامل تزيد الأعراض

ويضيف الاستشاري الدكتور الحصيني أنه في رمضان تبرز عدة عوامل تجعل الأعراض أكثر شدة؛ فالإفطار غالباً ما يكون وجبة كبيرة بعد ساعات طويلة من الصيام، مما يرفع الضغط داخل المعدة ويدفع الحمض نحو المريء. إضافة إلى ذلك، تؤخر الأطعمة الغنية بالدهون والمقليات والحلويات الرمضانية عملية الهضم، ويبقى الطعام في المعدة مدة أطول، ما يزيد فرصة ارتجاع الحمض. ويأتي النوم بعد الإفطار مباشرة أو الاستلقاء لمتابعة البرامج التلفزيونية ليزيد من احتمالية حدوث الارتجاع. كذلك، فإن الإكثار من القهوة والمشروبات الغازية والتدخين بعد الإفطار يؤدي إلى زيادة ارتخاء الصمام السفلي للمريء، فتتكرر الشكوى من الحرقة ليلاً.

أنواع الارتجاع وفق الفهم الطبيوأوضح أن الفهم العلمي للارتجاع شهد تطوراً كبيراً في السنوات الأخيرة؛ فلم يعد كل إحساس بالحموضة يُصنّف ضمن نوع واحد. فهناك الارتجاع المرضي الحقيقي، حيث تكون كمية الحمض المرتجعة أعلى من الطبيعي، وهناك فرط حساسية المريء، حيث تكون كمية الارتجاع طبيعية لكن المريء شديد التأثر بها، إضافة إلى اضطراب الحموضة الوظيفي الذي تظهر فيه الأعراض دون وجود ارتجاع فعلي، وهذا التفريق مهم لأنه يحدد نوع العلاج ويجنب المريض استخدام أدوية قد لا تكون مفيدة في بعض الحالات.

مشيراً إلى أنه في معظم الأحيان يبدأ التشخيص بالاعتماد على الأعراض نفسها، خاصة إذا كانت تقليدية وتتحسن مع العلاج لكن عند استمرار الأعراض أو ظهور علامات مقلقة مثل صعوبة البلع، نقص الوزن غير المبرر، أو فقر الدم، يصبح إجراء الفحوصات أمراً ضرورياً وأهم هذه الفحوصات هو منظار المعدة، حيث يُدخل أنبوب مرن رفيع مزود بكاميرا عبر الفم لرؤية بطانة المريء والمعدة مباشرة، والتأكد من عدم وجود التهاب أو تقرحات أو مضاعفات. بعد ذلك، يُجرى فحص قياس الحموضة لمدة 24 ساعة لقياس كمية الحمض التي تصل إلى المريء وربطها بتوقيت ظهور الأعراض، وهو ما يثبت وجود الارتجاع المرضي الحقيقي، وفي الحالات الأكثر تعقيداً يُستخدم القياس المزدوج للحموضة والممانعة، الذي يكشف الارتجاع الحمضي وغير الحمضي معاً ويحدد العلاقة الفعلية بين الأعراض والارتجاع. وأحياناً يُجرى فحص حركة المريء لقياس قوة الصمام وكفاءة عضلات المريء، خصوصاً قبل التفكير في أي تدخل جراحي.

النوم على الجانب الأيسر

أما العلاج، يوضح استشاري الجهاز الهضمي الدكتور الحصيني، أنه يعتمد على الجمع بين تعديل نمط الحياة واستخدام الأدوية من الناحية السلوكية، يُنصح بتقسيم وجبة الإفطار إلى مرحلتين بدلاً من وجبة واحدة كبيرة، وتجنب الامتلاء الشديد، والتقليل من الدهون والمقليات، وتأخير النوم ساعتان إلى ثلاث ساعات بعد الأكل، ورفع مستوى الرأس أثناء النوم، والنوم على الجانب الأيسر، والمحافظة على وزن صحي. كما أن المشي الخفيف بعد الإفطار يساعد على تحسين حركة المعدة وتقليل فرصة ارتجاع الحمض.

مشيراً إلى أن الأدوية الأكثر فعالية هي مثبطات مضخة البروتون، إذ تقلل إفراز الحمض وتعطي المريء فرصة للشفاء. في الأيام العادية يُستحسن تناول الدواء قبل الوجبة الرئيسية بنحو 30 إلى 60 دقيقة، ويفضل عادةً قبل وجبة الإفطار، إذ تكون تأثيراته أقوى على معدة فارغة ويجب الالتزام باستخدامها يومياً طوال فترة العلاج بعد استشارة الطبيب، وليس فقط عند الشعور بالأعراض.

