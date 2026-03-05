أكدت الفنانة المصرية داليا مصطفى أن دورها في مسلسل «روج أسود» لا يعكس حياتها الشخصية، مؤكدة أن الشائعات التي ربطت بين الشخصية وتجربتها الحياتية غير صحيحة.

وأضافت داليا مصطفى في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أنها أحبت الدور بشدة وتشعر بتعلق كبير به، واختارت المشاركة فيه بناءً على إعجابها بالنص والشخصية فقط.

التزام بالخصوصية

وبشأن حياتها الشخصية، أوضحت داليا مصطفى أنها لا ترغب في التحدث عن تفاصيل حياتها الشخصية أمام الإعلام، مؤكدة أن حياتها الخاصة ليست محلًا للنقاش العام.

وأضافت الفنانة أنها التزمت بهذا المبدأ طوال مسيرتها، قبل الطلاق وبعده، حماية لنفسها ولأطفالها، وتجنبًا لسوء التفسير أو الانتقاد.

العودة للعمل

وأشارت الفنانة إلى أن عودتها للعمل بعد انفصالها عن شريف سلامة جاءت بهدف استعادة مسار حياتها المهني الذي افتقدته، وليس هروبًا من الواقع الشخصي أو محاولة لتعويض الغياب، مؤكدة أن الطلاق غيرها للأبد للأفضل.

أعمالها في رمضان 2026

تنافس داليا مصطفى في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 بمسلسلين وهو «درش» بطولة الفنان مصطفى شعبان و«روج أسود»، محققة تفاعلا واسعا عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.