Gastroesophageal reflux is the return of part of the stomach acid to the esophagus, leading to a burning sensation or pain behind the breastbone. This usually occurs due to a weakness in the valve separating the esophagus and stomach, allowing the acid to flow back up, and the condition can develop into a chronic issue if not treated properly. Many fasting individuals notice an increase in symptoms of burning and bloating immediately after breaking their fast, often due to changes in eating patterns and consuming large, rich meals after long hours of fasting, in addition to unhealthy dietary habits that are repeated during this month. Although Ramadan is considered a golden opportunity to improve digestive health, some behaviors make gastroesophageal reflux more prevalent and noticeable during it.

Changes in Lifestyle

“Okaz” discussed this topic with health specialists, starting with gastroenterologist and endoscopist Dr. Omar Al-Husseini, who explained that gastroesophageal reflux is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, and it is more noticeable during Ramadan due to changes in lifestyle and diet. Reflux occurs when acidic contents from the stomach return to the esophagus, causing a burning sensation or a sour taste in the throat. With the advancement of scientific understanding of this disease, it is no longer viewed as a simple single condition, but rather a spectrum that includes different types requiring precise evaluation and appropriate treatment.

Momentary Relaxation of the Lower Valve

Gastroenterologist Dr. Al-Husseini attributes the most significant cause of reflux to what is known as momentary relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter, a muscular valve that is supposed to remain closed after food passes into the stomach. This relaxation occurs naturally for a few seconds in most people, but it may last longer or recur in some individuals, allowing acid to return to the esophagus and symptoms to appear. The likelihood of this happening increases with a full stomach, rich meals, weight gain, or the presence of a hiatal hernia.

Factors that Increase Symptoms

Dr. Al-Husseini adds that during Ramadan, several factors make symptoms more severe; iftar is often a large meal after long hours of fasting, which increases pressure inside the stomach and pushes acid toward the esophagus. Additionally, foods rich in fats, fried foods, and Ramadan sweets delay digestion, keeping food in the stomach longer, which increases the chance of acid reflux. Sleeping immediately after iftar or lying down to watch television increases the likelihood of reflux. Moreover, excessive coffee, soft drinks, and smoking after iftar lead to increased relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter, causing complaints of heartburn at night.

Types of Reflux According to Medical Understanding Dr. Al-Husseini explained that scientific understanding of reflux has seen significant development in recent years; not every sensation of acidity is classified under one type. There is true pathological reflux, where the amount of refluxed acid is higher than normal, and there is esophageal hypersensitivity, where the amount of reflux is normal but the esophagus is highly sensitive to it, in addition to functional acidity disorder where symptoms appear without actual reflux. This differentiation is important as it determines the type of treatment and spares the patient from using medications that may not be beneficial in some cases.

He pointed out that most of the time, diagnosis begins by relying on the symptoms themselves, especially if they are typical and improve with treatment. However, if symptoms persist or alarming signs appear such as difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss, or anemia, conducting tests becomes necessary. The most important of these tests is an endoscopy, where a thin flexible tube with a camera is inserted through the mouth to directly view the lining of the esophagus and stomach, ensuring there is no inflammation, ulcers, or complications. After that, a 24-hour pH monitoring test is conducted to measure the amount of acid reaching the esophagus and correlate it with the timing of symptom onset, which confirms the presence of true pathological reflux. In more complex cases, dual pH and impedance measurement is used, which reveals both acid and non-acid reflux and determines the actual relationship between symptoms and reflux. Sometimes, esophageal motility tests are conducted to measure the strength of the sphincter and the efficiency of the esophageal muscles, especially before considering any surgical intervention.

Sleeping on the Left Side

As for treatment, gastroenterologist Dr. Al-Husseini explains that it relies on combining lifestyle modifications and medication from a behavioral perspective. It is recommended to divide the iftar meal into two phases instead of one large meal, avoid excessive fullness, reduce fats and fried foods, delay sleep for two to three hours after eating, elevate the head while sleeping, sleep on the left side, and maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, light walking after iftar helps improve stomach movement and reduces the chance of acid reflux.