المقليات والمشروبات الغازيةوتوضح استشارية طب الأسرة الدكتورة شذى زهير الزهير، أنّ أعراض ارتجاع المريء وحرقة المعدة تزداد في رمضان غالباً بسبب تناول كميات كبيرة من الطعام دفعة واحدة بعد ساعات صيام طويلة، والإكثار من الأطعمة الدسمة أو المقلية، والمشروبات الغازية أو الكافيين، والاستلقاء مباشرة بعد الإفطار، وتنصح استشارية طب الأسرة الزهير، ببعض الخطوات التي تساعد على تقليل هذه الأعراض، مثل البدء بالإفطار تدريجياً بتمرات وماء أو شوربة خفيفة، ثم تناول وجبة متوازنة بعد ذلك، وتقسيم الوجبة بدلاً من تناول وجبة كبيرة واحدة، وتجنب الأطعمة المهيجة مثل المقليات والأطعمة الحارة والحمضيات بكثرة، وتجنب الاستلقاء بعد الأكل مباشرة، والانتظار ساعتان قبل النوم، والمشي الخفيف بعد الإفطار يساعد على تحسين الهضم وتقليل الارتجاع، مبينة أنه في حال استمرار الأعراض بشكل متكرر أو شديد، هنا قد يحتاج المريض إلى تقييم طبي وأدوية تقلل إفراز حمض المعدة بعد استشارة الطبيب.

وتؤكد استشارية طب الأسرة الدكتورة الزهير، أن رمضان فرصة جميلة لتنظيم نمط الحياة والغذاء، ومع بعض العادات الصحية يمكن للصائم أن يستمتع بالشهر الفضيل دون حرقة أو ارتجاع.

حرقة وطعم حامض

ويضيف استشاري أمراض الجهاز الهضمي الدكتور ناصر الهيّاف، أن الصيام بحد ذاته لا يسبب ارتجاع المريء، لكن طريقة الإفطار هي العامل الأهم. فبعد ساعات طويلة من خلو المعدة، يؤدي تناول وجبة كبيرة بسرعة إلى تمدد مفاجئ وزيادة في إفراز الأحماض، ما قد يسبب ارتجاع الحمض إلى المريء والشعور بالحرقة خلف عظمة الصدر. ويُعزى ظهور هذه الأعراض مباشرة بعد الإفطار إلى تناول كميات كبيرة من الأطعمة، خاصة الدسمة والمقلية، مما يرفع الضغط داخل المعدة ويسهّل ارتجاع الحمض، خصوصاً إذا تم الاستلقاء أو النوم بعد الطعام بفترة قصيرة.

ويشير إلى أن الفرق بين الارتجاع وعسر الهضم هو أن ارتجاع المريء يسبب حرقة وطعماً حامضاً أحياناً، أما عسر الهضم فيظهر على شكل شعور بالامتلاء المبكر وانتفاخ وثقل في أعلى البطن وتجشؤ متكرر، وغالباً ما يرتبط بالأكل السريع أو الإفراط في الدهون، وليس بزيادة الحمض فقط. كما ينفي أن تكون جرثومة المعدة Helicobacter pylori سبباً مباشراً لارتجاع المريء، لكنها قد تسبب عسر هضم أو ألماً في أعلى البطن قد يختلط مع الحرقة، ويجب علاجها إذا ثبت وجودها.

مضغ الطعام ببطء

ولتقليل هذه الأعراض، يؤكد الأطباء أن الوقاية هي خطوة العلاج الأولى، وينصحون باتباع إستراتيجية «الإفطار الصحي»، وتشمل التدرج في تناول الطعام والبدء بماء وتمر أو شوربة، ثم أخذ استراحة قصيرة قبل الوجبة الرئيسية، وتقسيم الطعام بين الإفطار وما بعد التراويح بدلاً من وجبة واحدة دسمة، وتناول الطعام ببطء، وتخفيف الدهون والبهارات، وتجنب الاستلقاء لمدة ساعتين إلى ثلاث ساعات بعد الأكل، ورفع رأس السرير قليلاً لمنع الارتجاع الليلي وعند تكرار الأعراض، قد يوصي الطبيب بأدوية تقلل إفراز الحمض مثل Omeprazole أو Esomeprazole، وتؤخذ قبل أو مع الإفطار. وفي الحالات الأخف يمكن استخدام Famotidine أو مضادات الحموضة السريعة عند اللزوم. ويجب مراجعة الطبيب عند استمرار الأعراض أو وجود صعوبة في البلع، فقدان وزن غير مبرر، قيء متكرر أو نزيف، فهذه علامات تستدعي تقييماً طبياً. فالاعتدال في الإفطار هو خط الدفاع الأول ضد حرقة المعدة وعسر الهضم، والدواء يُستخدم عند الحاجة وليس بديلاً عن نمط غذائي متوازن.

تجارب المرضى مع الحرقة

ويحكي عايض المطيري لـ«عكاظ» أنه يعاني من حرقة في المعدة وحموضة بعد الإفطار في شهر رمضان، مما يضطره إلى تناول حبوب نيكسيوم (Nexium) بعد كل إفطار وبشكل يومي لتهدئة الوجع، ولكن المشكلة لا تزال مستمرة، وقد نصحه عدد من الأصدقاء بزيارة الطبيب مرة أخرى لإيجاد حل نهائي لهذه المشكلة التي أصبحت تؤرقه يومياً في رمضان، أما فواز الحربي فيروي معاناته طوال أربع سنوات من ارتجاع المريء وحموضة المعدة، حيث راجع مستشفيات عدة وتناول أدوية مختلفة دون فائدة تُذكر سوى تخفيف قوة الحمض، محمد الجهني قال: شكواي تتكرر في كل رمضان وتزداد بعد الإفطار، لهذا أتناول (لانسوبرازول) لعلاج زيادة الحموضة بالمعدة مما يخفف الألم ويمنحه ارتياحاً شبه تام، لكن المشكلة لا تزال قائمة.