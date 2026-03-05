The Egyptian artist Dalia Mustafa confirmed that her role in the series "Rouge Aswad" does not reflect her personal life, emphasizing that the rumors linking the character to her life experience are not true.

Dalia Mustafa added in a special statement to "Okaz" that she loved the role immensely and feels a strong attachment to it, choosing to participate based solely on her admiration for the script and the character.

Commitment to Privacy

Regarding her personal life, Dalia Mustafa clarified that she does not wish to discuss the details of her personal life in front of the media, stressing that her private life is not a subject for public discussion.

The artist added that she has adhered to this principle throughout her career, before and after the divorce, to protect herself and her children, and to avoid misinterpretation or criticism.

Returning to Work

The artist indicated that her return to work after her separation from Sherif Salama was aimed at regaining her professional path that she had lost, and not as an escape from personal reality or an attempt to compensate for her absence, affirming that the divorce changed her forever for the better.

Her Works in Ramadan 2026

Dalia Mustafa is competing in the Ramadan 2026 drama season with two series: "Darsh," starring the artist Mustafa Shaaban, and "Rouge Aswad," achieving wide engagement across various social media platforms.