He noted that the most effective medications are proton pump inhibitors, which reduce acid secretion and give the esophagus a chance to heal. On regular days, it is advisable to take the medication about 30 to 60 minutes before the main meal, preferably before iftar, as its effects are stronger on an empty stomach, and it should be used daily throughout the treatment period after consulting a doctor, not just when symptoms are felt.

Fried Foods and Soft Drinks Family medicine consultant Dr. Shatha Zuhair Al-Zuhair explains that symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn often increase during Ramadan due to consuming large amounts of food at once after long hours of fasting, excessive intake of rich or fried foods, soft drinks, or caffeine, and lying down immediately after iftar. Dr. Al-Zuhair advises some steps that help reduce these symptoms, such as starting iftar gradually with dates and water or light soup, then having a balanced meal afterward, dividing the meal instead of having one large meal, avoiding irritating foods like fried foods, spicy foods, and excessive citrus, and avoiding lying down immediately after eating, waiting two hours before sleeping, and light walking after iftar helps improve digestion and reduce reflux. She indicated that if symptoms persist repeatedly or severely, the patient may need medical evaluation and medications that reduce stomach acid secretion after consulting a doctor.

Dr. Al-Zuhair emphasizes that Ramadan is a wonderful opportunity to organize lifestyle and diet, and with some healthy habits, a fasting person can enjoy the holy month without heartburn or reflux.

Burning Sensation and Sour Taste

Gastroenterologist Dr. Nasser Al-Hayyaf adds that fasting itself does not cause gastroesophageal reflux, but the way of breaking the fast is the most important factor. After long hours of an empty stomach, consuming a large meal quickly leads to sudden expansion and increased acid secretion, which may cause acid to reflux into the esophagus and a burning sensation behind the breastbone. The appearance of these symptoms immediately after iftar is attributed to consuming large amounts of food, especially rich and fried foods, which raises pressure inside the stomach and facilitates acid reflux, especially if lying down or sleeping shortly after eating.

He points out that the difference between reflux and dyspepsia is that gastroesophageal reflux causes burning and sometimes a sour taste, while dyspepsia appears as a feeling of early fullness, bloating, and heaviness in the upper abdomen with frequent belching, and is often associated with fast eating or excessive fats, not just increased acid. He also denies that the stomach bacterium Helicobacter pylori is a direct cause of gastroesophageal reflux, but it may cause dyspepsia or pain in the upper abdomen that may be confused with burning, and it should be treated if found.

Chewing Food Slowly

To reduce these symptoms, doctors emphasize that prevention is the first step in treatment, and they recommend following a “healthy iftar” strategy, which includes gradually consuming food and starting with water and dates or soup, then taking a short break before the main meal, dividing food between iftar and after Taraweeh instead of having one heavy meal, eating slowly, reducing fats and spices, and avoiding lying down for two to three hours after eating. Elevating the head of the bed slightly can prevent nighttime reflux, and when symptoms recur, the doctor may recommend medications that reduce acid secretion such as Omeprazole or Esomeprazole, which are taken before or with iftar. In milder cases, Famotidine or fast-acting antacids can be used as needed. A doctor should be consulted if symptoms persist or if there is difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss, recurrent vomiting, or bleeding, as these are signs that require medical evaluation. Moderation in iftar is the first line of defense against heartburn and dyspepsia, and medication is used when necessary, not as a substitute for a balanced diet.

Patients’ Experiences with Heartburn

Ayad Al-Mutairi tells “Okaz” that he suffers from heartburn and acidity after iftar during Ramadan, which forces him to take Nexium pills after every iftar daily to soothe the pain, but the problem persists. Several friends have advised him to visit the doctor again to find a permanent solution to this issue that has become a daily concern for him during Ramadan. Meanwhile, Fawaz Al-Harbi recounts his struggle for four years with gastroesophageal reflux and stomach acidity, where he visited several hospitals and took different medications with little benefit other than reducing the strength of the acid. Mohammed Al-Juhani said: My complaints recur every Ramadan and increase after iftar, so I take Lansoprazole to treat increased acidity in the stomach, which alleviates the pain and provides almost complete relief, but the problem still exists.